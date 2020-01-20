FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Diego Costa Flashback SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Diego Costa’s Flashback card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his outstanding 2013/14 season.

This article will cover:

SBC Requirements and Solutions

SBC Costs

If the SBC is worth completing

Player Analysis and Squad Links

Diego Costa SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Diego Costa’s Flashback SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Monday 20th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Thursday 23rd January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

La Liga Players: Min 2 | In-Form Players: Min 2 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~75,000 Coins

Worth it? 50/50. For an 89 rated Diego Costa card, with 96 Physical, you can’t fault the value of this SBC. However, a major issue includes his poor agility and balance, coupled with his 2* skill moves.

Diego Costa In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Diego Costa, when looking at face stats, looks to be an incredible card, however there is an issue with regards to his agility and balance.

Firstly, his main attribute will be his insane physicality. With 99 Strength and 99 Aggression, this card will be a handful for any defenders, and will be very difficult to get off the ball.

With 95 Finishing, 93 Shot Power and 94 Positioning and 97 Composure, there’s no doubt for me that Costa will be an incredible finisher in front of goal.

Unfortunately the main downside to this card is how clunky he will feel on the ball. Despite having okay pace, his 65 Agility and 59 Balance are very key stats for FIFA 20’s meta, and only having 2* skill moves will hurt him further.

A Sniper chemistry style will help improve his stats somewhat, however there isn’t a chemistry style to improve his 2* Skill Moves unfortunately.

Diego Costa Squad Links

Being Spanish in La Liga, there are tonnes of ways you can link Diego Costa into your team.

Outside of icons, there are a number of good strong links you can use to get Costa on chemistry. The new Headliners cards in 87 Saul and 87 Moreno are both interesting new cards you can use, plus fellow Spaniard 87 Iago Aspas is another strong striking option.

