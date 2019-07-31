header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

GRID

31 Jul 2019

GRID: Fernando Alonso to feature in new street racing game

GRID: Fernando Alonso to feature in new street racing game

Codemasters are gearing up for a new release this October with a big name to race against.

Jump To
link decal

GRID gameplay footage

link decal

GRID's Nemesis system

link decal

Realistic but fun

GRID gameplay footage

GRID's Nemesis system

Realistic but fun

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy