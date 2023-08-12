EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Xabi Alonso Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of eight to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the

Xabi Alonso Cover Star Icon (97 OVR)

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: FUTBIN Xabi Alonso

Start Date: Saturday, 12 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 23 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit eight squads to unlock the

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

On a Loan

Player Level: Min Gold

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Xabi Alonso Cover Star Loan.

La Barba Roja

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Gold pack.

The Reds

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Liverpool: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players pack.

League Finesse

Team Rating: Min. 89

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack.

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players pack.

Top Notch

Team Rating: Min. 90

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Reward: Premium Gold Players pack.

Estimated cost: 659,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Xabi Alonso Cover Star icon SBC.

Born Legend

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Rising Star

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

On a Loan

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

La Barba Roja

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC La Barba Roja

The Reds

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC The Reds SBC

League Finesse

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC League Finesse

League Legend

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasYSBC SBC

Top Notch

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC SBC

