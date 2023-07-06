FIFA 23 Acuña Flashback SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA Sports has found success with the Shapeshifters cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This time, they're bringing back an old favourite as a Flashback card, Marcos Acuña.

Acuña was selected to be a part of the Shapeshifters in FIFA 20, over three years ago. As a result, this Acuña version isn't a defender, but rather a central midfielder.

Let's give you the cheapest solution to complete the Marcos Acuña Flashback SBC so you can add him to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad.

Marcos Acuña Flashback (94 OVR)

Credit: FUTBIN Marcos Acuña Flashback stats

Start Date: Thursday, 6 July

Expiry Date: Thursday, 13 July

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Marcos Acuña Flashback, with the requirements as follows:

LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 133,000 Coins

Solutions

Below are our solutions for the Marcos Acuña Flashback SBC.

La Liga

Credit: EasySBC LaLiga SBC solution

Top Form

Credit: EasySBC Top Form SBC

Is Marcos Acuña Flashback worth it?

Despite only being two SBCs, the Marcos Acuña Flashback card isn't particularly cheap, with an estimated cost of 133k FIFA coins to complete both.

Still, if you're in the market for a top-of-the-line LaLiga-focused CM, then this card could fit right in with your FUT squad. It's a versatile, top-tier card that will definitely excel in a box-to-box role if that's what you're after.

Some of the Acuña Flashback best stats include 98 Short Passing, 98 Stamina, 95 Dribbling, 93 Sprint Speed, 94 Long Passing, 94 Standing Tackle, and even 87 Finishing. As you can see, he's the real deal.

We hope this guide helped you complete the Marcos Acuña Flashback SBC in FIFA 23!