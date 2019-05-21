FIFA 19 TOTW 36 predictions (Ultimate Team of the Week 36)

League titles have been wrapped up, the Premier League is done and dusted, but the other top European leagues are still in action. La Liga, the Bundesliga and Eredivisie completed their league campaigns this past weekend, and things did get interesting in Germany and Holland with Bayern Munich and Ajax claiming the league titles on the final day of the season.

One round of action still remains in both Italy and France, and there is still enough to fight for. In Serie A, the race for the Champions League is between Atalanta, Inter Milan and AC Milan as they fight out for the two remaining spots with just one point separating all three clubs. Down at the bottom, a win for Empoli has seen them climb out of the drop zone, with Genoa needing a result next weekend to give them a chance of survival. It’s a similar case in Ligue 1, where Caen need to make up two points on Amiens in their final game to beat the drop.

So as the season draws to a halt, which individuals are shining to increase their transfer value and could earn a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week. A squad of 23 players will be selected on Wednesday, 22 May at 6pm BST, who will receive an in-form ratings boost on FIFA Ultimate Team. You can then challenge the squad for a coin bonus, look to get hold of the players for yourself in packs from the FUT store, or buy and sell them individually on the transfer market.

RealSport looks at which players from Europe and the MLS deserve a spot in the Team of the Week this time around.

Andrea Consigli (OVR 82 – IF 85)

A 0-0 draw for Sassuolo against Roma has essentially ruled their opponents out of the Champions League race, with the Giallorossi needing a five goal swing over Inter Milan and for AC Milan to drop points in the final game of the season. Goalkeeper Andrea Consigli was the hero for the home side, making six saves to hold on to the stalemate.

Consigli’s 82 overall should improve to an in-form 85 card this week, with the ‘keeper currently priced at 850 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Hiroki Sakai (OVR 78 – IF 82)

A 5-2 win for Marseille over Toulouse doesn’t mean a lot for Marseille, with Les Phoceens already out of the European running. That didn’t stop putting Hiroki Sakai putting in a stormer at right back, with the Japanese international scoring one and setting up another in the big victory.

Sakai has a base card of 78 on Ultimate Team, which could now rise to an in-form around 82. His normal rating costs 850 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox One.

Martin Mantovani (OVR 75 – IF 79)

It’s rare for a centre back to score three goals, it wasn’t actually a hat trick Las Palmas defender Martin Mantovani bagged. The Argentine scored all the goals in the 2-1 victory over Huesca, with his brace winning the game in the second half, following an earlier own goal.

Mantovani’s 75 overall should improve to an in-form 79 on Ultimate Team, with his base card priced at 800 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Ultimate Team.

David Alaba (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Better late than never for David Alaba, who has chosen the final game of the season to put his name forward to earn a first in-form card of the season. Bayern Munich’s 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt secured a seventh Bundesliga title in a row on, with left back Alaba contributing with a goal and an assist in the triumph.

Austrian international Alaba should see his 85 overall improve to an 87 in-form, with the defender’s base card worth 17,000 coins on PS4 and 17,750 on Xbox One. An 86 Champions League item will set you back 61,000 on PS4 and 63,000 on Xbox One and an 89 right midfield FUT Birthday card is valued at 231,000 on PS4 and 205,000 on Xbox One.

Florian Thauvin (OVR 84 – SIF 88)

Back to Marseille, and it was a timely big performance from Florian Thauvin, who could move in the transfer market this summer, especially after missing out on European football. Two goals and an assist in the 5-2 win over Toulouse takes his tally to 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for the campaign, stats that have linked him with moves to AC Milan or Real Madrid.

An 84 overall for Thauvin should now improve to a second in-form item of 88, with his base card costing 6,300 coins on PS4 and 6,500 on Xbox One. His 86 striker in-form rating will comes in at 44,500 on PS4 and 48,500 on Xbox One.

Romain Hamouma (OVR 77 – SIF 83)

Saint-Etienne can hold their heads high this season, with the 3-0 victory over Bordeaux securing Europa League football for next term. Romain Hamouma was the hero, netting a goal and picking up an assist, showing age is just a number at 32.

Hamouma’s 77 overall should increase to an in-form rating of 83, with his position moving form right to attacking midfield. The Frenchman’s base card is priced at 900 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox One, with an 81 left midfield in-form costing 23,000 on PS4 and 50,000 on Xbox One.

Memphis Depay (OVR 84 – TIF 88)

Memphis Depay moved into a deeper attacking midfield in the Lyon contest with Caen, and the Dutchman starred with two goals in the 4-0 victory. With OL securing a Champions League playoff spot, that may be enough to keep Memphis in France, but now 25, he may want another crack at a big European club after a tricky 18 months at Manchester United.

An 84 overall for Depay should improve to a third in-form rating of 88 with his position moving from centre forward to attacking midfield. His base card costs 4,900 coins on both consoles, with an 85 ST Champions League item worth 14,250 on PS4 and 17,000 on Xbox One. Lastly, his 86 ST second in-form card will set you back 68,000 on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One.

Fabian (OVR 81 – SIF 86)

Napoli have also endured a successful season, set to finish second Serie A, and are actually closer to first placed Juventus than Atalanta in third. Midfield Fabian has been a great acquisition for the Naples side this year, and the Spaniard was running things again in the 4-1 win over Inter Milan, with two goals and an assist.

Fabian’s 81 overall should increase to an 86 second in-form card, with his position set to move from central to left midfield. His base item is worth 2,200 coins on PS4 and 2,700 on Xbox One, whilst an 82 Champions League card costs 4,200 on PS4 and 8,000 on Xbox One. An 84 in-form from TOTW 6 is priced at 33,750 on PS4 and 37,750 on Xbox One, and an 86 Europa League Man of the Match rating requires 32,000 on PS4 and 32,500 on Xbox One.

Chris Wondolowski (OVR 70 – Record Breaker 83)

Chris Wondolowski became the all-time top goal scorer in MLS history this past week, and what a way to do it, with the San Jose Earthquakes forward bagging four goals in the 4-1 win over Chicago Fire. The American moves ahead of compatriot Landon Donovan onto 148 MLS goals, with all but four of them for the Quakes.

Wondolowski should now see his 70 overall improve to a Record Breaker card of 83, with his silver base item worth 1,800 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

Lucas Alario (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Another late claim for an in-form card comes from Bayer Leverkusen’s Lucas Alario, who bagged a hat trick in the 5-1 win over Hertha Berlin. The victory guaranteed Bayer Leverkusen’s place in the Champions League group stage, a phenomenal achievement considering Die Werkself were 13th in the table back in October.

A 79 overall for Alario is set to rise to an in-form 83, with his base card valued at 1,200 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 77 – TIF 86)

More goals for Wout Weghorst, with his second hat trick of the season taking him to 17 Bundesliga goals of the season. It was a crushing victory for Wolfsburg as they swatted off Augsburg 8-1, securing an automatic Europa League spot.

A 77 overall for Weghorst should improve to a third in-form rating of 86, with his base card costing just 700 coins on both consoles. His 84 second in-form card from TOTW 27 is worth 32,000 on PS4 and 42,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 36 prediction