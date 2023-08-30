Genshin Concert Southbank Centre Tickets Sold Out in Minutes, Leaving Fans Disheartened

The highly-anticipated third instalment of Genshin Impact’s orchestral performance "Melodies of an Endless Journey” is set to welcome a live audience on a global stage! UK-based Genshin fans were delighted to discover that London was chosen as one of the cities to host this concert. However, their hopes were dashed by the sheer rapidity with which the Genshin concert tickets sold out on sales day.

According to numerous Genshin fans, the experience of purchasing tickets was marked by chaos and a sense of unfairness, as many queued up well before the designated start time but were still unable to secure tickets.

Genshin Concert 2023 Southbank Centre (Royal Festival Hall) Tickets sold out in under 20 minutes

The ticket sales day for Genshin Concert 2023 at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall was scheduled for 30 August 2023, at 10 AM BST. By 10:22 AM, all the tickets had already been sold out. A Reddit user posted on Genshin Impact's subreddit, "Didn't even have a chance, lads."

Disgruntled fans expressed their frustration, noting that there were already thousands in the queue when they joined promptly at 10 AM. One fan mentioned, “Got in the queue at 10:02 and boom no chance. I’ve never been so enthusiastic about seeing something before.”

Another disappointed Genshin fan shared their dismay, saying, “i joined the queue before 10:00 and still couldn't get tickets, it's quite sad but oh well.”

Apparently, the ticket queue had formed well before 10 AM, so Genshin fans who joined close to the start of the sale had little chance to secure the highly-coveted tickets.

Someone detailed how exasperating the queueing process was: “If you joined the queue at 9:55 I’m afraid you were too late. I was on my laptop and also joined the queue in my phone. I opened the site in my phone at 9:50 and the queue was already at a thousand”.

A fortunate fan who narrowly secured tickets shared their experience of being in the queue at 930am, placed at the 30th position.

The main reason for the scarcity of tickets is most likely due to the concert's pre-sale provided by Southbank Centre. Genshin fans lamented that the pre-sale "probably took a lot of the seats already," and that "pre-buyers confirmed there were only 400 spots left for regular buyers”.

In order to access pre-sale, you would need to register for a membership with Southbank Centre, which costs a hefty £70!

A frustrated Genshin fan raised a question about HoYoverse's decision-making, wondering why they opted for just one date in London. They remarked, “They should add a few more dates for London. It's a popular location, I don't know why they thought one date with only around 2700 seats was enough”.

Both Chicago and New York offer both daytime and evening performances for the Genshin concert. As of now, all tickets for these shows have also been completely sold out.

Where else can I secure Genshin Concert 2023 London tickets?

As stated on Southbank Centre's official website, tickets can solely be purchased through Southbank Centre and their authorised agents. They offer the option to return tickets up to 48 hours before the event for a credit voucher.

If you're looking for Southbank Centre tickets, you might consider checking out the Genshin Impact subreddit, where fortunate fans who managed to secure tickets are extending their sympathy to those who couldn't. Many are even offering to resell their own tickets if they or their friends/family are unable to attend on the day. Nonetheless, it's important to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to scammers who may try to exploit your desperation!

Out of the seven locations where Genshin concert tickets are now made available for purchase, six have already sold out. Tickets for Boston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Düsseldorf, and London are no longer available.

Where can I watch the Genshin Concert 2023 online?

For the Genshin fans who were unable to secure tickets to the Genshin Impact Concert 2023 live performance, don't be too dismayed!

In line with the tradition of previous "Melodies of an Endless Journey" concerts, the live concert will be streamed in real-time on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. A free online VOD will be made available after the broadcast.

This offers Genshin fans who can't attend the live performances in person various options to relish the concert from the comfort of their homes!

Learn all you need to know about the Genshin Impact Concert 2023 here.