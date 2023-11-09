It's that time of year again, as we're here to go through the best English wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

FM24 is out now and we're really impressed with how Sports Interactive have improved upon the experience in Football Manager 2023. FM is all about building the best team for now and for the future.

So, while getting the best players in terms of their current ability at the start of the game will help, you'll be smart to also sign the best wonderkids you can too.

We're going to explain what wonderkids are and who are the best English wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 right here!

Football Manager 2024 English Wonderkids

Wonderkids in Football Manager are the same as wonderkids in real life. Wonderkids are young players who are touted for greatness when they mature and show this with impressive performances despite their young age.

In the case of this article, we will classify wonderkids are players that are 19 years old or younger at the start of the Football Manager 2024 save.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

The best wonderkids will have the highest possible Potential Ability (PA) in FM24, which means they have the best potential stats when they reach their peak around the age of 25 (although, this varies).

If their PA is tied, they'll be separated by their Current Ability (CA), which is their attribute level when the game starts in Summer 2023. Both CA and PA are rated out of 200.

So, with that in mind, these are the five best English wonderkids in FM24!

Mikey Moore

Mikey Moore is only 15 when you start your FM24 save, but he's already made enough of an impact to warrant one of the highest potentials in the game.

click to enlarge + 6

Moore has a PA range of 160-190, meaning the left winger can become the next Cristiano Ronaldo if you're lucky.

Moore hasn't made a first-team appearance for Tottenham Hotspur yet, his CA of 91 means he's around EFL League One level when you start your save, but he will quickly develop with good coaching and be ready for the Premier League in no time!

Rico Lewis

The player who is probably the most well-known already on this list is Manchester City's Rico Lewis. Lewis will only be 18 when you start your save, but he has already made 14 appearances for the Cityzens.

click to enlarge + 6

Lewis looks to be a real prodigy and it's only a matter of time before he makes his England debut.

He has a fixed PA of 167, which means that he will become a leading PL player when he reaches his peak. His 136 CA means that he's not far off that at the start of the game, either.

Samuel Iling

The only player in this five that isn't based in England, Samuel Iling plies his trade in Italy for Juventus. Iling was a part of the Chelsea Youth Academy before being poached by Juve in 2020.

click to enlarge + 6

Juventus are in crisis off the pitch, but Iling has been a revelation on it, making 12 appearances for The Bianconeri last season.

Iling has a fabulous 150-180 PA range and his 133 CA means he'll be a squad player for The Old Lady when you start your save.

Alex Scott

Bournemouth may be struggling in the Premier League this season, but Alex Scott has proven to be a shrewd signing by The Cherries.

click to enlarge + 6

The south coast club purchased Scott for around £25m from Bristol City after the then 19-year-old had two solid campaigns in a poor Robins side.

Scott has a 132 CA at the start of FM24, making him a decent PL player. He'll mature to a PA of 150-180, meaning he'll make his England debut before too long.

Archie Gray

Leeds United may have been relegated from the Premier League, but they have a star in their roster in the form of Archie Gray.

click to enlarge + 6

Gray is only 17 at the start of FM24, but the central midfielder has made 4 appearances for The Whites this campaign in the Championship.

Gray has a CA of 117 and a PA of 150-180. That PA range means that he'll be between a good Premier League player and a star PL player when he reaches his peak.

Playing for a second-tier side means Gray won't cost you as much as some other players on this list.

All FM24 English wonderkids

If there's a wonderkid you were expecting to see but didn't, don't worry, they'll be in the table below: