Team of the Week (TOTW) 6 predictions

The international break is over, and we can get stuck into domestic action once again. Now two months into the season, league tables are taking shape and we can understand who the title contenders are.

In the Premier League, there are three teams who remain unbeaten: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Don’t count out Arsenal or Spurs either, with both North London clubs winning all but two of their fixtures.

In La Liga, the surprise has been Real Madrid's lack of form as they are now without a win in their last five games in all competitions. Barcelona lead the pack, but bright starts from Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves give them a great chance of European football this season.

Over in Germany, Bayern Munich are another heavyweight stumbling, opening the door for Der Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund to take top spot, with BVB unbeaten in eight games so far. Juventus lead Serie A, with the defending champions dropping points for the first time this season with a 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Lastly, in France, PSG have already hit 30 points and lead Ligue 1 by eight points, allowing them to focus on their European exploits.

With so much going on in Europe and teams chasing playoff spots in the MLS, picking the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week is no easy task. 23 players will be selected on Wednesday, October 24 and can be challenged on FIFA 19. These men will receive boosted in-form cards for one week, which can be found in packs from the FUT store or bought and sold on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts the starting 11 for this week’s side.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 83 – IF 84)

After a shaky performance during England’s memorable 3-2 victory over Spain in the international break, Jordan Pickford showed his true class in Everton’s 2-0 late triumph against Crystal Palace. With the scores at 0-0, the goalkeeper saved Luka Milivojevic’s (OVR 79) penalty brilliantly with his feet, cementing his spot at England’s number one.

Pickford’s 83 overall should creep up to an in-form 84 this week. You can snap up the 24-year-old for 900 coins on PS4 and 950 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Pavel Kaderabek (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Over in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim picked up a great 3-1 victory over Nurnberg, and although English youngster Reiss Nelson (OVR 65) picked up the headlines for his brace, right wing-back Pavel Kaderabek deserves credit for his two assists. The victory takes Julian Nagelsmann up to eighth in the table.

Kaderabek should improve from 79 to 82 on Ultimate Team, and you should look to claim his base card for 500 coins on PS4 and 450 on Xbox One.

Jurgen Mattheij (OVR 72 – IF 77)

Now to the Eredivisie where Jurgen Mattheij shone at both ends of the pitch in Excelsior’s 2-0 win over Vitesse. The centre back got on the scoresheet as well as keeping a clean sheet in a result lifting them to eighth in the Dutch league, level on points with their most recent opponents.

Mattheij’s 72 overall could rise to a gold in-form 77, but you can claim his base silver for 600 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

Larrys Mabiala (OVR 71 – IF 77)

Portland Timbers centre back Larrys Mabiala completes the defence, with the Congolese defender scoring in the 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. The three points gives the Oregon club a six point cushion inside the playoffs.

Mabiala’s 71 overall could also climb to 77 this week, and his current silver card costs 500 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Nicolas Lodeiro (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Nicolas Lodeiro has been one of the MLS’s finest for a few years now, and the Uruguayan was at his best once again in Seattle Sounders’ 3-2 victory over Houston Dynamo. The midfielder assisted all three goals, taking his total for the season to 15.

Lodeiro should move from right midfield to attacking midfield on Ultimate Team, with his 77 rating increasing to an in-form 82. You will only need 400 coins on both consoles for his base card.

Jonas Hofmann (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Jonas Hofmann could become the first player to record a second in-form card on FUT 19, with the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder bagging a hat trick against Mainz. The usual right midfielder again moved into the centre in the 4-0 victory and looks to be blossoming in his new role.

Hofmann’s 78 overall should rise to 84 this time, with his base card priced at 950 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One. His 82 in-form from TOTW 4 costs 14,500 coins on PS4 and 17,000 on Xbox One.

Maximilian Eggestein (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Staying in Germany, Werder Bremen’s Maximilian Eggestein also bagged goals, scoring both in the 2-0 victory over Schalke. Werder are now flying high in the table up in third and have tasted defeat just once in their first eight games this term.

Central midfielder Eggestein is set to climb from 77 to an in-form 82 this week, and you can get his base card for 450 coins on both consoles.

Anthony Martial (OVR 83 – IF 84)

Anthony Martial became a forgotten man at Manchester United, but with three goals in his last two games for the Red Devils, there are signs he is on his way back. The left winger took his two goals brilliantly against Chelsea, but it just wasn’t enough to hold on to the three points with Ross Barkley (OVR 79) netting a late, late equaliser for the home side.

Martial’s 83 overall should creep up one to 84, and his left wing positioning could slide back to left midfield. You can pick up the Frenchman on Ultimate Team of 39,5000 coins on PS4 and 32,000 on Xbox One.

Josip Ilicic (OVR 81 – IF 83)

A second hat-trick hero of the week’s action, Josip Ilicic netted three in Atalanta’s 5-1 victory over Chievo Verona. After netting 11 Serie A goals last season, the Slovenian international looks well on his way to bettering that this season.

Centre forward Ilicic has an 81 overall rating on Ultimate Team, and we expect this to hit 83 this Wednesday. His base card is great value, costing just 800 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One.

Emiliano Sala (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Another man to bag three goals, Emiliano Sala helped Nantes dispatch Toulouse in a 4-0 victory. It was a welcome result for the western France club, who are still in the drop zone despite that comprehensive victory.

Sala’s hat trick should take his 77 overall up to 82, and you can get his base card for 450 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One.

Luka Jovic (OVR 75 – IF 83)

Last and by no means least, Luka Jovic did the near unthinkable this week by smashing in five goals for Eintracht Frankfurt. His side overcame Bundesliga new boys Fortuna Dusseldorf 7-1, lifting Eintracht to seventh in the table.

Those five goals should take Jovic to at least 83 this week, and you can get the Serbian for 1,200 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox One.

RealSport TOTW 6 prediction