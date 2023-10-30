With the newest edition of Football Manager around the corner, players who will start a fresh save in Football Manager 2024 would like to know who the best players to sign at each position are. In this guide, we give you the best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Now, it’s important to note that this isn’t a list of the best goalkeepers in the world. It’s the list of the best goalkeepers considering the combination of price, rating, potential, and age. In case you missed it, here is the Football Manager 2024 best wonderkids list. Also, check out the fastest players in FM24.

Let’s look at the best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 2024

When you are looking for the best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 2024, these are the most important attributes for any GK: Handling, One on Ones, Reflexes, Aerial Reach, Command of Area, Concentration, and Agility. If you prefer to have a Sweeper Keeper, look for First Touch, Passing, Rushing Out (Tendency), Composure, Vision, and Acceleration.

David De Gea

Handling: 16

One on Ones: 14

Reflexes: 19

David De Gea in Fm24

De Gea is on top of the list because he is a free agent after his release from Manchester United. We are all aware of his qualities, and apart from the highlighted three attributes, De Gea is also solid in Aerial Reach (16), Positioning (15), Agility (17), and Jumping Reach (15).

Ivan Provedel

Handling: 15

One on Ones: 14

Reflexes: 16

Ivan Provedel in FM24

Provedel can be yours for around £25m; Lazio will likely accept such an offer. Some of his best attributes are Eccentricity (16), Kicking (16), and Jumping Reach (15).

Alex Meret

Handling: 16

One on Ones: 15

Reflexes: 17

Meret, a former wonderkid in earlier Football Manager versions, is a longtime FM players’ favourite. For some £32m, you can get him from Napoli, but you can also wait until the summer of 2024 and get him for free. Positioning (16), Agility (18), and Jumping Reach (16) are among Meret’s greatest attributes.

Juan Musso

Handling: 15

One on Ones: 15

Reflexes: 18

Musso is a reliable goalkeeper and a cheap option. You can buy him for around £8m from Atalanta. Aerial Reach (15), Throwing (15), and Agility (16) make him one of the best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Handling: 15

One on Ones: 12

Reflexes: 16

Mamardashvili is the most expensive goalkeeper on this list at £65m. However, he’s only 22 and will undoubtedly become one of the best GKs in the world in years to come. His release clause is around £85m, so if you’re managing a top club with a big budget and you don’t have a good keeper, Mamardashvili should be your choice. More strong attributes: Aerial Reach (15), Command of Area (16), Communication (16), and Jumping Reach (15).

More Best Goalkeepers to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Handling One on Ones Reflexes David Soria Getafe 16 13 15 Sven Ulreich Bayern Munich 15 15 15 Marcelo Grohe Al-Ittihad 15 17 16 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Torino 15 13 15 Alexander Schlager RB Salzburg 15 14 15 Andrew Gil Vicente 13 14 16 Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta 15 15 15 Jeremías Ledesma Cádiz 15 14 18 Walter Benítez PSV 15 15 15 Álex Remiro Real Sociedad 15 13 16 Jonas Omlin Gladbach 12 14 16 Fernando Pacheco Espanyol 15 14 16 Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool 14 15 16 Lucas Perri Botafogo 14 16 14 Dominik Livakovic Fenerbahçe 13 19 18

