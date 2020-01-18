FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Timo Werner December POTM SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Timo Werner’s December Player of the Month has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time!

This article will cover:

SBC Requirements and Solutions

SBC Costs

If the SBC is worth completing

In-Game Stats & Analysis

Squad Links

Read More: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Ratings Refresh, Winter Upgrades Release Date, How they Work and Early Predictions



Timo Werner SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Timo Werner’s POTM SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 17th January – 3pm UK

Expiry Date: Friday 14th February January – 3pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: Germany Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

SQUAD 3: Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~350,000 Coins

Worth it? Not for me. While he’s a great card, 350k is a lot to spend on an untradeable ST, and with a number of big promotions yet to come, there are plenty of better options you can use the coins on.

Timo Werner In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Timo Werner is definitely a top level ST this year, with great pace, great shooting etc, however this is one flaw for me.

In terms of pace, he’s electric, with 98 Acceleration and 97 Sprint Speed he’ll feel like one of the fastest cards on the game in a straight line. 86 Agility and 81 Balance are slightly lower than you’d like for a card of this cost though.

Furthermore, Werner only has 3* skill moves, and with a number of the more meta skills being 4* or higher, I’d argue that Timo lacks a lot in this department.

In terms of shooting, Timo has it all, with all important 95 Finishing and 94 Positioning, however his 79 Composure is an issue for me, and could cost some easy goals.

Timo Werner Squad Links

In terms of links, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to getting Werner into a team, being a German in the Bundesliga.

If you want to run a Bundesliga team, he’ll obviously fit straight in, but for those looking for strong links, fellow Germans like 86 Gnabry and 89 Reus look to be great options, with 85 Sabitzer being a great option from RB Leipzig.

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing this SBC.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!

Written By

Matt Thomas

@MattFUTTrading

Want to join the RS team? Become a RealGamer