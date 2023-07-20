EA Sports PGA Tour Update 5.0: New challenges, bug fixes & full patch notes

EA Sports PGA Tour has proven to be a real hit with players, with EA taking golf gaming to the next level.

The game has introduced a host of new features and the fun just keeps on rolling with the arrival of new season content.

The update also brings necessary fixes and the latest 5.0 update has improved the game in key areas.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all the new challenges and patch notes for EA Sports PGA Tour Update 5.0.

EA Sports PGA Tour Update 5.0

A host of new additions have been made in this latest patch for EA Sports PGA Tour.

click to enlarge + 3 NEW WAYS TO PLAY - EA Sports PGA Tour has proven to be a real hit

Cosmetic changes have been made, alongside major bug fixes and the arrival of a brand new course.

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club is now available to play in all game modes, with corresponding key art and challenges also added in the latest patch.

The main content highlighted by EA for Patch 5.0:

Store and Content

New specs can be earned through weekly quests, weekly tournaments, and seasonal tournaments.

Impact Series: Improves Power and Accuracy attributes.

Pathfinder Series: Improves Control and Recovery attributes

click to enlarge + 3 ENDLESS OPTIONS - New cosmetic items have been added

New cosmetics will be rotating through the store including:

Callaway 2023 Open Championship Staff Bag.

Scotty Cameron Newport Super Select 2.5 Putter.

Lots of new Nike apparel including a bucket hat.

Check below for the full patch notes.

Full patch notes

It isn't just the cosmetic changes made above that will affect EA Sports PGA Tour, with a whole host of new features and bug fixes added in the latest patch.

click to enlarge + 3 PLAY NOW - You can jump into EA Sports PGA Tour right now!

Online:

Matchmaking has been updated to allow additional players to join into a lobby for 60 seconds after initial matchmaking has completed.

Fix for showing incorrect yardage on the pin because it wasn’t including elevation in the calculation. Note that this bug only occurred in Online and Private Match gameplay.

Mitigate instances where opponent golfers appear and then quickly disappear

Career

Players can now switch between Quick and Full rounds at the start of each round. Additionally, a pop-up has been added to notify players before settings are locked for each round.

Fixed bug that was preventing players from changing their golf bag in the event info screen.

Fixed the Withdraw option not working after requesting an Unplayable Lie.

Challenges

An indicator has been added to show progress for each challenge star.

Fixed “Long Drive” challenges being inconsistently awarded.

Quests

An indicator has been added to show progress for each Quest objective.

Fix for not being able to unlock Quests on a hole after using a number of mulligans. Now if mulligans are enabled, Quests will update after you advance to the next shot, instead of immediately updating when the ball stops. If mulligans are disabled, Quests continue to function normally by updating immediately after the ball stops.

Cameras:

Fixed pre-shot cameras sometimes clipping or being occluded by large rocks.

Audio

Career: Fixed commentary line that mentions potential first win despite the golfer having previous tournament wins.

Fix for main menu and gameplay music overlapping if an invite was accepted while loading into gameplay.

Courses

Global: Fixed the putting grid being obscured when using the low-view camera on the green.

Global: Fixed tournament structure flags showing reversed logos on the back side of the flag.

Augusta National: Replant Magnolia Lane with brighter flowers and darker soil.

Banff Springs: Added collision to the structures next to the tee box on hole 13.

Evian Resort: Fixed one of the online spectator cameras being obstructed by trees on hole 7.

Kiawah Island: Fixed sand clipping through the retaining wall on hole 12.

Kiawah Island: Update bunker texture on hole 7.

LACC: Move hole 1 tee box location to the practice putting green area near the right side of the clubhouse. Update crowd to the new location and remove golf carts that were previously located there.

Lighthouse Pointe: Fix for tree hit box being too big on the left side of the tee shot for hole 1.

Oak Hill: Fix for tree hit box being too big on the right side of hole 16 near the green.

St Andrews: Fix for seeing buildings pop in and out when using the zoom camera to view the out of bounds area on the right side of hole 18.

The Country Club: Added collision to grandstand on hole 2.

Top of the Rock: Added collision to numerous rocks around the course.

Torrey Pines: Fixed one of the online spectator cameras on holes 9 and 13 viewing the wrong hole.

TPC Sawgrass: Fix floating tree on the right side of hole 15.

TPC Scottsdale: Added collision to the wall on the right side of hole 4.

Wilmington: Removed divots from the hole 17 tee box.

Wolf Creek: Fixed a few shrubs floating above the terrain.

Hair

Improved hair style rendering in various lighting conditions.

Ponytails now react when colliding with the golf club on a follow through instead of hair clipping through the club.

Fixed Danielle Kang’s hair clipping with her ear and appearing to float above her back.

Fixed the hair tie appearing unnaturally stretched while the golfer is moving.

Golfers

Updated Patrick Cantlay to have a black, generic bag.

Danielle Kang now wears FootJoy Premiere shoes.

Updated Xander Schauffele, Nelly Korda, and Dustin Johnson to use a white ball instead of gray.

Fix for changing outfits in the event info screen causing Jessica Korda's legs to disappear.

