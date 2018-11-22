FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best African players to sign in Career Mode

The Premier League has been home to a host of legendary African players such as Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, and more recently Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez. Most notably however, Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah became the first African player to win the Premier League Player of the Year last season. The growth of African football has been significant in the last decade as they continue to produce excellent footballers.

How to choose the best African wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode﻿

On this list of African wonderkids are players who are all 21 years old or younger at the start of FIFA 19 Career Mode. These players start FIFA 19 with an overall rating of 70 or higher making them useful in the first team squad from the outset. The wonderkids must meet one final criteria, they must be able to grow to an 80 OVR or higher making them top level players.

Franck Yannick Kessie (OVR 79 - POT 88)

Age: 21Position: CMClub: MilanCountry: Ivory CoastBest Stats: 96 Stamina, 87 Strength, 86 AggressionCost: N/AWage: £21,000

Midfield powerhouse Franck Kessie picks up more yellow cards than goals due to his aggressive style of play, however he has impressed in Serie A enough for Milan to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season. Still just 21, Kessie has already made 26 international appearances.

High defensive and attacking work rates along with massive 96 stamina makes Kessie one of the most energetic midfielders on FIFA 19. Managers will have to wait until the end of the first season on Career Mode before they can sign Kessie but with an 88 potential he will be in high demand.

Ismaila Sarr (OVR 76 - POT 87)

Age: 20Position: LM, RM, STClub: Stade RennaisCountry: SenegalBest Stats: 93 Sprint Speed, 92 Acceleration, 79 DribblingCost: £24.9 million (release clause)Wage: £20,000

Ismaila Sarr impressed for Senegal at the World Cup this summer fuelling interest in him across Europe. The pacey young winger stayed put and has begun the season with four league goals in 13 appearances for Stade Rennais and has played all across the front line.

Sarr boasts lightning 93 pace, four-star skills and 79 dribbling to form an exciting attacking threat. The 20-year-old is available for around £25 million and can grow to an 87 OVR, becoming one of the best wingers around.

Amadou Diawara (OVR 77 - POT 87)

Age: 21Position: CM, CDMClub: NapoliCountry: GuineaBest Stats: 84 Stamina, 82 Short Passing, 82 AggressionCost: £23.4 million (release clause)Wage: £36,000

Talented Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara has made just four starts in Serie A this season and is yet to make his Champions League debut. Diawara could have represented Italy having received his citizenship, however, the 21-year-old chose his country of birth Guinea making his debut in October.

Diawara is a hard-working midfielder who excels on the ball and defensively, however the Guinea international does not offer much of a goal threat with 39 finishing. With an 87 potential, managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode can sign the 21-year-old who can become a mainstay in midfield for years to come.

Jovane Cabral (OVR 74 - POT 86)

Age: 20Position: RM, LMClub: Sporting CPCountry: Cape VerdeBest Stats: 88 Agility, 87 Acceleration, 86 Sprint SpeedCost: £19.4 million (release clause)Wage: £8,000

Exciting Cape Verde winger Jovane Cabral has already equalled his goal tally from last season having scored the winner against Feirense. The 20-year-old has also scored twice in the Europa League despite not starting any of the four matches so far.

Talented winger Cabral has the potential to reach an 86 overall on FIFA 19. Managers can sign him for under £20 million which is excellent value for a young player with pace and skill in abundance. Four-star skills and terrific movement attributes make Cabral a difficult player to stop, defences beware!

Samuel Kalu (OVR 74 - POT 86)

Age: 21Position: RM, RWClub: BordeauxCountry: NigeriaBest Stats: 92 Acceleration, 87 Jumping, 83 Sprint SpeedCost: £18.5 million (release clause)Wage: £22,000

Nigerian international Samuel Kalu earnt himself a move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux following an impressive season for K.A.A. Gent, where he scored six goals and assisted seven. Kalu has scored just once in France, however it was enough to earn himself a call-up to the Nigerian national team in September.

