FIFA 20 beta: Release, what's included, PS4, Xbox One, Ultimate Team, download, demo and much more

The FIFA 20 beta is sadly no longer available. The next time players are able to get any hands-on experience with the game, they will have to wait for the demo which will be coming soon.

Otherwise they will have to wait for the games release on September 27th, 2019.

So what's in the beta?

EA wants to test certain things with the Beta, so you'll only have access to specific game modes.

Everyone will have access to Kickoff, plus one additional mode from this list:

Career

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT)

Pro Clubs

VOLTA FOOTBALL

You’ll find out which mode you get to try in the Beta in the email with your code.

What isn’t in the FIFA 20 Beta?

Quite a lot.

For a full list of stuff, check out the FIFA 20 gameplay features on ea.com.

Release date

EA is very consistent with their release dates, and once again the final Friday in September will mark the full release of FIFA 20. This year, that will be Friday, 27 September 2019, but we can expect types of early access too.

The Standard Edition - fronted by Eden Hazard - costs £54.99 on PC and £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One.

By pre-ordering you will receive up to three FIFA 20 Ultimate Team rare gold packs (one per week for three weeks), choose one of five mid-version ICON items for five FUT matches and special Edition FUT Kits.

Early Access

That release date only applies to the Standard Edition, however. Both the Champions & Ultimate Editions of the game are available three days earlier on September 24.

The Champions Edition, with Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk on the cover, is priced at £69.99 on PC and £79.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, and it will get you up to 12 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team rare gold packs (one per week for 12 weeks) as well as the three days early access.

Lastly, the Ultimate Edition, complete with cover star Zinedine Zidane,will set you back £79.99 on PC and £89.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. It comes with an untradeable FUT 20 Ones To Watch player item and up to 24 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team rare gold packs (two per week for 12 weeks).

Those who sign up to EA Access get eight hours of gameplay around one week before the game comes out, and this year that will be eight days early from September 19.

The demo for the game only tends to come out two weeks before the game’s full release, so this should be on September 12, 2019. Expect similar teams to last year where we had Manchester City, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Borussia Dortmund and PSG to choose from.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United have all signed deals with rivals PES 2020 so they will not return on the demo, but Liverpool have done the opposite, so expect the Reds to be on there.

