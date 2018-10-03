FIFA 19: Tallest players

Tall players create problems wherever they are on the field. Tall goalkeepers make crosses and set pieces harder to score from. Tall centre backs can physically overwhelm attackers, and tall strikers make for awkward defensive assignments. It is something you can't improve in a player either, making it a hot commodity for some teams.

Here we are looking at the tallest players in FIFA 19. These players are at least 6'6" tall. Unfortunately, you can't specifically search for tall players in FIFA 19, but you don't need to as we have scoured the game to bring you ALL the tallest players available this year.

See the bottom of the page for a full list of all the tall players in FIFA 19

Tomas Holy (OVR 63 - POT 68)

Height: 6'9"

Age: 26

Position: GK

Club: Gillingham

Country: Czech Republic

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 68 GK reflexes, 68 GK diving, 65 GK kicking

Cost: £562,000

Wage: £1,000 a week

Tomas Holy started his career with Sparta Prague, but never progressed beyond the reserve side. He was loaned out from 2013 to 2017 when he signed with Gillingham. He has made 42 appearances to date with them and was capped up to under-18 level by Czech Republic.

Checking in at a massive 6'9", Tomas Holy is the tallest player on FIFA 19. A 63 rating and a 68 potential makes him a decent squad player on Career Mode, especially when he costs just £562,000 and wages of £1,000 a week.

Dino Hodzic (OVR 50 - POT 62)

Height: 6'9"

Age: 22

Position: GK

Club: Vejle Boldklub

Country: Croatia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 58 GK reflexes, 56 GK kicking, 51 GK positioning

Cost: £51,000

Wage: £880 a week

Dino Hodzic arrived at Vejle Boldklub in July 2017 after coming up through Trnje Zagreb's youth side. He is yet to be capped at any level by Croatia.

A 50 overall and 62 potential probably won't tempt you for Hodzic, but his £51,000 price tag and £880 a week wages make him a very cheap option if you need a tall standby goalkeeper.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 71 - POT 79)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 21

Position: GK

Club: SPAL﻿ (on loan from Torino)

Country: Serbia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 77 GK kicking, 73 strength, 71 GK reflexes

Cost: n/a

Wage: £13,000 a week

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic started his career with Vojvodina before making a transfer to Manchester United in 2014, though he never managed to get a work permit in England. Brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej (OVR 85), Vanja is currently owned by Torino and on loan with SPAL. He has progressed to Serbia's under-21 side and played 57 times for his country at youth level.

Milinkovic-Savic has terrific potential and solid stats that will allow him to start for most teams immediately. His kicking (77) is very good already, and his other stats are strong enough to play in most leagues (71 reflexes, 70 diving, 70 positioning, 69 handling). He also has good strength (73) to fight through bodies in the box.

Costel Pantilimon (OVR 71 - POT 71)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 31

Position: GK

Club: Nottingham Forest

Country: Romania

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 strength, 74 GK reflexes, 73 GK positioning

Cost: £2.4 million

Wage: £22,000 a week

Costel Pantilimon is best known for his time with Manchester City, but he is currently with Nottingham Forest having joined them in January 2018. He has already made his mark as their #1 and has won 27 caps for Romania.

In FIFA 19 Pantilimon is a solid keeper for a lower league side and even a lesser top tier team at a stretch. He has solid strength (78) and some good stats (74 reflexes, 73 positioning). He isn't going to blow you away, but he will limit errors and be a reliable shot-stopper.

Aleksandar Vukotic (OVR 66 - POT 72)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Waasland-Beveren

Country: Serbia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 strength, 68 heading accuracy, 65 marking

Cost: £1.1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Aleksandar Vukotic started his career with FK Krupa na Vrbasu in Bosnia Herzegovina before moving to Waasland-Beveren this summer. He is yet to represent Serbia at any level.

In FIFA 19 Vukotic is remarkably strong (89) to go with his 6'8" frame. The Waasland-Beveren defender has a 66 overall on the game, growing to a 72 potential. The giant Serb will cost £1.1 million with wages of £3,000 a week.

Kjell Scherpen (OVR 64 - POT 78)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 18

Position: GK

Club: FC Emmen

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 69 strength, 65 GK reflexes, 64 GK diving

Cost: £1.4 million

Wage: £880 a week

Kjell Scherpen has spent his whole career with Emmen and is their current #1. He has been named in the Netherlands under-19 squad but is yet to receive his first cap with them.

In FIFA 19 Scherpen is very much one for the future. He has excellent potential, but his stats at the moment are poor. None of his goalkeeping stats are over 65, with reflexes (65) and diving (64) his best. He is strong (69) but there is little to make you confident of putting him in a top tier side.

Andries Noppert (OVR 64 - POT 69)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 24

Position: GK

Club: Foggia

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 66 strength, 66 jumping, 66 GK diving

Cost: £626,000

Wage: £880 a week

Andries Noppert started his career with Heerenveen before joining Breda. He then left there for Foggia in January. He is uncapped by the Netherlands at any level.

Noppert should only be an option for the lowest tier teams. A 64 can grow to a 69 potential with stats of 66 strength, 66 jumping and 66 GK diving, costing only £626,000 with a £880 a week wage.

Aaron Chapman (OVR 63 - POT 63)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 28

Position: GK

Club: Peterborough United

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 66 GK diving, 65 GK reflexes, 62 GK positioning

Cost: £400,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

Aaron Chapman came up through the lower leagues. He made his debut with Belper Town in 2012 and has hopped clubs up to Peterborough United this summer.

In FIFA 19 Chapman is a lower league player through and through. He should only be signed to fill out your squad with stats of 66 GK diving, 65 GK reflexes and 62 GK positioning. His 63 overall will set you back £400,000 and wages of £2,000 a week.

Mikkel Mena Qvist (OVR 61 - POT 63)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 25

Position: LM, LB

Club: AC Horsens

Country: Denmark

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 87 strength, 66 reactions, 66 heading accuracy

Cost: £350,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

Mikkel Qvist joined AC Horsens in December 2016 after a successful trial and got his debut in March 2017. He is yet to be capped at any level internationally.

Qvist has terrific strength (87), which is the backbone to his 61 overall. 66 reaction and 66 heading accuracy make him a threat at the back post, with that and his 63 potential costing only £350,000 and wages of £2,000 a week.

Samuel Brolin (OVR 56 - POT 78)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 18

Position: GK

Club: Solna

Country: Sweden

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 72 strength, 61 GK diving, 57 GK handling

Cost: £324,000

Wage: £880 a week

Samuel Brolin has been with Solna throughout his career bar a loan spell with Vasalunds IF. He is yet to make his senior debut but he has played with Sweden up to under-19 level already.

In FIFA 19 Brolin has very good potential but it will take some patience to realise it. Stats of 72 strength, 61 GK diving and 57 GK handling need to be developed, but with a price of £324,000 and a £880 a week wage, you have nothing to lose.

All tall players in FIFA 19 over 6'6"