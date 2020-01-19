FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Kenny Lala Player Moments SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Player Moments Kenny Lala has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his inclusion in FIFA 19s Headliners squad.

This article will cover:

SBC Requirements and Solutions

SBC Costs

If the SBC is worth completing

Player Analysis and Squad Links

Kenny Lala SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Kenny Lala’s Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 19th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Sunday 26th January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Ligue 1 Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SQUAD 2: Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~250,000 Coins

Worth it? 50/50. There’s no doubt that Kenny Lala is a great card, but for 250k, he has to be a guaranteed starter in your team. If you’re in desperate need of a top tier Ligue 1 or French RB specifically, he’s ideal.

Kenny Lala In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Kenny Lala has everything you need to be a decent full-back this year, with great pace, defensive ability, and immense passing stats.

In terms of pace, 87 Acceleration and 90 Sprint Speed are more than enough to deal with pacey wingers, however help from a pace chemistry style would be useful.

Defensively, again, very capable, with 88 Interceptions, 85 Defensive Awareness, 85 Standing Tackling and 85 Sliding Tackling, but a chemistry style boost would be favourable.

Standouts for me however would have to be his attacking capabilities, with good dribbling stats, including 88 Ball Control and 89 Dribbling, but incredible passing. With 99 Crossing, a stat only previously found in TOTY cards, as well as 90 Short Passing, 93 Long Passing and 92 Curve, Lala will be a threat on the wing for sure.

For a chemistry style, I’d be looking to apply either a Shadow or Anchor, just to improve his pace a little, as well as getting his defensive stats up to a truly top tier level.

Kenny Lala Squad Links

When it comes to links, being French will help get Lala into a lot of teams, however in terms of strong links outside of icons, the options are somewhat limited.

Unless you’re converting Mbappe down to a CM, the only top midfield links in Ligue 1 currently are 87 Houssem Aouar, who you can obtain from this Season’s objectives, and 84 Sanson, available in the current Headliner promotion.

