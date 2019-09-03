FIFA 19: TOTW 45 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 45) - Aguero, Costa, Richarlison & more

It feels like the season has only just started… and we have

an international break to deal with.

Clubs around Europe were looking to take form into the first

stoppage of the season, and in the Premier League it was only the big boys

Liverpool and Manchester City who managed to do so.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all

dropped points, as it begins to look more and more like one of the usual

mid-table clubs can break into the top six this term.

Elsewhere in Europe, things are also opening up in Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid once again failing to find victory, with a greater title race expected in Italy with Inter Milan maintaining their 100% record along with champions Juventus.

With all this action in mind, there will be plenty of

competition in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week. A squad of 23 in-form players will

be released at 6pm on Wednesday, September 4 on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, which

you can challenge for a coin bonus.

You can also look to get the players for yourself by hunting

in packs from the FUT Store, or buy and sell them individually on the transfer

market.

RealSport predicts what the potentially penultimate TOTW on

FIFA 19 will look like this time around.

Steve Mandanda (OVR 83 – SIF 86)

With few goalkeepers shining, the door could be open for Marseille man Steve Mandanda to take the glove this week. The Frenchman made four saves in the 1-0 win over St-Etienne, pushing Les Phoceens up to eighth in the Ligue 1 table.

An 83 overall for Mandanda could improve to an 86 second

in-form card, with his base item priced at just 750 coins on both consoles. His

85 in-form is worth 39,000 on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One.

Benjamin Pavard (OVR 80 – IF 82)

It was a classic Bundesliga move for Benjamin Pavard to leave Stuttgart for champions Bayern Munich, and it’s been a superb start for the French World Cup winner. The £31 million scored and grabbed an assist in the 6-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund, taking the Bavarians to the top of the Bundesliga.

Pavard’s base card should now rise from 80 overall to an

in-form 82 at least, with his position moving from centre back to right back.

His Stuttgart base card costs 700 coins on PS4 and 950 on Xbox One, an 86 RB

FUT Birthday card will set you back 22,500 on PS4 and 20,750 on Xbox One.

Armando Izzo (OVR 76 – 4IF 87)

Armando Izzo was the surprise package for Torino last season, and he is showing no signs of letting up with more goals from defence this term. The centre half scored the winner in the 3-2 victory away at Champions League outfit Atalanta, leaving Il Toro one of just three clubs with a 100% record after three Serie A games this term.

Izzo’s 76 overall will rise to an impressive fourth in-form card of 87 if he makes the Team of the Week, with his base card priced at 450 coins on PS4 and 400 on Xbox One. His 86 third in-form will set you back 36,000 on both consoles with a 93 Team of the Year item coming in at 53,500 on PS4 and 69,000 on Xbox One.

Jannik Vestergaard (OVR 80 – IF 82)

Southampton picked up a great result against Manchester United, with Jannik Vestergaard grabbing a deserved equaliser at St Mary’s. The Saints are only a point above the relegation zone, but this result will give them confidence after the international break.

Vestergaard’s 80 overall should improve to an in-form 82, with the Dane’s base card requiring 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One.

Douglas Costa (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

It was a topsy-turvy clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus and his former club Napoli, but thanks to Douglas Costa, the Old Lady came out on top. The Brazilian setting up both Danilo and Cristiano Ronaldo in a 4-3 victory, when Juve had spilled a 3-0 lead, only for an injury time Kalidou Koulibaly own goal to give the home side the three points.

Costa’s 86 overall is likely to rise to a second in-form

card of 88, with his position moving from left midfield to right wing. His base

card costs 13,000 coins on PS4 and 17,000 on Xbox One, with an 87 in-form worth

85,000 on PS4 and 72,000 on Xbox One. The Brazilian’s 90 CAM FUT Birthday item

is priced at 106,000 on PS4 and 110,00 on Xbox One.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TIF 95)

Kevin De Bruyne has started the new season superbly, and could be set for a second TOTW appearance in the space of three weeks. The Belgian scored and picked up an assist in the 4-0 thumping of Brighton, keeping the champions on the tails of Liverpool at the top of the table.

The Belgian De Bruyne should see is rating improve from 91 to a third in-form of 95, with his position moving from attacking to central midfield. His base card is priced at 49,250 coins on PS4 and 46,000 on Xbox One, with a 94 CM second in-form will costing 400,000 on both consoles. The midfielder’s 97 Team od the Year is fetching prices of 2.4 million on PS4 and 2.7 million on Xbox One.

Youri Tielemans (OVR 79 – OTW 83)

Better late than never for Youri Tielemans to receive a Ones To Watch boost, and it seems that it will finally happen after scoring one and assisting another in the -1 win over over Bournemouth. With the Foxes yet to taste defeat this season, another special campaign could be in the works for the Foxes.

A 79 overall for Tielemans deserves to improve to 83 this

week, also triggering his Ones to Watch card to improve. The Belgian’s base

card is worth 800 coins on PS4 and 2,100 on Xbox One, whilst his OTW comes in

at 10,250 on PS4 and 14,000 on Xbox One.

Richarlison (OVR 80 – OTW 87)

One Ones to Watch brings two, with Richarlison also set to improve after bagging his first goals of the season. The Brazilian scored twice as Everton finally saw off Wolves in a thrilling 3-2 victory, also boosting the Toffees’ European aspirations, sitting sixth in the Premier League table.

Richarlison’s 80 overall should rise to a third in-form of 87, with his position moving from striker to right midfield. His base card costs 800 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One, his 86 LM Ones to Watch card is worth 18,250 on PS4 and 21,500 on Xbox One.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – SIF 91)

Sergio Aguero and goals – a match made in heaven. The Argentine netted twice more and set up Bernardo Silva in the 4-0 triumph over Brighton, taking his Premier League tally to 170, putting him just five behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Aguero’s 89 overall is set to improve to a 91 second in-form

card, and you can claim his base card for 29,500 coins on PS4 and 27,750 on Xbox

One. A 93 Champions League item costs 385,000 on PS4 and 365,000 on Xbox One

with a 96 Team of the Season rating worth 929,000 on PS4 and 948,000 on Xbox

One.

Timo Werner (OVR 84 – Headliners 91)

After being linked with Bayern Munich all summer, Timo

Werner has stayed true to RB Leipzig, and started the new season exactly where

he left off. The German striker scored a hat trick in the 3-1 win away at

Borussia Monchengladbach, meaning that RBL are the only side with three wins from

three so far in the Bundesliga.

Werner’s 84 overall is likely to rise to a fifth in-form

card of 90, with his base card valued at 2,400 coins on PS4 and 4,100 on Xbox

One. This will cause his Headliners card to go one higher to 91, with this item

priced at 100,000 on both consoles. A 95 Team of the Year item comes in at

200,000 on PS4 and 180,000 on Xbox One.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 – TIF 87)

Jamie Vardy is also killing it in the Premier League, with the

Leicester striker bagging two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win against

Bournemouth. That takes his goal tally up to three in four games, and with no

international football to worry about, expect the former England man to come

back refreshed after the international break.

An 82 overall for Vardy is set to improve to an 87 third in-form card, with his base item priced at 900 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One. The striker’s 86 second in-form requires 51,000 on both consoles.

RealSport's TOTW 45 predicted lineup

