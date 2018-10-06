FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Argentinians to sign in Career Mode

From Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi, Argentina has produced some of the greatest footballers in the world. Today they have a glut of attacking talent such as Sergio Aguero and Mauro Icardi, but buying them in FIFA 19 is expensive. However, buying the next generation of Argentine world-beaters is certainly possible.

How to choose the best Argentine wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

This article is all about finding the next generation of Argentine greats in FIFA 19's Career Mode. We are starting our search for players aged 23 or younger at the start of Career Mode, and then looking for players that have a current overall of 70 and a potential of 80. These players should be able to slide into most lineups immediately and turn into brilliant players while also providing plenty of quality seasons for your team. Not all of these guys will be affordable for every club though. The best wonderkids tend to be fairly expensive, but can you really put a price on finding the next Messi?

See table below for a full list of ALL the Argentinian wonderkids in FIFA 19

Ezequiel Barco (OVR 74 - POT 89)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, CAM, ST

Club: Atlanta United

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats:

Cost: £22.4 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

The top Argentinian wonderkid is Ezequiel Barco. The teenager made his senior debut for Independiente in 2016 before moving to MLS side Atlanta United in January 2018 for a reported $15 million. He has played 22 times for them, scoring four goals. He has also become a regular for the Argentina under-20 side.

In FIFA 19 Barco is an exceptional talent. He possesses good pace (90 acceleration, 83 agility, 78 sprint speed), is good with the ball at his feet (83 dribbling, 74 ball control), and he can get involved in possession passing already (75 short pass, 73 vision).

Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 80 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Real Betis (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 82 ball control, 82 curve, 81 short pass

Cost: n/a

Wage: £68,000 a week

Giovani Lo Celso started his career with Rosario Central before signing with Paris Saint-Germain in 2016. He has played 36 times for PSG, scoring four goals, and has been capped seven times. He is currently on loan with Real Betis.

Giovani Lo Celso is a very gifted midfielder already. He is a good passer (81 short pass, 81 vision, 80 long pass, 75 crossing) and strong on the ball (82 ball control, 81 dribbling). £22.1 million once he returns from loan should be enough to sign him with wages of £68,000 a week, getting you his 80 overall and 86 potential.

Angel Correa (OVR 80 - POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: RM, ST

Club: Atletico Madrid

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 87 dribbling, 87 agility, 85 ball control

Cost: £27.6 million

Wage: £48,000 a week

Angel Correa came up through the San Lorenzo youth system in Argentina before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2014. He has played 94 games for them, scoring 17 times while being capped with Argentina eight times.

Correa is excellent on the ball (87 dribbling, 85 ball control) and brings very good movement skills too (87 agility, 83 acceleration, 82 positioning). The right winger is priced at £27.6 million with wages of £48,000 a week, getting you his 80 overall and 86 potential.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 79 - POT 86)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: Inter Milan

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 86 strength, 83 sprint speed, 82 finishing

Cost: £26.4 million

Wage: £57,000 a week

Lautaro Martinez started his career at Liniers before moving to Racing Club in 2014. He made his senior debut there in 2015 and scored 22 goals in 48 games for them before making a £20 million move to Inter Milan this summer.

Despite his young age Martinez is already a solid option up front in FIFA 19. He has good strength (86) and is already deadly in front of goal (82 finishing, 79 shot power, 77 composure). He is good on the ball (79 ball control, 78 dribbling) and has the pace to beat defenders (83 sprint speed, 82 acceleration).

Cristian Pavon (OVR 80 - POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: RW, ST, RM, LW

Club: Boca Juniors

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 stamina, 90 sprint speed

Cost: £24.1 million

Wage: £27,000 a week

Cristian Pavon started his career with Talleres Cordoba and made his debut for them in 2013 before moving to Boca Juniors in July 2014. He is still there today which is surprising given his status as a regular in the Argentina squad, having made 11 appearances for his national side.

Pavon is a blazingly fast winger (93 acceleration, 92 agility, 90 sprint speed) and he can run all day (92 stamina). He is good on the ball (80 dribbling, 76 ball control) and can deliver a good final product too (76 crossing, 76 short pass, 68 long pass). Pavon is also solid in front of goal (84 shot power, 84 long shots, 73 finishing).

Giovanni Simeone (OVR 78 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Fiorentina

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 jumping, 80 finishing, 80 heading accuracy

Cost: £19.3 million

Wage: £49,000 a week

Giovanni Simeone started his career with River Plate, making his senior debut in 2013. He first arrived in Europe with genoa in 2016 before making the move to Fiorentina in 2017. He scored on his international debut in September.

In FIFA 19 Simeone doesn't have any standout stats, but he is very well-rounded as a striker. Strong in the air (84 jumping, 80 heading accuracy) and good with the ball at his feet (76 ball control, 76 dribbling) Simeone has many ways to get the ball in the back of the net. He has reasonable pace (79 acceleration, 78 sprint speed) too.

German Conti (OVR 78 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: CB

Club: Benfica

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 82 stand tackle, 81 marking, 80 strength

Cost: £18.3 million

Wage: £10,000 a week

German Conti started his career with Colon, making his senior debut in 2013 and playing over 100 games for them. He made the move to Benfica this summer for a reported £3.15 million. He is yet to be capped at any level by Argentina.

Conti is a solid centre back already with room to improve. His defensive stats are good (82 stand tackle, 81 marking, 78 slide tackle, 77 interceptions), and he can play the ball out of defence too (72 short pass). He also brings a reasonable threat from set pieces (79 heading accuracy, 70 jumping).

Alan Franco (OVR 75 - POT 85)

Age: 21

Positions: CB

Club: Independiente

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 79 stamina, 78 marking, 78 stand tackle

Cost: £13.4 million

Wage: £13,000 a week

Alan Franco joined Independiente in 2015 and made his senior debut with the team in 2017. He has made 22 appearances for them, as well as one for Argentina, so far.

Franco has the potential to be very good with some development. His defensive stats are good already (78 marking, 78 stand tackle, 75 interceptions) and he has a reasonable physical presence (79 stamina, 77 strength, 75 jumping) and is a threat from set pieces (78 heading accuracy).

Matias Zaracho (OVR 72 - POT 85)

Age: 20

Positions: RM, CM, CAM

Club: Racing Club

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 agility, 90 balance, 89 acceleration

Cost: £10.1 million

Wage: £10,000 a week

Matias Zaracho has been with Racing Club his entire career. He made his senior debut with them in December 2016 and to date has made 46 appearances for them, scoring three times. He has also progressed to Argentina's U20 side.

In FIFA 19 Zaracho has very good pace (89 acceleration, 86 sprint speed) and is pretty good on the ball (77 dribbling, 72 ball control). The right, central or attacking midfielder has a 72 overall rating and an 85 potential, costing £10.1 million and wages of £10,000 a week.

Lucas Martinez Quarta (OVR 72 - POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CB

Club: River Plate

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 76 jumping, 76 heading accuracy, 74 sprint speed

Cost: £8.7 million

Wage: £11,000 a week

Lucas Martinez Quarta has played his whole career with River Plate, making his senior debut in 2016. He has since played 37 games and found the back of the net three times. He is yet to be capped at any level by Argentina.

Quarta is only a decent defender at the moment (72 marking, 72 slide tackle, 71 stand tackle, 70 interceptions) but he has a lot of growth ahead of him in FIFA 19. He does have reasonable pace (74 sprint speed, 73 acceleration) and is a threat at set pieces too (76 jumping, 76 heading accuracy), taking the centre back to a 72 overall with an 85 potential.

