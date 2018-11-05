FIFA 19 Team of the Week 8 predictions (TOTW 8)

Another week of footballing action has come and gone in Europe, and the games are coming thick and the fast. Somehow, three teams still remain unbeaten in the Premier League after 11 games, after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw to the in-form Arsenal, Chelsea put three past Crystal Palace and Manchester City flexed their muscles in a 6-1 demolition of Southampton.

Barcelona extended their lead in La Liga to four points thanks to a Luis Suarez-inspired 3-2 win against a brave Rayo Vallecano, and Borussia Dortmund hold the same gap at the top of the Bundesliga, keeping their unbeaten run going with a 1-0 triumph at Wolfsburg.

As for France and Italy, it was business as usual for PSG and Juventus, with both sides winning yet again, meaning Paris have 12 wins from 12 in Ligue 1 and Juve have claimed 10 from 11 in Serie A.

Over the weekend there were some superb individual performances, so who could have earned a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week? A squad of 23 in-form boosted players will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, 7 November for the next seven days and can be challenged on Ultimate Team for a coin bonus. If you wish to get your hands on these TOTW cards, you can hunt for them in packs on the FUT store or buy-and-sell them on the transfer market.

Salvatore Sirigu (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Torino may have picked up a 4-1 victory over Sampdoria thanks to goals from Andrea Belotti (OVR 82), but credit must go to goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. The veteran saved a penalty as the three points takes Torino up to seventh in the Serie A table.

Sirigu’s 82 overall could improve to a rating of 84 this week, and you can pick up the Italian’s base card for 850 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Jonathan Schmid (OVR 74 – IF 79)

Augsburg are probably slightly disappointed to have only picked up a point against Nurnberg, but their failure to not secure three points is not due to the performance of Jonathan Schmid. The right midfielder moved to right back for the tie, picking up a goal and assist which keeps the club in the top half of the table.

Schmid’s 74 overall rating should improve to 79 this Wednesday, with his maximum silver card costing 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,900 on Xbox One.

Alessio Romagnoli (OVR 82 – IF 84)

A dramatic week for Alessio Romagnoli and AC Milan. The captain scored an own goal against Genoa but bounced back to strike in injury time, claiming a 2-1 victory in midweek, and the centre back then scored the latest goal in Serie A history (97th minute) in the 1-0 win over Udinese at the weekend.

Italian international Romagnoli should see his 82 overall rating improve to a 84 for the Team of the Week, and you can get hold of his base card for 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Daniel Brosinski (OVR 76 – IF 80)

Back to Germany, and another right back, with Daniel Brosinski claiming two assists in the 2-1 win for Mainz against Werder Bremen. The win gives Die Nullfunfer a six-point gap from the relegation zone and then can now look to climb the table.

We expect Brosinski’s 76 overall rating to travel to an 80 rating if he does receive an in-form card, with his normal item valued at just 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 – IF 86)

Raheem Sterling could be regarded this week’s top player as the Manchester City winger scored twice and set up a further two in the landslide 6-1 victory over Southampton. The England international is playing with full confidence with six goals and five assists in just nine league games this season.

Sterling’s 85 overall will likely hop up by just one to 86 if he makes the cut this week, with his base card costing 31,750 coins on PS4 and 29,500 on Xbox One. An 86 Champions League item will set you back 155,000 on PS4 and 175,000 on Xbox One.

Diego Valeri (OVR 80 – IF 83)

It’s playoff season in the MLS, with Diego Valeri almost single-handedly knocking out FC Dallas as the Portland Timbers star netted a brace in a 2-1 victory at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas. His side is now in the midst of two legs against Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference semi-finals, holding a 2-1 advantage after the home tie.

Valeri’s 80 overall should rise to an 83 in-form rating this week, with the Argentine’s base card priced at 700 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One.

Joao Mario (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Joao Mario also lines up in the central midfield, with the Inter Milan man scoring and setting up a further two in the 5-0 humbling of Genoa. Inter look to be getting back to where they were a decade ago, lying in second place in Serie A and picking up a victory over Tottenham in the Champions League.

Mario should see his 81 overall rating climb to an 83 in-form rating on Wednesday, with his normal card costing 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One. An 82 Champions League item will cost 5,000 on PS4 and 6,500 on Xbox One.

Thorgan Hazard (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Eden Hazard had an impressive start to the season, but his brother Thorgan is also playing out of his skin at Borussia Monchengladbach. The left midfielder picked up two goals in the 3-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, taking his tally in all competitions to ten goals with four assists – two goals better off than Chelsea’s Eden.

Thorgan is likely to receive a boost from 81 to 83 this week and his left midfielder positioning may also move to the right. His base card costs 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One.

Richarlison (OVR 77 – TOTW/OTW 81)

Six goals in nine league games so far this season shows how much Richarlison loves playing under manager Marco Silva, with the Brazilian making a £40 million move to Everton to link up with his former boss at Watford. He added two goals in the Toffees’ 3-1 victory over Brighton, keeping them at ninth place in the Premier League table.

Richarlison’s 77 overall is deserving of an upgrade to at least 81 for the Team of the Week, and his position should also move from left midfield to striker. His base item costs 850 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One, whilst his Ones To Watch card, which will improve with an in-form, is valued at 39,500 on PS4 and 43,000 on Xbox One.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83 – IF 84)

Alvaro Morata has lacked consistency since arriving at Chelsea last season, but his two well-taken goals against Crystal Palace give him a platform to kick on. His performance in the 3-1 win supports Maurizio Sarri’s instincts that he is the premier striker at the club, and the Spaniard will be absolutely crucial if the Blues are to push Manchester City and Liverpool all the way for the title this term.

Morata’s 83 overall may creep up to an 84 in-form this week, and you can pick up his base item for 2,900 coins on PS4 and 3,000 on Xbox One.

Dries Mertens (OVR 87 – IF 88)

Last and by no means least is Dries Mertens, who tore Empoli apart, bagging a hat trick and claiming an assist in Napoli’s 5-1 victory. Despite losing Sarri as their manager and playmaker Jorginho (OVR 84) over the summer to Chelsea, the Gli Azzurri are still a force under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, lying third in the Serie A table.

Mertens’ 87 overall should be nudged up to 88 for the Team of the Week. The Belgian’s base card cost a hefty 71,500 coins on PS4 and 60,500 on Xbox One, whilst an 88 Champions League item will set you back 240,000 on PS4 and 290,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 8 prediction