Football Manager 2024: Best wonderkid left wingers to terrify defenders

Football Manager 2024 has joined the match, and the search for wonderkid signings begins. Creating chances is key, especially when attacking down the left-hand side, so who are the best wonderkid left wingers in Football Manager 2024?

We’ve been digging, and here’s the best left wingers we’ve found.

Generational talent

Before going over our list, let us first explain just what exactly a wonderkid is. Typically, a wonderkid is a player aged 21 or younger who is considered to be a future star. Despite 21 being the cutoff age, we’ll be focusing on players aged 19 and under to give you a couple of years of a development headstart.

To be considered a wonderkid, a player also needs to have a potential ability (PA) of at least 150. PA is measured on a scale of 1-200, with 150 being considered the minimum required for a player to become world-class.

PA can be either fixed or defined as a range. Some players may have a fixed PA when you start a new save, but for the most part, wonderkids will have a PA range. This means their eventual PA will change depending on the level of coaching and game time they receive, and the performance level they put in during matches.

So now we know what exactly a wonderkid is, let’s have a look at the list.

Best wonderkid left wingers in Football Manager 2024

We’ve dived head-first into the Football Manager 2024 pre-game database to find the best wonderkid left wingers. Quick disclaimer, we’ll only be including players who play as either a left midfielder or left winger as their natural position, so no versatile wingers will feature in this list.

We’ll be focusing on the top five wonderkid left wingers in the game, but if you’re still looking for this generation’s Ryan Giggs we’ll include the best of the rest underneath. Let’s get into it!

Mikey Moore

The literal definition of a hidden gem. Many outside of Tottenham might not be familiar with Mikey Moore, but he’ll be lighting up pitches around England in no time we’re sure.

Moore’s PA Range is the highest on this list, capping out at 160-190. This makes him a must-buy for those looking to build a young midfield. He does have a low Current Ability to start off with, however, so may need a season or two on loan to develop before he’s ready for the first team.

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho might be young still at only 19 years of age, but he’s already becoming a regular in the Manchester United midfield. Signing for United for a bargain basement-rated fee, Garnacho has broken into the first team over the last year, taking the left wing position previously occupied by Jadon Sancho.

Even in a struggling team, Garnacho has shone. With blistering pace, a great range of passing, and the occasional eye for goal, Garnacho would make any top-level midfield more exciting. Unlike many other players on his list, he’s also first-team ready from the get-go too.

Samuel Iling

Samuel Iling is the rare case of an English wonderkid playing abroad. His career started at Chelsea but he has been beginning to emerge at Juventus over the last year.

With clubs including Paris Saint-Germian, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund once chasing his signature, Iling is one of the brightest talents of his generation. A tremendous runner, both with and without the ball at his feet, Iling can play anywhere on the left-hand side of the pitch. This means despite playing best as a winger, signing him will provide cover for the entire left flank.

Valentin Barco

Boca Juniors have a great reputation for developing young talent, and Valentin Barco is the latest example. Despite being listed as a left back, Barco’s best position is actually as a left midfielder.

We’ve already included Barco in our list of best bargain players in Football Manager 2024, so if you’re looking to pick up a cheap wonderkid then look no further. As another versatile left-sided player, Barco can provide cover whilst also creating plenty of chances for your attackers.

Joao Rego

Age: 18

Nationality: Portuguese

PA Range: 150-180

Following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, Joao Rego could be the next bright winger to come out of Portugal. Despite not yet making a league appearance for Benfica in the Primeria Liga, Rego is still one to look out for if you need an exciting young left winger.

Rego’s PA Range of 150-180 puts him on the same potential as Garnacho, even if his Current Ability is some way short. Put him in a decent youth team, however, with some careful mentoring, and you could have the next Portuguese Ballon d’Or winner in no time.

Best of the rest

We have some real hidden gems in our top five list but don’t rule out the rest of these winger wonderkids. Including players from Norway, Montenegro, and even the United Arab Emirates, you should definitely check out the list of players below: