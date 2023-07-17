On July 12, FIFA 23 introduced the highly anticipated TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade Squad Building Challenge, creating an exciting opportunity for players to obtain top-tier Team of the Season (TOTS) cards they may have missed out on.

This SBC, available at a cost of approximately 60k, grants players the chance to pack players they might not be able to afford otherwise, making it a more affordable alternative to acquiring these coveted cards.

Previously released in June, this Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is back but there does seem to be a problem with it this time round.

Squad Building Challenge (SBC) broken

As reported by @FUT_Accountant, many users that have been completing this TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade Squad Building Challenge have not been receiving their TOTS items. Users that have completed this SBC have been receiving gold cards instead.

Credit: Via @FUT_Accountant on Twitter SBC is BROKEN!

Many FIFA fans have had the same issue, responding to this tweet in attempt to get a response from EA Sports regarding this bug.

FIFA fan receives gold card instead of SBC

Ultimate TOTS

The frustration rises as FIFA fans have hopes of packing the best TOTS players through these packs, instead they have received gold cards.

The Ultimate TOTS is the types of players they could have packed instead, here is a reminder of all the players re-released back into FIFA 23.

Ultimate TOTS

The full Ultimate TOTS squad is as follows:

Lionel Messi (OVR 98)

Jude Bellingham (OVR 97)

Karim Benzema (OVR 97)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 97)

Erling Haaland (OVR 97)

Rafael Leao (OVR 97)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 97)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 97)

Jamal Musiala (OVR 97)

Victor Osimhen (OVR 97)

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 96)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (OVR 96)

Mohamed Salah (OVR 96)

Eder Militao (OVR 95)

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 95)

Pedri (OVR 95)

Marcus Rashford (OVR 95)

Vinicius Jr (OVR 95)

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 94)

Theo Hernandez (OVR 94)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 94)

Jonathan Clauss (OVR 93)

Seko Fofana (OVR 92)

Jeremie Frimpong (OVR 92)

William Saliba (OVR 92)

Then, the following players from the Ultimate TOTS squad also have a TOTS Award Winners item in packs too:

Jude Bellingham (OVR 97)

Erling Haaland (OVR 97)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 97)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 97)

Victor Osimhen (OVR 97)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (OVR 96)

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 95)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 94)

EA response

There is yet to be any official response to this SBC glitch by EA, however we can expect players to be compensated with a TOTS player soon.