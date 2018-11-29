Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Argentinian players to sign

Argentina have produced some of the best footballers in the history of the game, and it isn't just Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. Argentinians have filled the ranks of some of the biggest clubs in world football for years, from Juan Sebastian Veron to Diego Simeone, Gonzalo Higuain, and Angel di Maria, there have been a lot of great players from Argentina. But who are the future greats to come from the South American country?

﻿How to choose the best Argentinian wonderkids in Football Manager 2019

We will look at the best Argentinian wonderkids in FM19. These players are all aged 19 or younger when you start a career mode game and have a potential ability of at least 130. That means they will all be able to contribute to any team in the world and they could become world-beaters if developed correctly.

For a full list of Argentinian wonderkids on FM19, see the table at the bottom of the page.

Exequiel Palacios (CA 128 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: M (RC)

Club: River Plate

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (16), First Touch (15), Passing (15)

Value: £5.5 million

Wage: £4,100 a week

Exequiel Palacios started his career with River Plate, making his debut for them in November 2015 at the age of 17. He has gone on to be an important player for them and made his debut with Argentina this year. He has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

In FM 19 Palacios already has good quality on the ball (15 first touch, 13 dribbling). He has well-developed mental attributes (14 vision, 14 determination, 14 decisions) and can create opportunities for teammates too (15 passing, 15 technique).

Ezequiel Barco (CA 127 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: AM (RLC)

Club: Atlanta United

Best Attributes: Determination (18), Stamina (16), Flair (16)

Value: £4.2 million

Wage: £21,000 a week

Ezequiel Barco began his career with Independiente, making his debut with them in August 2016 at the age of 17. He played over 50 games with them before making a $15 million move to MLS side Atlanta United in January 2018.

In Football Manager 2019 Barco is already a very talented creative attacker (16 flair, 15 free kick taking, 14 passing, 14 crossing) that can also threaten the goal himself (12 finishing, 12 long shots). Barco has some excellent mental attributes already (18 determination, 16 bravery, 14 work rate) and good physical traits too (16 stamina, 14 acceleration, 13 pace).

Maximiliano Romero (CA 120 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: ST

Club: PSV

Best Attributes: Off The Ball (15), Natural Fitness (15), Heading (14)

Value: £1.9 million

Wage: £9,500 a week

Maximiliano Romero started his career with Velez Sarsfield, joining them at the age of 6. He made his professional debut for them 10 years later, playing some 50 games with them and scoring 9 goals before making a £10 million move to PSV Eindhoven this summer.

In FM 19 Romero is already a good athlete (15 natural fitness, 14 stamina, 14 strength, 14 acceleration). He has some well-developed mental attributes (15 off the ball, 13 teamwork, 13 anticipation) and is solid in front of goal too (14 penalty taking, 14 heading, 12 finishing).

Gonzalo Maroni (CA 119 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: AM (C)

Club: Talleres Cba.

Best Attributes: Determination (20), Dribbling (15), Natural Fitness (15)

Value: £500,000

Wage: £2,300 a week

Gonzalo Maroni started his career with Instituto but quickly moved to Boca Juniors. He debuted for them in 2016 and is now out on loan with Talleres to gain more experience.

In FM 19 Maroni can already torment defenders (15 dribbling, 14 passing, 14 technique, 14 first touch) and has some very good mental attributes that will aid his development (20 determination, 14 vision, 14 off the ball). He has good physical traits too (15 natural fitness, 14 acceleration, 13 pace).

Alexis Cuello (CA 117 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: AM (RL), ST

Club: Racing Club

Best Attributes: Determination (17), Technique (15), Dribbling (15)

Value: £62,000

Wage: £120 a week

Alexis Cuello has been with Racing Club for his entire career. In FM 19﻿ Cuello is comfortable playing down either wing and can really attack defenders (15 dribbling, 13 acceleration). He can also deliver good balls into the box (15 technique, 12 crossing) and threaten the goal himself (14 finishing, 12 long shots).

Agustin Almendra (CA 116 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: M (RC)

Club: Boca Juniors

Best Attributes: Stamina (15), Vision (15), Natural Fitness (15)

Value: £92,000

Wage: £2,400 a week

Agustin Almendra has been with Boca Juniors for his whole career and made his debut with them this season. So far he has progressed to Argentina's Under-17 side.

In FM 19 Almendra is already a well-developed athlete (15 natural fitness, 15 stamina, 14 pace, 14 acceleration). He is a fairly creative midfielder (15 vision, 13 dribbling, 12 crossing, 12 passing) but does struggle defensively (8 tackling, 8 marking).

Facundo Colidio (CA 105 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: ST

Club: Inter

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (15), Finishing (14), Acceleration (14)

Value: £525,000

Wage: £7,000 a week

Facundo Colidio started his career with Boca Juniors, but in the summer of 2017 he made a big £6.3 million move to Inter Milan. He is yet to make his debut with Inter's first team, with his path blocked by countryman Mauro Icardi, but he was been impressive with the youth side this season.

In Football Manager 2019 Colidio is already good in front of goal (14 finishing, 13 composure, 12 first touch). He has some good mental attributes (14 off the ball, 14 determination, 13 work rate) and has nice physical traits to help him get to loose balls and past defenders (14 pace, 14 acceleration).

Thiago Almada (CA 105 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 17

Position: AM (C)

Club: Velez

Best Attributes: Flair (16), Technique (15), Free Kick Taking (15)

Value: £750,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

Thiago Almada has played his whole career with Velez Sarsfield and made his debut this season. He is yet to appear with Argentina at any level.

In FM 19 Almada is already a highly creative player (16 flair, 15 technique, 14 vision, 14 passing). He can provide from dead ball situations as well as open play (15 free kick taking, 15 penalty taking, 12 corners).

Alexander Fernandez (CA 90 - PA Range 140-170)

Age: 17

Position: AM (R)

Club: Boca Juniors

Best Attributes: Flair (15), Technique (14), Finishing (13)

Value: £25,000

Wage: £25

Alexander Fernandez has played his whole career with Boca Juniors, but he is yet to debut for their first team.

In FM 19 Fernandez is very young but is already talented on the ball (13 first touch, 13 dribbling) and has good speed too (13 pace, 13 acceleration). He can find the back of the net (13 finishing) and provide good balls into the box (13 crossing).

Nicolas Dominguez (CA 127 - PA Range 130-160)

Age: 19

Position: M (C)

Club: Velez

Best Attributes: Natural Fitness (15), Passing (15), First Touch (15)

Value: £4.1 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Nicolas Dominguez has been with Velez Sarsfield for his whole career, making his first team debut in 2016. He has played over 20 games with the club to date.

In FM 19 Dominguez is already a well-developed player. He has strong mental attributes (14 decisions, 14 composure, 13 off the ball) and is very good on the ball (15 first touch, 15 technique, 15 passing). He has good creative attributes (14 flair, 14 vision, 12 crossing, 12 corners) and is pretty solid defensively too (12 marking, 10 tackling).

All the best Argentine wonderkids on Football Manager 2019