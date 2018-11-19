FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Swedish players to sign in Career Mode

This summer Sweden showed great work ethic and organisation as they reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Russia, even without arguably their greatest ever player Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The result was their best finish at a World Cup since 1994 and showed there is hope for the future without their talisman.

How to choose the best Swedish wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

This list looks at the best Swedish wonderkids to sign on FIFA 19 Career Mode. The players on this list all meet certain criteria, the first one being they must all be aged 23 or under at the start of Career Mode. Secondly, each player must have a starting rating of 65 overall or higher. Finally, the players must have the potential to reach a 75 overall or higher.

Victor Lindelof (OVR 79 - POT 85)

Age: 23Position: CBClub: Manchester UnitedCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 80 Standing Tackle, 79 Interceptions, 79 Short PassingCost: £26.2 million (release clause)Wage: £80,000

Swedish sensation Victor Lindelof has shown signs that he is adapting to life in the Premier League having struggled initially following his £31.5 million transfer from Benfica. Despite Manchester United’s defensive woes this season, Lindelof has displayed some of the promise that convinced Manchester United to sign him as a youngster.

At the start of Career Mode Lindelof is 23 years old. The Swedish international is a mobile defender who is also very comfortable on the ball, shown by his 79 short passing and 75 ball control attributes. The 6’2” centre back is available for £26.2 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode although his £80k wages are enormous!

Alexander Isak (OVR 69 - POT 83)

Age: 19Position: STClub: Borussia DortmundCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 78 Acceleration, 77 Agility, 76 Sprint SpeedCost: £4.5 million (release clause)Wage: £10,000

Teenage prodigy Alexander Isak has a big future ahead of him, standing at 6’3” the Swedish attacker possesses the physical qualities to become a future star. Isak is yet to make a first team appearance for Dortmund this season although he has scored five goals in nine games for their reserves.

At just 19 Isak has plenty of time to grow, potentially reaching an 83 overall on FIFA 19. His pace is his best attribute to start with although his finishing can improve quickly. Managers can sign the youngster for a mere £4.5 million transfer fee from the German giants, great value for great potential.

Mattias Svanberg (OVR 68 - POT 83)

Age: 19Position: LM, RMClub: BolognaCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 81 Acceleration, 79 Sprint Speed, 77 AgilityCost: £3.9 million (release clause)Wage: £5,000

Swedish teenager Mattias Svanberg switched from Malmo to Italian side Bologna in the summer for just over £4 million. The 6’1” midfielder has started five Serie A games this season playing predominantly in the centre of midfield although he can play out wide too.

Defensively Svanberg starts off poor, however, all his other attributes provide an excellent platform from which he can improve immensely. For just £3.9 million, managers can sign the Swede in the second season and he can reach an 83 OVR making him a real prospect.

Joel Asoro (OVR 66 - POT 81)

Age: 19Position: ST, RWClub: SwanseaCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 90 Acceleration, 87 Sprint Speed, 78 BalanceCost: £3.1 million (release clause)Wage: £4,000

Joel Asoro is yet to score for new club Swansea after his summer transfer from Sunderland. The 19-year-old has started just four Championship matches this season but will hope to register his first goal for the Welsh club as they attempt to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Asoro boasts great pace which is always exciting for managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Youngsters with pace are effective straight away and can be trained quickly to become excellent players. Asoro has recently joined Swansea so will not transfer in the first window, however managers can pick him up cheaply in 2019 and he can reach an 81 overall.

Isak Pettersson (OVR 69 - POT 80)

Age: 21Position: GKClub: IFK NorrkopingCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 75 GK Reflexes, 72 GK Kicking, 70 GK DivingCost: £1.8 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

Promising Swedish goalkeeper Isak Pettersson has enjoyed a terrific season with IFK Norrkoping as they have pushed AIK all the way in the title race. Pettersson has conceded just 27 goals in 29 games this season, keeping 10 clean sheets along the way.

At just 5’11”, Pettersson is not the most commanding of presences, however, he is an excellent shot stopper with good GK diving and reflex attributes. For under £2 million on FIFA 19, you can sign the young goalkeeper with an 80 potential, a bargain signing for managers on a budget.

Pontus Dahlberg (OVR 67 - POT 80)

Age: 19Position: GKClub: WatfordCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 68 GK Reflexes, 67 GK Diving, 66 GK PositioningCost: £2.5 million (release clause)Wage: £3,000

Promising Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg has found first team action limited this season, having to settle for a place on the bench in just two EFL Cup fixtures. Dahlberg was sent back on loan to Goteborg after his initial signing last season and may look for a similar loan spell if he continues to see no game time.

With an 80 potential, Dahlberg is one for the future and could be a bargain buy for managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Available for £2.5 million and with low wages, the 6’5” giant can be an intimidating presence between the posts.

Simon Tibbling (OVR 74 - POT 80)

Age: 23Position: CMClub: BrondbyCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 84 Stamina, 82 Balance, 80 AgilityCost: £9.9 million (release clause)Wage: £18,000

Simon Tibbling plies his trade in Denmark for Brondby and has registered two assists in his twelve league starts this season. Tibbling is a versatile player capable of playing anywhere in the midfield and he has featured heavily for Sweden’s youth teams, racking up 32 appearances for the under-21s.

Tibbling possesses terrific movement stats making him a mobile central midfielder which is very popular in the modern game. Managers can sign the 23-year-old (at the start of Career Mode) for just under £10 million and he can reach an 80 overall, a clever signing for mid-table Premier League clubs.

Felix Beijmo (OVR 67 - POT 79)

Age: 20Position: RBClub: Werder BremenCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 89 Sprint Speed, 88 Stamina, 76 AccelerationCost: £2 million (release clause)Wage: £5,000

20-year-old defender Felix Beijmo is yet to make a senior appearance for new club Werder Bremen following his arrival from Djurgardens. The young right back was recently called up to the Swedish under-21 side having impressed at lower age groups.

An athletic right back, Beijmo stands at 6’1” and has the attributes to effect play at both ends of the pitch. With the potential to reach a 79 overall and costing just £2 million, Beijmo offers a cheap option at right back for some of the lower clubs on FIFA 19.

Svante Ingelsson (OVR 66 - POT 78)

Age: 20Position: CM, RMClub: UdineseCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 74 Short Passing, 74 Ball Control, 71 StrengthCost: £2 million (release clause)Wage: £5,000

Svante Ingelsson is an extremely versatile footballer having played nearly every position during his short professional career to date. The 20-year-old scored his first and only Serie A goal in a 4-2 defeat to Napoli last season and is yet to play in 2018/19.

Capable of playing across the midfield, Ingelsson is great value for money and is a profitable acquisition for the ‘wheeler dealers’ on FIFA 19 Career Mode. The 6’2” Swede can grow to a 78 OVR with superb ball control and short passing attributes.

Kristoffer Olsson (OVR 73 - POT 78)

Age: 23Position: CMClub: AIKCountry: SwedenBest Stats: 85 Agility, 79 Vision, 78 StaminaCost: £6.7 million (release clause)Wage: £7,000

Former Arsenal youth player Kristoffer Olsson has enjoyed an excellent season with AIK, bagging five goals and five assists during their title charge. Olsson has been ever-present in midfield, missing just 20 minutes of league action this season.

Mobile and with an eye for a pass, Olsson is a lively playmaker in the middle of the pitch and can reach a 78 OVR. Although not quite made for the top level, Olsson would be an astute signing for most Championship clubs.