Updated Sungjae Im’s face to be less pale

Outfits and Gear

Updated graphics coloring on the TaylorMade 2023 Summer Commemorative Staff Bag.

Fix for the U.S. Open Logo appearing stretched on certain shirts.

Fixed Jordan Speith’s UnderArmour shoes deforming incorrectly when swinging.

Removed the Nike logo that was appearing on some non-Nike shirts in the Main Menu.

Fixed a corrupted texture that appeared on the edge of the brim for a number of hats.

Fixed low-resolution texture appearing on a number of club shafts.

Fixed low-resolution logos appearing on a number of snapback rope hats.

Fix for some gloves being colored differently depending on if they are worn on the right or left hand.

Fixed the 5 not being visible on “TaylorMade TP5 PIX - Bacon and Eggs” golf ball.

UI

Career: Scaled down some of the tournament names so that the text correctly fits inside of the tournament outro leaderboard.

Career: Fixed showing OWGR points instead of statistics when entering the leaderboard via the statistics tile in the Korn Ferry Career Hub.

Career: Removed “Continue Offline” button from network disconnection pop-up.

Challenges: Fixed some of the challenge sequence descriptions being outside of the viewable screen area to the left.

Equipment: Fix for bag indicator disappearing after using “Equip to All” button.

Equipment: Fixed incorrect text on the “Equip to All” confirmation pop-up for certain items.

Event Info Screen: Fixed navigating to Quests and back out causing a mismatch between the tab selected and which screen is displayed.

Gameplay: Added a description to the bottom of the scorecard screen that explains the basic rules of the current format.

Gameplay: Fixed the “THRU” text in the scorecard being off by one when playing in formats that use match play scoring.

Gameplay: Updated the scorecard layout and design for 2v2 formats like Foursomes and Four-Ball.

Gameplay: Fix for being able to view an empty Shot Types screen when playing offline.

Gameplay: Fixed instances where players were able to continue playing Tournaments, Challenges, or Career mode after experiencing a network disconnection.

Golfer Creation: Fix for being able to exit the golfer creation flow before completing it by quickly navigating in and out of an appearance category.

Main Menu: Updated with capabilities for displaying full screen dynamic messages.

Main Menu: Fix for switching tabs quickly after entering the main menu for the first time causing Scottie Scheffler to be displayed instead of the player’s created golfer.

Main Menu: Fix for golf bag being visible in the main menu after a network disconnect in the select golfer screen.

Main Menu: Removed redundant "Lost Connection" pop-up shown in the main menu if a network disconnect occurred during gameplay.

Main Menu: Fix for seeing sub tabs that require connection remaining visible after a network disconnection.

Outfits: Fixed being able to see an ''Equip to all" button when navigating to a category that doesn’t have any items in it.

Private Match: Fix for still being able to send invites after leaving a session by starting an PS5 Activity.

Quests: Fix for the quests screens being in an unresponsive state if the player viewed quests while a network disconnect occurred.

Quick Play: Fix for no selection being focused when initially entering the Custom Hole Select screen.

Quick Play: Fix for showing incorrect golfers in the event info screen if the player enters Quick Play directly after leaving a Private Match session.

Rewards: Fixed "Equip" button not working on newly unlocked items.

Rewards: Fixed the “Equip” screen having the bag selection and description panel misaligned.

Rewards: Fix for seeing an empty screen if the player disconnects and reconnects to the network while viewing rewards.

Settings: Fixed incorrect image being displayed if the Visual Quality setting was viewed while the game was still installing.

Store: Added “Unisex” icon to store items to clarify which items can be shared between created golfers of different genders.

Store: Updated to hide timers if items are available for more than 7 days.

Store: Fixed icons for some Super Stroke grips that were being displayed backwards.

Store: Fixed seeing duplicate clubs after using “Equip to all” on a newly purchased club shaft.

Store: Fix for main menu tabs disappearing if the player starts a PS5 Activity while in the “Equip to all” screen.

Tournaments: Fixed the reward pop-up sometimes showing the common gray reward pack when the player has earned a different reward pack.

Tournaments: Fix for not being able to open and view the leaderboard for the first tournament viewed after entering Tournaments from the Main Menu.

Tournaments: Fixed the reward tier icons appearing pixelated when viewed in the Event Info Screen.

Stability & Performance

Fixed softlock that occurred if the player experienced a network disconnect in the event info screen and attempted to advance to gameplay.

Fixed softlock that occurred if the player viewed the shot types screen after experiencing a network disconnect.

Fix for losing all tab navigation if a network disconnect was experienced while in gameplay settings.

Fix for accepting an invite or starting a PS5 Activity while in the event info screen causing unexpected behavior such as softlocks or incorrect settings for the next round.

Memory optimizations for various course textures.

Additional crash and stability-related fixes.

PC

Fix for pressing [`~] key resulting in losing all keyboard input.

Added mouse support to the “Select Loft” screen.

Controller disconnection pop-up was showing an Xbox button hint by default instead of a keyboard button.

Accessibility:

Fixed menu narration incorrectly pronouncing wind directions due to misinterpreting abbreviations.



