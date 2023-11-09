Football Manager 2024 was released on 6 November 2023, and fans are eager to learn everything about the game. In a previous guide, we discussed the best bargain players in FM24, but in this guide, we present the Football Manager 2024 Italian wonderkids list.

In case you missed it, here is the complete list of Football Manager 2024 wonderkids, including some Italian players. However, this guide will focus on the most promising players from Italy.

Table of contents FM24 Italian wonderkids Giorgio Scalvini Michael Kayode Simone Pafundi Wilfried Gnonto Luca Lipani More FM24 Italian wonderkids

You don't need to hire the best scouts and spend lots of time and money. We are here to help you with the Football Manager 2024 Italian wonderkids list.

FM24 Italian wonderkids

The term "wonderkid" describes a young footballer with exceptional talent, typically 19 years old or younger. However, in Football Manager, players under the age of 21 are also considered wonderkids.

In FM, players are rated on a scale of 1-200, which is divided into current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA). The primary difference between these two attributes is that the current ability can change during a player's career, depending on factors, such as playing time, injuries, and age. Conversely, potential ability is fixed when a player is created, and it represents the maximum possible ability that the player can reach.

Now, let's take a look at the top five Italian wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

Giorgio Scalvini

PA Range: 170 (fixed)

Giorgio Scalvini is one of the most promising on this Football Manager 2024 Italian wonderkids list. This centre-back is already one of the most important players at Atalanta, and he is a regular starter for the third season now, despite being 19-year-old.

click to enlarge + 3 Giorgio Scalvini in FM24

Scalvini’s mental attributes are outstanding: anticipation (17), determination (16), work rate (16), teamwork (16), positioning (15), and concentration (15). In combination with tackling (15), jumping reach (15), natural fitness (15), and stamina (15), Scalvini will become a beast.

Michael Kayode

PA Range: 150-180

Michael Kayode spent his early days at Juventus, but he is now at Fiorentina, where he is considered a future star. Can successfully serve as a right-back or wing-back.

click to enlarge + 3 Michael Kayode in FM24

At only 19, Kayode’s technical abilities will definitely improve, but at the moment, he excels at work rate (15), acceleration (15), and natural fitness (15).

Simone Pafundi

PA Range: 150-180

Simone Pafundi already debuted for the Italian senior national team, which is a great sign that a 17-year-old attacking midfielder will become one of the brightest stars in years to come.

A short, left-footed trequartista, Pafundi has been compared to former Udinese captain and striker Antonio Di Natale. Pafundi’s determination (18), flair (16), agility (15), and technique (15) make him one of the most exciting players on this Football Manager 2024 Italian wonderkids list.

Wilfried Gnonto

PA Range: 150-180

Wilfried Gnonto is the player you can snap early in your Fm24 save because he wants to leave Leeds United, who are playing in the Championship. Already capped and scored for Italy, Gnonto plays effectively on either wing as inside forward.

click to enlarge + 3 Wilfried Gnonto in FM24

Considering these attributes: dribbling (16), technique (15), acceleration (16), agility (16), balance (16), natural fitness (17), pace (15), determination (15), and flair (15), Gnonto will surely become a world-class forward.

Luca Lipani

PA Range: 150-180

Lipani is a right-footed holding midfielder, who excels in winning the ball during the defensive phase, as well as creating chances for his team-mates, thanks to his technical skills.

Thanks to his free-kick taking (15), long shots (14), and passing (14) attributes, Lipani can be quite useful in the attack. Sassuolo midfielder’s jumping reach (16) and heading (14) make him a threat in the air.

More FM24 Italian wonderkids

# Player Name Club Position 1 Destiny Udogie Tottenham DL/WBL 2 Nicolò Rovella Lazio DM 3 Stefano Turati Frosinone GK 4 Edoardo Bove AS Roma DM/MC 5 Tommaso Baldanzi Empoli AMC 6 Cesare Casadei Leicester City MC/AMC 7 Matteo Prati Cagliari MC 8 Samuele Vignato Monza AMC 9 Francesco Pio Esposito Spezia ST 10 Giacomo Faticanti Lecce DM 11 Luis Hasa Juventus MC/AML/AMC

