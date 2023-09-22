FM24 Makes Selling Players Easier, but Also More Costly!

The clock is ticking toward the release of Football Manager 2024 and every week is bringing us new features as Sports Interactive adds hype for the new game. While last year's game was incredibly deep, SI is always striving to make it more realistic.

With that in mind, they have revealed some new details about transfers and squad building, this time aimed at the always-tricky sale of players.

Introducing the intermediary

Intermediaries in football are external agents who help drum up interest for a player that a club is looking to sell. These agents take a commission from the transfer fee and have been used for many years in football to help teams shift players and other clubs find talent to bring in. And now they are in Football Manager.

These intermediaries will see a commission as high as 10% for helping you move a player that you are struggling to find a buyer for. If you start using them on deadline day they might not be able to get the job done, and depending on their own effectiveness they could get you a higher or lower transfer fee than you were hoping for.

It's another amazing addition to the game that will make it feel more interactive and true to life, and just like your coaches and players, finding the right intermediary will be crucial to the effectiveness of this new feature.

More agent discussions

As a buying manager, you can go to a player's agent to get a rough idea of their interest in a move and potential wage demands. In FM24 you will be able to do this as a selling manager too.

You can kick off talks with a player's agent about a sale, utilising different tones to express that you are desperate to sell or just curious about the potential. If the player is already in mind to move this is a simple discussion, but if you blindside them it could create an awkward dressing room atmosphere!

TransferRoom

If you don't want to use an intermediary but are still keen to get a full view of interested parties and let clubs know someone is available you can use SI's newest partner, TransferRoom.

This digital service will replace the "offer to clubs" option, and won't be as instant in the offers it can generate, but will instead create a notification for AI teams to view. As offers come in your staff will collate them for you.

Depending on the time of year you might get offers back instantly, but if you are outside of a transfer window you may be waiting a little while!

These changes are all welcome, and should make the art of transfers in FM24 more realistic and also challenging. With AI teams being a little smarter and more deliberate in their moves in FM24, all signs are pointing to a game with outstanding depth and longevity, even for a Football Manager title!