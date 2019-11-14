header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

14 Nov 2019

Football Manager 2020: New Beta Update now live - match engine & stability improvements

Football Manager 2020: New Beta Update now live - match engine & stability improvements

Sports Interactive have dropped a fix to the FM 20 beta with just a week to go until release day.

Jump To

The Football Manager 2020 Beta has been live for those that pre-ordered the game since October 31st.

Thanks to all the feedback from players, Sports Interactive have been making tweaks and hot fixes to their game ahead of the much-anticipated release date of 19 November.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Football Manager 2020

This is the second beta patch we have seen, but there is no need for players to worry as Sports Interactive have confirmed it is save game compatible, so there is no need to restart your managerial journey!

This beta update includes:

  • Stability Fixes
  • Performance and optimisation improvements
  • Lots of Gameplay/Match changes

Per the release from SI on Steam.

The gameplay and match engine have been a hot topic over the years, as FM works to both remain accessible for those with less powerful PCs but also deliver a lively and accurate match simulation for wannabe managers out there.

READ MORE: Best way to cheat in Football Manager 2020

This year looks to provide big improvements, both to the way attacking players move within your tactical framework. They make more intelligent runs into space and overlaps where possible, while defenders are more spatially aware, picking up runners and defending space far better.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy