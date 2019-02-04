FIFA 19 TOTW 21 predictions (Team of the Week 21)

What a week of footballing action. With the fixtures piling up, we saw some upsets take place, and it was Chelsea and Manchester City who suffered in the Premier League, losing to Bournemouth (4-0) and Newcastle United (2-1), respectively.

In Spain, a Lionel Messi-inspired fight back saw Barcelona snatch a 2-2 draw with Valencia, but they still extended their lead in La Liga after Atletico Madrid fell 1-0 to Real Betis. Over in Italy, Inter Milan slipped up with a 1-0 defeat to Bologna and Juventus also dropped points in a stunning 3-3 draw against Parma.

That wasn’t the end of it, with Bayern Munich defeated by Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and PSG suffered their first loss of the season going down to Lyon 2-1. This means Juventus are the only unbeaten side in Europe’s top five leagues.

So, from all the weekend’s action, who could make the FIFA 19 Team of the Week? A squad of 23 in-form players will be released on FIFA Ultimate Team who you can challenge for a coin bonus. You can try to get hold of them for your own squads by hunting in packs from the FUT store, or buy and sell them individually from the transfer market.

RealSport looks at who could make the starting lineup for the Team of the Week this time around.

David De Gea (OVR 91 – SIF 94)

Manchester United remain unbeaten under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Leicester making it nine wins in ten matches since he took charge. It wasn’t a fine performance however, with six saves from David De Gea clinching the three points and taking the club above Arsenal into fifth place in the Premier League.

De Gea’s performance could see his 91 overall rating to a second in-form card of 94, with his base rating worth 128,000 coins on PS4 and 118,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team. A 92 Champions League item will set you back 275,000 on both consoles, and a 92 UCL Road to the Final card 357,000 on PS4 and 314,000 on Xbox One. The Spaniard’s 93 in-form from TOTW 18 will require 440,000 on PS4 and 405,000 on Xbox One, with his 97 Team of the Year card priced at 800,000 on both consoles.

Harry Maguire (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

It was a tough week for Leicester, facing Liverpool before their clash with Manchester United. They battled hard against the Premier League leaders, with Harry Maguire grabbing a deserved equaliser for the Foxes.

Maguire’s 82 overall rating is set to rise to a second in-form of 85, and you can pick up the England centre back for 800 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One. An 84 in-form from TOTW 3 will set you back 50,000 on PS4 and 51,500 on Xbox One.

Willi Orban (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

RB Leipzig picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Hannover and it was centre back Willi Orban who was the surprise hero. The Hungarian international score two goals in the victory, which keeps the Eastern German outfit in fourth place in the Bundesliga.

That should be enough to book a second in-form card on FIFA 19, with Orban’s rating set to rise from 79 to 84 this week. His base card will set you back 750 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One, and his 82 in-form from TOTW 10 is worth 29,000 on PS4 and 36,000 on Xbox One.

Marcel Halstenberg (OVR 78 – IF 82)

It wasn’t just Orban who shone in that win for Leipzig, with left back Marcel Halstenberg scoring a penalty and setting up his fellow defender in the result. With Bayern Munich slipping up, Leipzig may look to close the five-point gap down on Bayern and Borussia Monchengladbach and sneak into the Bundesliga top three.

Halstenberg’s 78 overall should improve to an 82 in-form card, with his base card priced at 500 coins on PS4 and 650 on Xbox One.

Thorgan Hazard (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

Eden Hazard may have netted a brace for Chelsea, but his brother Thorgan put in a superb performance for Borussia Monchengladbach in their 2-0 win over Schalke. The winger assisted both goals which takes them above Bayern Munich and into second in the Bundesliga.

Hazard’s 81 overall is set to rise to a second in-form card of 85 this week, with his position likely to move from left midfield to right wing. His base card is worth 750 coins on PS4 and 650 on Xbox One with an 84 RW in-form setting you back 36,250 on PS4 and 43,750 on Xbox One.

Cesc Fabregas (OVR 84 – IF 85)

Another new signings as Cesc Fabregas became a new hero for Monaco, grabbing the winner in the 2-1 victory over Toulouse, sealing the club’s first home win of the season. The result sees Monaco leapfrog Amiens into 18th place and are now just goal difference separates them from climbing out the relegation zone.

Fabregas’s 84 rating to creep up to an in-form 85 this week, with the Spanish World Cup winner’s base card worth 5,600 coins on PS4 and 4,900 on Xbox One.

Shinji Kagawa (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Shinji Kagawa left Borussia Dortmund on loan to Besiktas in search of more game time, and he couldn’t have got off to a better start. The Japanese star came off the bench against Antalyaspor and scored twice in a 6-2 rout.

Kagawa should see his 83 overall rating rise to 85 this week, and although his new Besiktas card isn’t available yet, his Dortmund one costs 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One.

Edin Visca (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Back to Turkey, and Istanbul Basaksehir are on course to clinch their first Super Lig title after a 3-0 win over bottom of the table Akhisarspor. The victory came courtesy of three assists from right midfielder Edin Visca, which sees the club lead the division by eight points with 14 games to play.

Bosnian international Visca has an 82 overall on Ultimate Team, and expect this to become an 84 in-form this week. His base card costs just 800 coins on both consoles.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – IF 90)

Sergio Aguero netted his 10th Premier League hat trick in Manchester City’s much needed 3-1 victory over Arsenal, which sees the gap at the top of the league reduced to just two points. Liverpool do have a game in hand against West Ham on Monday, but Aguero’s 155th, 156th and 157th keeps the pressure on the league leaders.

Aguero should finally receive his first in-form card of the season, with his 89 rating likely to creep up by just one to 90. The Argentine’s base card costs 132,000 coins on PS4 and 115,000 on Xbox One, and his 90 Champions League item is worth 449,000 on PS4 and 500,000 on Xbox One. A 91 UCL Road to the Final card is worth a massive 1.8 million on both consoles.

Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Another Argentinian, Gonzalo Higuain opened up his Chelsea account with a brace in a superb 5-0 win over bottom of the table Huddersfield. Each was a much-needed result and performance by the Blues following a 4-0 loss to Bournemouth in midweek, and the form of Manchester United coming up behind them and primed to snatch their fourth spot.

Higuain’s 88 rating should rise to 89 this week, but his Chelsea card has yet to be released following his switch from AC Milan. His Milan card is worth 38,500 coins on PS4 and 37,000 on Xbox One, and his 88 Ones To Watch card, which would change to Chelsea if he makes the TOTW, will set you back 195,000 on PS4 and 188,000 on Xbox One.

Joshua King (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Bournemouth picked up the result of the week, with the Cherries humiliating Chelsea in a 4-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium. Joshua King linked up with David Brooks superbly, scoring two goals and grabbing an assist in the rout, which sees the Dorset club stay in the top half of the Premier League.

Norwegian international King should improve from 78 to a second in-form card of 78 on Ultimate Team, with his positioning moving from centre forward to striker. His base card costs 700 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One and an 82 in-form is worth 23,000 on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 21 prediction