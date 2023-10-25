Football Manager 2024: Five amazing saves you need to try

Football Manager 2024 allows you to live out your football management dreams. With teams all over the world in multiple leagues available to manage, players are spoilt for choice. But there are definitely some teams better than others.

Here are five amazing saves you should try in Football Manager 2024.

Amazing FM24 save ideas

The beauty of Football Manager is that players can write their own footballing stories. Whether it’s a rags-to-riches story starting in the lower leagues or jumping straight into the hot seat of the European champions, every new save provides its own excitement.

Thanks to Football Manager 2024’s licenses, official leagues, teams, and players are available for all to enjoy. So which teams should players look to manage? Let’s take a look.

These saves are a combination of up-and-coming teams, fallen giants, or just teams going through a rough spell in need of something different. There are of course plenty of choices going into the game, but these are what we think are the best save ideas for Football Manager 2024.

AFC Wrexham

Back in the Football League after 15 years, Wrexham is the perfect save for players looking to build on existing success. With a budget larger than most League Two teams and an incredible squad already to hand, Wrexham will be aiming to make it back-to-back promotions.

Putting the Hollywood owners of the club aside, Wrexham is a great club for new players to take on. If you can keep Paul Mullin firing, and manage to persuade Ben Foster to give it one more season before retiring, again, you’ll be saying welcome to Wrexham to Premier League teams in no time.

Wigan Athletic

For players looking for a financial challenge, this is definitely the save for you. Wigan have struggled financially in recent years, with relegation back to League One followed by an eight-point deduction for this season. So no money and a huge points deficit to make up, where do we sign up?

Once you’ve completed the inevitable fire sale of players, you’ll still have no budget to rebuild for promotion. This save is all about finding those hidden gems for low prices, as well as exploiting the loan market to find success. If you do succeed, however, the Championship awaits.

Malaga

Financial issues, relegations, and an epic fall of grace pretty much sums up Malaga. From mega-rich owners and a Champions League quarter-final appearance in 2013, to relegation all the way to the third tier of Spanish football, it’s been a torrid time for Malaga.

A lack of transfer activity over the summer saw fans welcoming random travellers at the airport as if they were new signings, bringing a small amount of joy to a very bleak period. This is by no means an easy task for Football Manager players, but if you fancy the job, be prepared for even more turmoil before success.

Palermo

This is arguably the most enjoyable financial test on Football Manager 2024. Palermo is the victim of an almighty fall from grace. Continuous financial issues saw the club banished from professional football in 2019, but the rebuild has definitely begun.

2022 saw Palermo join the City Football Group, putting the club under the same umbrella as New York City, Girona, and of course Manchester City. This new ownership means the future is bright for Palermo, with your job being to get them back to the big leagues. The money will definitely return to Palermo if you do.

FC Barcelona

Finally, we have what looks on paper like an easy task, but in truth is a massive challenge. Barcelona’s financial issues have been no secret, with the club forced to sell off assets just to be able to register players. It’s been a tough few years for the Blaugrana, but the light seems to be at the end of the tunnel.

An experienced core squad, combined with some exciting youth talent coming through from the La Masia academy proves the potential is there at Barcelona. The dark days of financial turmoil may not be fully over yet but with FM24 wonderkids like Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu emerging, along with Gavi, Pedri, and the return of Ansu Fati at the end of the first season, the future is bright for Barcelona.

Honourable mentions

These are the best saves to take on in Football Manager 2024, but there are plenty of other challenges to take on in the game.

From the unique transfer restrictions of Athletic Club Bilbao, which sees the club only sign players from the Basque region, to Cardiff Metropolitan University, which is permanently locked as an amateur club competing in the top Welsh league, there is a wide range of transfer restricted clubs to manage.

Other financially challenged clubs include Derby County continuing its recovery from its economic abyss, free-falling Reading, and the sad story of Arminia Bielefeld, a German club seemingly beyond saving.

Then there are the fallen giants. Bordeaux is a club badly in need of saving, whilst Sevilla is in the unique position of having their entire team transfer listed. Santos is struggling to stay afloat in Brazil, meanwhile, back in Spain the once dominant Deportivo La Coruna is languishing in the Spanish third tier.

Finally, there are the ‘fish out of water’ saves. Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history last season, but now need to manage to build a squad capable of staying up whilst also updating their undersized but traditional stadium. Rushall Olympic on the other hand are making their official Football Manager debut this season, with the aim being to make the roster for next year too.

There are of course plenty of other exciting challenges to take on in Football Manager 2024, but these are by far the most interesting, exciting, and challenging.