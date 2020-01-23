Football Manager 2020 Sale: Buy now for 25% off on PC, Touch, Nintendo Switch & Mobile

Dubbed “the signing of the window” you can now claim Football Manager 2020 for a transfer bargain.

All versions of the game are available – full standard edition, FM20 Touch, FM20 Mobile, as well as the Nintendo Switch version.

Not only that but the Arsenal and Valencia physical editions are also on offer from Sports Interactive.

How much does Football Manager 2020 now cost?

The Standard Edition can now be picked up for just £29.99 from the Steam Store, that’s a saving of £10.

A big Arsenal fan? Got a soft spot for Valencia? Buy the club edition of the game, for the same price – complete with bespoke packaging for the club at hand.

The reduced version of the game, FM20 Touch, can be yours for £16.49, saving you £5.50. For the Nintendo Switch, FM20 Touch will set you back £22.49, which is £7.50 cheaper.

There is also a saving for FM20 Mobile, available from the Apple and Google Play stores, which costs just £6.29, which is £2.70 less than normal.

READ MORE: All the best Free Agents to sign in Football Manager 2020