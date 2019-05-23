FIFA 19: Rest of the World Team of the Season (TOTS) Prediction

The season is almost over, and for any FIFA fan, you must have been living under a rock to not see the Ultimate Team of the Seasons are being released on FIFA 19. EA are announcing various TOTS every Friday, with the Premier League the big reveal so far, but with the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 to follow. But what about those in the smaller leagues across the world?

What EA have done in the past is release a Rest of the World Team of the Season. This consists of the top talent from Holland’s Eredivisie, Portugal’s Primeira Liga, and other divisions such as the MLS, Belgian Pro League and Argentine Primera Division. With the Chinese Super League also joining FIFA this year, expect the CSL to feature also.

RealSport looks at who from the Rest of the World could make the Team of the Season. The squad will be released in the coming weeks, with the players available in packs from the FUT store.

Iker Casillas (OVR 83 – TOTS 92)

A serious heart scare has caused Iker Casillas to hang up his gloves, but the 38-year-old Spaniard showed us for one last season his quality. The Champions League, World Cup and European Championship winner made 18 clean sheets this season for Porto, conceding just 19 goals, which somehow wasn’t enough to topple Benfica in the Primeira Liga title race.

Casillas has an 83 overall rating on Ultimate Team, which could rise to 92 for the Team of the Season. The former Real Madrid man’s base card costs 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Ultimate Team, with an 84 Champion League item worth 10,500 on both consoles. An 85 in-form from TOTW 7 will set you back 55,500 on PS4 and 60,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mert Gunok (OVR 70)

Andre Almeida (OVR 79 – TOTS 88)

On to the Portuguese title winners, and right back Andre Almeida did his stock no harm this season. The 28-year-old notched 12 assists this term, the third highest out of any player in the division. Could he now be on the move this summer?

Almeida should see his 79 overall improve to an 88 Team of the Season rating, with his base card priced at 800 coins on both consoles. An 80 Champions League item will set you back 2,300 on PS4 and 5,000 on Xbox One, with an 82 in-form item costing 42,000 on PS4 and 43,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Felipe (OVR 83)

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 83 – TOTS 95)

Captaining Ajax to the Eredivisie title and within seconds of the Champions League is a fantastic job, let alone for a 19-year-old. Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt has been a rock at the back for the Amsterdam club, helping keep 15 clean sheets, as well as picking up three goals and three assists up the other end.

De Ligt is rated 83 on Ultimate Team, which is likely to rise to a superb 95 for the Team of the Season. His base card is worth 3,500 coins on PS4 and 3,000 on Xbox One, with an 86 in-form priced at 67,500 on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One. An 87 Man of the Match item requires 67,000 on PS4 and 78,000 on Xbox One, and a 92 Future Stars card comes in at 380,000 on PS4 and 342,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Daley Blind (OVR 79)

Grimaldo (OVR 81 – TOTS 90)

Back to Benfica, and its been another fine campaign for left back Grimaldo. Like teammate Almeida, the 23-year-old picked up 12 assists this season, linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Arsenal this summer.

Primeira Liga champion Grimaldo should rise from an 81 overall on Ultimate Team to a 90 TOTS rating. His base card will set you back 1,100 coins on both consoles, with an 82 Champions League card valued at 8,100 on PS4 and 10,000 on Xbox One. An 84 in-form from TOTW 15 is worth 42,500 on PS4 and 66,000 on Xbox One, with his 88 Future Stars rating coming in at 56,500 on PS4 and 50,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Alex Telles (OVR 84)

Pizzi (OVR 83 – TOTS 93)

Sticking with the Portugal champions, Pizzi was the main man for Benfica this season, with versatile midfielder contributing with 13 goals and 18 assists. Wolves have already been linked with the 29-year-old but expects more clubs to emerge over the summer.

Pizzi should improve from an 83 base card to 93 for the Team of the Season, with his position likely to move from central to right midfield. His base card costs 1,300 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One, with an 84 Champions League item valued at 18,250 on PS4 and 21,000 on Xbox One. An 86 right midfield second in-form card from TOTW 33 requires 38,500 on PS4 and 38,000 on Xbox One, whist an 88 Europa League item will set you back 70,000 0on PS4 and 60,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Edin Visca (OVR 83)

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 84 – TOTS 94)

Sporting may have finished third in the Primeira Liga, but they certainly had the best player in the division, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes scoring 20 goals and setting up a further 13 this season. After a return that high, it looks as if the Portuguese international is on his way to Premier League champions Man City, with £43 million the rumoured price for the move.

An 84 overall for attacking midfielder Fernandes should rise to a 94 for the Team of the Season, and you can claim his base card for 4,000 coins on PS4 and 3,600 on Xbox One. An 88 CM Man of the Match card comes in at 48,500 on PS4 and 80,000 on Xbox One, and an 89 CF in-form from TOTW 34 is worth 70,000 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Diego Valeri (OVR 80)

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 84 – TOTS 93)

Another player who looks to be on the move, Hakim Ziyech is available for just £25 million this summer, with Arsenal the front runners to land the attacking midfielder’s signature. The Moroccan scored 16 goals and picked up 12 assists in the incredible Ajax side this season, playing in a range of positions.

An 84 overall for Ziyech should improve to a 93 Team of the Season card, with his base item setting you back 2,900 coins on PS4 and 3,000 on Xbox One. A 90 RM Champions League card costs 94,000 on PS4 and 84,000 on Xbox One, with a 92 Headliners card priced at 113,000 on PS4 and 115,000 on Xbox One. A new 91 RM in-form has just hit the market.

Under threat from: Nasser El Khayati (OVR 73)

Dusan Tadic (OVR 80 – TOTS 91)

Sticking with Ajax, Dusan Tadic has been a remarkable signing. Purchased for just over £11 million from Southampton last summer, the Serbian international has scored 26 Eredivisie goals and picked up 13 assists. He may be one of only a few of their heroes who stay on this summer.

An 80 overall for Tadic should rise to a 91 Team of the Season rating, with his position moving from attacking midfield to left wing. His base card costs 800 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One, whilst an 86 Champions League striker item is worth 19,500 on PS4 and 20,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Ignacio Piatti (OVR 80)

Hulk (OVR 81 – TOTS 89)

Hulk is still tearing up in China, with the right midfielder bagging 13 goals and 15 assists during the 2018 season. Since the turn of the year, the former Brazilian international has chipped in with four goals in his first eight games, with Shanghai SIPG second in the table.

Hulk has an 81 overall on Ultimate Team, which is set to rise to 89 for the Team of the Season. His base card costs 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Xbox One, with an in-form 84 CAM item priced at 41,000 on PS4 and 46,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Carlos Vela (OVR 81)

Josef Martinez (OVR 82 – TOTS 89)

Josef Martinez blew the MLS last season, bagging a crazy 35 goals for Atlanta United. His goal tally helped the club achieve their first MLS Cup title, and he has continued this term with five goals and two assists in the first 12 games.

Martinez’s blistering campaign should see his 82 overall improve to 89 for the Team of the Season, with his base card priced at 750 coins on both consoles.

Under threat from: Haris Seferovic (OVR 73)

Luuk de Jong (OVR 78 – TOTS 88)

Luuk de Jong rounds out the side, with the Dutchman’s goals not quite enough to see PSV hold on to their Eredivisie title. The striker netted 28 times during the season, and picked up five assists, making it his most productive in nine Dutch top-flight campaigns.

A 78 overall for De Jong looks set to improve to an 88 TOTS, with his base card costing 600 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One. A 79 Champions League item is worth 1,100 on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One, with an 82 in-form from TOTW valued at 20,750 on PS4 and 41,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Andre-Pierre Gignac (OVR 80)

RealSport's Rest of the World TOTS prediction