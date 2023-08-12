The home of sports games

FIFA 23 Alonso Cover Star Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Alonso Cover
Credit: FUTBIN

EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Xabi Alonso Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of eight to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC.

Xabi Alonso Cover Star Icon (97 OVR)

Xabi
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: FUTBIN
Xabi Alonso

Start Date: Saturday, 12 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 23 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit eight squads to unlock the Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver 
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

On a Loan

  • Player Level: Min Gold
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Xabi Alonso Cover Star Loan.

La Barba Roja

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Gold pack.

The Reds

  • Team Rating: Min. 88
  • Players from Liverpool: Min. 1
  • Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players pack.

League Finesse

  • Team Rating: Min. 89
  • Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 1
  • Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack.

League Legend

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players pack.

Top Notch

  • Team Rating: Min. 90
  • Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Reward: Premium Gold Players pack.

Estimated cost: 659,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Xabi Alonso Cover Star icon SBC.

Born Legend

Born Legend
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
Born Legend

Rising Star

Rising Star
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
Rising Star

On a Loan

Cover
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
On a Loan

La Barba Roja

La Barba Roja
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
La Barba Roja

The Reds

The Reds
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
The Reds SBC

League Finesse

League Finesse
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
League Finesse

League Legend

SOMETHING
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasYSBC
SBC

Top Notch

bahbszk
click to enlarge
+ 9
Credit: EasySBC
SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

