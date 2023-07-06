FIFA 23 Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Shapeshifters campaign continues with a brand-new SBC (Squad Building Challenge) featuring Sparta Rotterdam's Tobias Lauritsen as a Premium Shapeshifters card.

Originally a prolific striker, this version of Tobias Lauritsen transforms him into a CB. Furthermore, since this is a Premium Shapeshifters card, meaning it provides more powerful links to your squad.

Premium Shapeshifters have the same chemistry qualities as Heroes, in addition to their club link.

So if you want to add this Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters card to you squad, we'll tell you everything you need to know to complete this SBC.

Tobias Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters (93 OVR)

Credit: FUTBIN Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters

Start Date: Thursday, 6 July

Expiry Date: Thursday, 13 July

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit only a single squad in order to unlock the 93-rated card, with the requirements as follows:

Tobias Lauritsen

Number of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Tobias Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters card.

Estimated cost: 34,200 coins.

Solutions

You can use the following players to complete the Tobias Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters SBC:

Credit: EasySBC Lauritsen Premium Shapeshifters SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io

FIFA 23 Shapeshifters 3 Team

The Shapeshifters 3 team boasts some wild reinventions of footballers that may even leave some fans scratching their heads.

In previous teams, we saw the likes of Neuer become centre midfielders, with a similar situation happening with the Hugo Lloris Shapeshifters card.

The most shocking of this new batch is Harry Maguire, the centre-back turned into a striker with an overall rating of 95.

The full list is as follows:

Shapeshifters Icons

Thierry Henry (OVR 98) - RW

Bastien Schhweinsteiger (OVR 97) - CB

Luis Figo (OVR 95) - ST & CM

Sol Campbell (OVR 92) - LW

Shapeshifters

Paul Pogba (OVR 97) - ST

Joao Felix (OVR 96) - CAM

Hugo Lloris (OVR 96) - CM

Lukas Klostermann (OVR 95) - LB

Harry Maguire (OVR 95) - ST

Jerome Roussillon (OVR 94) - RB

Premium Shapeshifters