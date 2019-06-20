FIFA is definitely, definitely not scripted, claims EA

Have you ever had one of those days on FIFA where nothing seems to go your way?

Thought so...

According to a growing group of FIFA gamers, it's not just you having a bad day. In fact, they claim something else is to blame...scripting.

Scripting, or as EA refers to it in a patent - 'dynamic difficulty adjustment' -refers to the notion that the game changes the flow of a match if it becomes too one-sided.

Scripting does not exist in FIFA... you're probably just really, really bad

So, if you’re winning 5-0, some gamers claim the game recognises the imbalance and boosts the opposition’s ability whilst simultaneously hampering yours.

Pressure has been mounting on EA to have a stance on this - especially as clips showing 'impossible' saves and misses keep finding their way on to the FIFA sub Reddit.

Now, we finally have an answer. As mentioned in Eurogamer, Corey Andress, Global Franchise Lead, Community, released the following statement:

"We wanted to be 100 percent sure that this patent didn't exist in the game. This includes all aspects - every mode and gameplay".

"We've heard your concerns around the Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment patent family (here and here), and wanted to confirm it's not used in EA Sports FIFA. We would never use it to advantage or disadvantage any group of players against another in any of our games.

The technology was designed to explore how we might help players that are having difficulty in a certain area of a game have an opportunity to advance."

So, there you have it. FIFA is not scripted. Maybe you're just really, really bad.

