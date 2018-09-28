FIFA 19 Wingers: Best LW & LM in career mode

Left sided wingers (LW) and (LM) midfielders have become an incredibly productive part of the best attacks in world football. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Eden Hazard, and Marco Reus have tormented defenders and turned the wide left position into more of an inside forward role rather than someone who hugs the sideline and delivers crosses. These players can take on defenders, create chances, and score goals. If you have someone that can do that for you then you are sitting pretty in FIFA 19, but if not then you need to find one.

How to choose the best wingers (LW & LM) in FIFA 19's Career Mode

We are looking at the best left wingers (LW) and left midfielders (LM) on FIFA 19 career mode, with an overall of at least 82. Left-sided attacking players should possess good athleticism, with sprint speed and balance vital parts of their play, and they need to be very good on the ball. Dribbling, crossing, and passing stats are all important, and they should be able to score goals too, making finishing a vital part of their game. Having the ability to play with both feet is a bonus. Good attacking players, especially wide left players, do not come cheap though, so be prepared to open up your wallet if you want to sign these guys.

Neymar (OVR 92 - POT 93)

Age: 26

Positions: LW, CAM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 dribbling, 95 ball control, 87 finishing

Cost: £173.7 million

Wage: £255k

Neymar is only a year into his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain and he is already looking like a bargain for the French side. The 26-year-old is an incredible talent who is perhaps better on the ball than anyone else in FIFA 19 (96 dribbling, 95 ball control, 96 agility). He pairs terrific athleticism (90 sprint speed, 94 acceleration) and two-footed ability with wonderful goal-scoring talent (87 finishing, 88 curve, 82 long shot).

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 - POT 91)

Age: 27

Positions: LW, CF

Club: Chelsea

Country: Belgium

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 dribbling, 93 acceleration, 94 ball control

Cost: £152.6 million

Wage: £334k

Eden Hazard has been tormenting Premier League defences for years, and yet he is maybe just now entering his prime years. Hazard has great mental attributes (91 composure, 89 vision, 87 positioning) to go along with his wonderful movement skills (89 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 94 balance) and on-ball talent (95 dribbling, 94 ball control). Hazard isn't as pure a goal-scorer as Ronaldo and Neymar, but he can create more for others (89 short pass, 81 crossing, 83 long pass).

Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 27

Positions: LW

Club: Napoli

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 94 agility, 93 ball control

Cost: £68.3 million

Wage: £154k

Lorenzo Insigne does not come immediately to mind when people talk about the best left-sided players in the world, but he should, especially when it comes to FIFA 19. Insigne is a remarkable athlete (94 acceleration, 94 agility, 93 balance, 86 sprint speed) and he combines that with good talent on the ball (93 ball control, 90 dribbling). Insigne is much more of a classic winger than a modern inside forward, and as a result is best when hugging the touch line, taking on defenders, and delivering crosses (86) into the box. However, he can certainly cut in and threaten the goal (84 long shots).

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 88 - POT 89)

Age: 26

Positions: LW, RW, CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 long shots, 93 balance, 92 ball control

Cost: £114.7 million

Wage: £326k

Philippe Coutinho was, eventually, Barcelona's replacement for Neymar, but he isn't a like-for-like swap. Coutinho is more creative than he is goal-scoring, but he can still take on defenders and ripple the back of the net. Coutinho has good athleticism (92 agility, 93 balance, 89 acceleration) and skill with the ball at his feet (92 ball control, 91 dribbling). It is Coutinho's distribution that really stands out (90 vision, 88 short pass, 81 long pass) and he is deadly from range (93 long shots, 91 curve, 86 fk accuracy).

Alexis Sanchez (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 29

Positions: LW, LM, CAM, ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: Chile

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 91 agility, 90 dribbling, 87 ball control

Cost: £55.3 million

Wage: £220k

Alexis Sanchez is a pocket dynamo on the ball. He has good athleticism (91 agility, 87 balance, 86 acceleration) which plays into his talent on the ball (90 dribbling, 87 ball control). Sanchez is not much of a creator in FIFA 19 (77 short pass, 75 long pass) but he can cross well (81) and is a good striker (83 finishing, 83 long shots, 84 shot power).

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 - POT 93)

Age: 22

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 88 dribbling

Cost: £112.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £185k

Leroy Sane is one of the best young players in world football, regardless of position. Left out of the 2018 World Cup squad, Sane is a remarkable talent that is one of the fastest players in FIFA 19 (96 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 88 agility). With that speed comes good talent on the ball (88 dribbling, 85 ball control) and some serious threat when it comes to chance creation (83 crossing) and goal-scoring (86 shot power, 85 volleys, 81 finishing).

Sadio Mane (OVR 86 - POT 87)

Age: 26

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Liverpool

Country: Senegal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 91 agility

Cost: £66.2 million

Wage: £185k

Another speedster of a left-winger, Sadio Mane offers terrorising athleticism (95 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 91 agility) and with it good on-ball skills (87 dribbling, 86 ball control). Mane is not a great creator however (79 short pass, 73 crossing, 71 long pass), which limits his impact in open play. Mane is best used as a counter-attack threat, with his good goal-scoring traits (84 finishing, 82 shot power) and all that speed.

﻿Douglas Costa (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 28

Positions: LM, RW, LW

Club: Juventus

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 97 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 92 dribbling

Cost: £54.2 million

Wage: £167k

Douglas Costa is one of the fastest players in FIFA 19 (97 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 93 agility) and his 97 acceleration is the best in the game. With all that speed comes fantastic ball skills (92 dribbling, 91 ball control) along with impressive distribution stats (84 short pass, 84 crossing). Costa is not great in front of goal (67 finishing) but he can be a threat from range (84 curve, 80 long shots).

Ivan Perisic (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 29

Positions: LM

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Croatia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 stamina, 88 sprint speed, 86 positioning

Cost: £51.1 million

Wage: £114k

Ivan Perisic is a relentless force that is good at pretty much everything. He isn't blazingly fast but has plenty of pace (88 sprint speed, 84 acceleration) however he can run all day (89 stamina) and he can move the ball around the field well (84 crossing, 82 short pass, 77 long pass). Perisic is able to go around defenders (85 dribbling, 85 ball control) and can score too (84 shot power, 79 finishing, 79 long shots).

Marco Asensio (OVR 85 - POT 93)

Age: 22

Positions: LW, CAM, RW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 long shots, 87 dribbling, 86 ball control

Cost: £111.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £189k

Marco Asensio is one of the best young stars in world football. The Real Madrid attacker can play anywhere across the attacking midfield area, but his home is on the right wing. Asensio is best with the ball at his feet (87 dribbling, 86 ball control) and driving towards goal. His ability in front of goal is world class (88 long shots, 86 shot power, 84 finishing, 83 curve) but he can provide for others as well (85 short pass, 82 long pass, 82 crossing). He's not as fast as most wingers, but his ability on the ball is exceptional.

