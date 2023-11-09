The home of sports games

The home of sports games

FM24 English Wonderkids

By George Howson
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
Football Manager 2024
Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

It's that time of year again, as we're here to go through the best English wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

FM24 is out now and we're really impressed with how Sports Interactive have improved upon the experience in Football Manager 2023. FM is all about building the best team for now and for the future.

So, while getting the best players in terms of their current ability at the start of the game will help, you'll be smart to also sign the best wonderkids you can too.

We're going to explain what wonderkids are and who are the best English wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 right here!

Football Manager 2024 English Wonderkids

Wonderkids in Football Manager are the same as wonderkids in real life. Wonderkids are young players who are touted for greatness when they mature and show this with impressive performances despite their young age.

In the case of this article, we will classify wonderkids are players that are 19 years old or younger at the start of the Football Manager 2024 save.

Football Manager 2024
click to enlarge
+ 6
Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

The best wonderkids will have the highest possible Potential Ability (PA) in FM24, which means they have the best potential stats when they reach their peak around the age of 25 (although, this varies).

If their PA is tied, they'll be separated by their Current Ability (CA), which is their attribute level when the game starts in Summer 2023. Both CA and PA are rated out of 200.

So, with that in mind, these are the five best English wonderkids in FM24!

Mikey Moore

Mikey Moore is only 15 when you start your FM24 save, but he's already made enough of an impact to warrant one of the highest potentials in the game.

FM24 Mikey Moore
click to enlarge
+ 6

Moore has a PA range of 160-190, meaning the left winger can become the next Cristiano Ronaldo if you're lucky.

Moore hasn't made a first-team appearance for Tottenham Hotspur yet, his CA of 91 means he's around EFL League One level when you start your save, but he will quickly develop with good coaching and be ready for the Premier League in no time!

Rico Lewis

The player who is probably the most well-known already on this list is Manchester City's Rico Lewis. Lewis will only be 18 when you start your save, but he has already made 14 appearances for the Cityzens.

FM24 Rico Lewis
click to enlarge
+ 6

Lewis looks to be a real prodigy and it's only a matter of time before he makes his England debut.

He has a fixed PA of 167, which means that he will become a leading PL player when he reaches his peak. His 136 CA means that he's not far off that at the start of the game, either.

Samuel Iling

The only player in this five that isn't based in England, Samuel Iling plies his trade in Italy for Juventus. Iling was a part of the Chelsea Youth Academy before being poached by Juve in 2020.

FM24 Samuel Iling
click to enlarge
+ 6

Juventus are in crisis off the pitch, but Iling has been a revelation on it, making 12 appearances for The Bianconeri last season.

Iling has a fabulous 150-180 PA range and his 133 CA means he'll be a squad player for The Old Lady when you start your save.

Alex Scott

Bournemouth may be struggling in the Premier League this season, but Alex Scott has proven to be a shrewd signing by The Cherries.

FM24 Alex Scott
click to enlarge
+ 6

The south coast club purchased Scott for around £25m from Bristol City after the then 19-year-old had two solid campaigns in a poor Robins side.

Scott has a 132 CA at the start of FM24, making him a decent PL player. He'll mature to a PA of 150-180, meaning he'll make his England debut before too long.

Archie Gray

Leeds United may have been relegated from the Premier League, but they have a star in their roster in the form of Archie Gray.

FM24 Archie Gray
click to enlarge
+ 6

Gray is only 17 at the start of FM24, but the central midfielder has made 4 appearances for The Whites this campaign in the Championship.

Gray has a CA of 117 and a PA of 150-180. That PA range means that he'll be between a good Premier League player and a star PL player when he reaches his peak.

Playing for a second-tier side means Gray won't cost you as much as some other players on this list.

All FM24 English wonderkids

If there's a wonderkid you were expecting to see but didn't, don't worry, they'll be in the table below:

Player name CA PA Range Team Position
Mikey Moore91160-190TottenhamAML
Rico Lewis136167Man CityDR
Samuel Iling133150-180JuventusAML
Alex Scott132150-180BournemouthMC/AMC
Archie Gray117150-180Leeds UnitedMC
Ethan Nwaneri115150-180ArsenalMC
Shaqueel van Persie100150-180FeyenoordST
Shea Lacey80150-180Man UnitedAMR
Callum Doyle130140-170Man CityDC
Kobbie Mainoo126140-170Man UnitedMC
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens126140-170DortmundAML
Adam Wharton117140-170BlackburnDM/MC
Lewis Miley116140-170NewcastleMC
Charlie Patino114140-170ArsenalMC
Ashley Phillips112140-170TottenhamDC
Sammy Braybooke110140-170LeicesterDM
Alfie Devine106140-170TottenhamAMC
Sam Amo-Ameyaw104140-170SouthamptonAML
Myles Lewis-Skelly102140-170ArsenalMC
Alfie Dorrington100140-170TottenhamDC
Jude Soonsup-Bell100140-170TottenhamST
Omari Kellyman99140-170Aston VillaAMC
Will Lankshear95140-170TottenhamST
Kaide Gordon95140-170LiverpoolAMR
Chris Rigg93140-170SunderlandMC
Ben Nelson107140LeicesterDC
Lewis Hall125130-160ChelseaMC
Michael Olakigbe119130-160BrentfordAMR
Daniel Gore118130-160Man UnitedMC
Shea Charles115130-160SouthamptonDM
Omari Hutchinson113130-160ChelseaAMC
Cameron Humphreys109130-160IpswichDM/MC
Max Johnston107130-160Sturm GrazWBR
George Hall105130-160BirminghamAMC
Reuell Walters105130-160ArsenalDR
Jack Hinshelwood103130-160BrightonDM/MC
Josh Feeney102130-160Aston VillaDC
Will Alves100130-160LeicesterAMC
Amario Cozier-Duberry99130-160ArsenalAMC
Leo Castledine95130-160ChelseaAMC
Luke Chambers93130-160LiverpoolWBL
Luke Harris93130-160FulhamAMC
Bobby Clarke92130-160LiverpoolAMC
David Ozoh92130-160Crystal PalaceDL/WBL
Jimmy-Jay Morgan90130-160ChelseaST
Tyler Dibling90130-160SouthmaptonAMR
Ishe Samuels-Smith90130-160ChelseaDL/DWL
Christian McFarlane86130-160NYC FCDL
Emre Tezgel85130-160StokeST

For more articles like this, take a look at our Football Manager page.