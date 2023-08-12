EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Xabi Alonso Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of eight to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!
It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC.
Xabi Alonso Cover Star Icon (97 OVR)
Start Date: Saturday, 12 August.
Expiry Date: Saturday, 23 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit eight squads to unlock the Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.
On a Loan
- Player Level: Min Gold
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Xabi Alonso Cover Star Loan.
La Barba Roja
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Rare Gold pack.
The Reds
- Team Rating: Min. 88
- Players from Liverpool: Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1
Reward: Small Prime Gold Players pack.
League Finesse
- Team Rating: Min. 89
- Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1
Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack.
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Prime Electrum Players pack.
Top Notch
- Team Rating: Min. 90
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1
Reward: Premium Gold Players pack.
Estimated cost: 659,000 FUT Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Xabi Alonso Cover Star icon SBC.
Born Legend
Rising Star
On a Loan
La Barba Roja
The Reds
League Finesse
League Legend
Top Notch
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
For more articles like this, take a look at our FIFA page.