5’9” winger Kalu can reach an 86 potential on FIFA 19 and already boasts frightening 92 acceleration. The pacey attacker will cost managers £18.5 million but they will have to wait until next season as Kalu has recently joined Bordeaux.

Christian Kouame (OVR 71 - POT 86)

Age: 20Position: ST, CFClub: GenoaCountry: Ivory CoastBest Stats: 84 Sprint Speed, 79 Acceleration, 78 StrengthCost: £10.2 million (release clause)Wage: £8,000

Having signed for Cittadella for just over £100k in 2017, the Italian Serie B club made a huge profit on Christian Kouame this summer as Genoa snapped up the wonderkid for just under £5 million. Kouame has scored twice and provided four assists in Serie A for Genoa, including a goal against giants Napoli.

Physically excellent, Kouame stands at 6’1” and possesses 82 pace and 78 strength making him a handful for any defender. Another player who has recently moved and will be unavailable in the first season, Kouame will cost managers £10 million but is worth the investment for his 86 potential.

Henry Onyekuru (OVR 76)

Age: 21Position: LM, STClub: GalatasarayCountry: NigeriaBest Stats: 91 Agility, 91 Dribbling, 90 AccelerationCost: N/AWage: £49,000

On-loan Everton star Henry Onyekuru has bagged four goals already in his time at Galatasaray. The Nigerian youngster is yet to make an appearance for the Merseyside club as he spent last season on loan at his former club Anderlecht, however his goal record is sure to catch the eye of Marco Silva soon.

Lightning pace, skilful dribbling and cool finishing make Onyekuru a terrific prospect on FIFA 19. The 21-year-old has the potential to reach an 86 overall but will not come cheap. His wages are already around £50k and Everton are likely to demand a high transfer fee for the wonderkid.

Alfa Semedo (OVR 76)

Age: 21Position: CDMClub: BenficaCountry: Guinea BissauBest Stats: 89 Stamina, 85 Strength, 81 AggressionCost: £20.3 million (release clause)Wage: £7,000

Alfa Semedo’s only goal of the season came in the Champions League as he came off the bench to score the winner against AEK Athens. The versatile midfielder has only made two starts this year, both in cup games which ended in victory for Benfica.

Any managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode looking for a young defensive midfielder should look no further than Semedo. The midfielder is physically imposing at 6’2” and has an 85 strength rating making him a powerhouse. £20 million is a lot to fork out for the 21-year-old but with an 85 potential he is worth the investment.

Emmanuel Dennis (OVR 74)

Age: 20Position: STClub: Club BruggeCountry: NigeriaBest Stats: 90 Sprint Speed, 88 Acceleration, 88 JumpingCost: £14.1 million (release clause)Wage: £14,000

Athletic Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis has only managed four starts this season, scoring twice as the reigning Belgian champions find themselves second in the table. Dennis has been used on either flank and through the middle this season showing his versatility.

Dennis will cost managers £14.1 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode and can reach an 85 OVR making him a very promising young attacker. With 89 pace, 83 agility and 81 balance Dennis is a nightmare to tackle, especially with his 78 dribbling which improves year on year.

Orji Okwonkwo (OVR 70)

Age: 20Position: LWClub: BolognaCountry: NigeriaBest Stats: 89 Acceleration, 89 Sprint Speed, 79 AgilityCost: £8 million (release clause)Wage: £12,000

Bologna youngster Orji Okwonkwo has struggled for form this season as he has failed to replicate the form that saw him score three goals before his loan to Brescia. Okwonkwo has seen himself excluded from the matchday squads recently but will hope for more opportunity or another loan move beckons.

20-year-old winger Okwonkwo is a bargain on FIFA 19 Career Mode when considering his 85 potential. The Nigerian wonderkid will cost £8 million and starts at just 70 OVR, however he starts with searing pace and 77 dribbling making him an effective option.

