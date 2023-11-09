FM24 Spanish Wonderkids

Spanish wonderkids have gotten a serious boost for Football Manager 2024, as several potential world-class players have entered the fray.

Football Manager 2024 has really impressed us and to get your side to the best in the world, you'll need to sign wonderkids for the future.

We're going through what makes a player a wonderkid and going in-depth with the best Spanish wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

Football Manager 2024 Spanish Wonderkids

Wonderkids are young players with the best potential in football. These are replicated in Football Manager 2024 and their potential is set by their unique Potential Ability (PA) value. For this list, we'll be counting any players 19 years old or under at the start of FM24 in Summer 2023.

When players have an equal PA, we will separate them by Current Ability (CA). Both PA and CA are rated out of 200 and determined by the overall combination of their attributes.

Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

Spain was the best national team in the world in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but has fallen away in the past decade or so.

These players could be the start of a bright future for the Spanish National Team though, and here are five of the best!

Lamine Yamal

We were wondering whether Lamine Yamal would be in FM24 and we're very glad he is. Yamal is 15 when you start your save but despite that, he's already made his Spanish Senior National Team debut.

Lamal begins the game with a CA of 125, which makes him a decent La Liga player. He'll be a squad rotation player for the first few seasons, but will quickly progress to a first-team player.

His PA of 170-200 means he can become not only one of the best players in the world, but one of the best players of all time. Being a natural right-winger, Yamal could become the next Lionel Messi if he reaches his full potential.

Gavi

From the next Messi to the next Iniesta, Gavi is already one of the best central midfielders in the world. Despite being only 18 at the start of your save, he's already racked up 25 caps for Spain.

Gavi has also already made over 100 appearances for Barcelona and will become a club legend if he stays in Catalonia.

Gavi also has a CA of 154 and PA of 160-190 meaning that Barcelona have two of the best FM players in their squad at the start of your save.

Alejandro Balde

FC Barcelona have arguably the best academy in world football, so it's not a huge surprise the top three are all contracted to The Catalans.

Alejandro Balde has already made 7 appearances for the senior Spanish National Team in real life and the left-back looks as though he could be the next Jordi Alba.

Balde starts FM24 with a CA of 154, meaning he's knocking on the door of being a leading La Liga player. Balde has a PA that's between 160-190, meaning he can become a world-class player when he matures.

Alejandro Garnacho

Despite Alejandro Garnacho playing for the Argentine National Team, he was born in Spain. That means you can sign him for a Spanish side without worrying about taking up a non-EU player slot!

The Manchester United left-winger had a great first season with the Red Devils and is featuring more heavily in 2023-24.

In FM24, he's got a CA of 142, meaning he's a good PL player. His PA of between 150-180 means he could be a star PL player by the time he reaches his peak.

Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda was once a part of the Real Madrid Academy, and Los Blancos will be kicking themselves for letting him go so young.

After a breakout campaign with Real Valladolid last season, he transferred to Sporting in Portugal for €9m. That will be a bargain if FM24 is correct, as Fresneda has a PA of between 150-180.

That means the right-back will be at least a good PL player at his peak and possibly as good as a star PL player.

All FM24 Spanish wonderkids

If there's a Spanish wonderkid you were expecting to see but didn't, don't worry, they'll be in the table below: