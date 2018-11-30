FIFA 19: November Premier League Player of the Month Prediction (POTM)

November has felt like a long month with Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures taking place, and even the closing rounds of the UEFA Nations League on the international stage. Due to the hectic schedule, which is only to go up a notch as we enter December and the festive period, only three rounds of Premier League action took place, making it difficult to weigh up who could be in line for the PL Player of the Month award.

The prize will be put to a public vote, with the winner receiving a boosted Ultimate Team card on FIFA 19 which can be unlocked by completing various squad building challenges (SBC). RealSport looks at the five front runners for the award in November

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 – POTM 88)

Manchester City cannot be tamed, and despite Liverpool on their tails, you cannot see Pep Guardiola’s men being caught in the title race this season. Raheem Sterling was the star during November, scoring three goals as well as picking up three assists. The England winger has become Pep’s main man at the Etihad, and with Sergio Aguero (OVR 89) now 30, Sterling will be relied on more in the years and months ahead.

Sterling’s 85 base card could rise to an 89 Player of the Month rating, if he takes home the award. His normal card costs 28,500 coins on PS4 and 26,750 on Xbox One with an 86 Champions League item setting you back 109,000 on PS4 and 111,000 on Xbox One. The right winger’s 86 in-form rating is worth 163,000 on PS4 and 172,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 86 rated live UCL Road to the Final card, which improves after each Champions League round is valued at around 295,000 coins on both consoles.

David Silva (OVR 89 – POTM 91)

With City scoring 13 goals across three games during November, you would expect them to have two men in the running for the player of the month award, and due to a midfield crisis, David Silva would be a worthy winner of the award. Leroy Sane may have also scored three goals during the month, but David Silva netted in all three games over the month, and has shined despite the absences of Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91), Ilkay Gundogan (OVR 84) and later Bernardo Silva (OVR 84) in the middle of the park.

Silva’s 89 base card on Ultimate Team costs around 40,000 coins on both consoles, with his 90 rated Champions League time priced at 89,500 on PS4 and 106,000 on Xbox One. Also, a 90 rated central midfield in-form card will set you back 134,000 on PS4 and 157,000 on Xbox One.

Salomon Rondon (OVR 77 – POTM 83)

Before November, Newcastle were second from bottom in the Premier League, were yet to taste victory and had just three points to their name. Fast forward one month, and they have three victories, ten points and lie in 13th place, four points above the drop zone. It has been a complete team effort for Rafael Benitez’s men, but Salomon Rondon’s brace in the 2-1 victory may could earn him a shot at the Player of the Month award.

A 77 base card for Rondon is worth just 500 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One, with the Venezuelan striker’s 81 in-form item costing 16,000 on PS4 and 17,000 on Xbox One.

Aaron Mooy (OVR 79 – POTM 83)

It’s a similar story for Huddersfield, who have got their season on track after two wins and a draw from their three games in November. Aaron Mooy too netted a brace, coming in a huge 2-0 away win at Wolves, taking the Terriers up to 15th but with just a two-point cushion from the bottom three. Mooy is the star man at the John Smith’s Stadium, and they will need him to keep delivering if they can beat the drop for a second straight season.

Australian international Mooy is rated at 79 on Ultimate team, costing 600 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One. The central midfielder also has an 82 in-form as well, worth 15,500 coins on PS4 and 17,000 on Xbox One.

Felipe Anderson (OVR 82 – POTM 87)

West Ham had a mixed November, with a win, a draw and a loss. When the Hammers have been on-song this term, they look far greater than their 14th position in the league. What has remained consistent in the past month however, is goals for Felipe Anderson, with the £35 million summer signing from Lazio netting three times this month. With his quality combining with Marko Arnautovic (OVR 82) in attack and Andriy Yarmolenko (OVR 80) to come back from injury, there is no reason why Manuel Pellegrini can’t take this team into the top half of the Premier League.

An 82 base card for Anderson is worth 2,500 coins on both consoles, with an 84 in-form card for the left midfielder costing 155,000 on both platforms as well. A second 86 in-form item will set you back 199,000 coins on PS4 and 189,000 on Xbox One, with a live Ones to Watch card now also reached 86 is priced at 251,000 on PS4 and 239,000 on Xbox One.