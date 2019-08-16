header decal
FIFA

16 Aug 2019

FIFA 20: Potential Cheap Beasts to buy at launch

There are usually FUT bargains to be had on day one. Who will it be this year?

Forwards

Ante Rebic

Wilfried Zaha

Midfielders

Renato Sanches

Jesse Lingard

Defenders

Jamaal Lascelles

