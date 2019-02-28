header decal
FIFA

28 Feb 2019

FIFA 19: Liverpool Career Mode Guide, Tactics, Formations & Tips

FIFA 19: Liverpool Career Mode Guide, Tactics, Formations & Tips

Liverpool are on course for Premier League glory, so can you deliver a first title to the Kop on FIFA 19's Career Mode?

Liverpool are back in the big time. The Reds have built on last season’s run to the Champions League final and are now flying in the Premier League, and with more than half of the season gone, they look on course to win a first league title since the division was formed. 

Jurgen Klopp has brought in a highly aggressive play style to Anfield, in both defence and attack, making his side one of the most difficult to play against and most brilliant to watch in the league. Can you recreate this success on FIFA 19’s Career Mode, however? With a frightening forward line, solid defence and strong depth, everything is set for you to deliver a first Premier League title. 

Team Rating

Surprisingly, it’s only a four and a half star rating for Liverpool on FIFA 19. They have an 88 attack, but an 82 midfield and 80 defence lets them down. 

Formation

Recently, Jurgen Klopp has switched to a 4-2-3-1 wide formation, but you should revert back to the 4-3-3 false 9 that started the season and saw them make the Champions League final in 2018. If you prefer to play with a conventional striker, go for a 4-3-2-1 or 4-3-3 attack. 

Summer signing and world class goalkeeper Alisson (88 GK reflexes) kicks us off, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, the solid Virgil van Dijk (92 strength) and Andrew Robertson in the back four. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Fabinho, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum link up in midfield, whilst star man Mohamed Salah (90 finishing), Roberto Firmino (88 ball control) and Sadio Mane (87 composure). 

Simon Mignolet, Joel Matip, James Milner, James Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge make up the bench. 

Tactics and instructions

Changing Liverpool’s formation means you will have to tweak a few things tactically, but with so much attacking talent it’s all about getting the balance right an Anfield.

That attack if fuelled with pace and intelligent movement, so despite lacking a creative midfielder, you shouldn’t have to try too hard to unlock defences, especially with full backs that love to get forward.

Instead of a number 10, there are two number 8s starting for Liverpool, both of whom like to run from midfield. Naby Keita (89 agility) and Georginio Wijnaldum (84 dribbling) can both beat a man, which will then open up space for the attackers. As for Fabinho (84 composure), he will dictate the tempo if the game slows down. 

That front three of Mohamed Salah (90 positioning), Roberto Firmino (87 positioning) and Sadio Mane (86 reactions) will get away from the defenders, whether it be on the edge of the area or in the six-yard box for a tap in. You also have the attacking full backs of Trent Alexander-Arnold (83 crossing) and Andrew Robertson (87 crossing) who offer a second wave of attack and swing balls into the box. 

Your instructions can help you get the most out of your players, whilst also balancing out the attack with defence. That starts with defensive midfielder Fabinho (86 standing tackle), who should ‘stay back while attacking’ on attacking support.

In attack, it’s all about Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian king’s defensive support should be altered to ‘stay forward’ and his support runs to﻿ ‘get in behind’﻿ to make the most of his 94 acceleration. Sadio Mane (93 sprint speed) should also ‘get in behind’

Training

In your training sessions you should use your high growth players to make the most of your time. At Liverpool, this includes Alisson, Naby Keita, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £94 million

Starting wage budget: £232,000 a week

Who should go

With Liverpool making a sharp surge towards the top of the Premier League, there are many players who no longer make the grade at Anfield. The most high-profile of these are Joel Matip and Adam Lallana. Matip is the third-choice centre back but with Joe Gomez showing great potential and another centre back needed, the Cameroonian should be shown the door. It’s similar for Adam Lallana who has fallen well behind in the pecking order in central midfield. The pair should collect you around £9 million each and save you a total of £179,000 a week in wages. 

Lazar Markovic is still on the books but it is now clear he has no future at the club, so look to sell the Serbian for £4.5 million and free up £55,000 a week in wages. The rest that can go are they younger players including Pedro Chirivella, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhin Kelleher, Connor Randall and Conor Masterson. All five will collect you just short of £1.5 million in total, and save £39,000 a week in wages. 

Loans

There are some contenders for loans at Liverpool, with a hefty gap between the first team and the rest. England U17 World Cup winner and top scorer Rhian Brewster has a bright future, but with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi ahead of him in the pecking order, you should loan him out for the season to get some game time. Bobby Adekanye, Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones can all also be loaned out for the season. 

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £118 million

New wage budget: £502,000 a week

Interim right back

Trent Alexander-Arnold could go on and become the best right back in the world with no player in the same position having a greater potential on FIFA 19. However, the England international is the only recognised right back at Liverpool, and with him also the weakest player in the starting lineup, a short-term replacement would be a smart move. 

Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi would be a smart choice, with the 27-year-old available for around £25 million and wages of £64,000 a week. Stats of 90 stamina, 87 agility and 87 volleys take the Italian international to an 82 overall which can rise to 83. 

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage
Dani Alves35PSGBrazil8282£5m£55k
Thomas Meunier26PSGBelgium8283£26m£77k
Sergi Roberto26BarcelonaSpain8386£33m£150k
Dani Carvajal26Real MadridSpain8485£36m£163k
Joshua Kimmich23Bayern MunichGermany8587£46m£81k

Defensive partner for Van Dijk

Sticking with the defence, Virgil van Dijk still doesn’t have a regular defensive partner, and although Joe Gomez looks like the future, a more reliable option needs to come in the interim.

It may sound ambitious, but PSG hard man Thiago Silva would be the perfect signing. The 33-year-old has attributes of 90 jumping, 89 standing tackle and 89 interceptions which give him an 88 overall. The Brazilian international will set you back around £32 million with wages of £145,000 a week. 

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage
Miranda33Inter MilanBrazil8585£19m£85k
Giorgio Chiellini33JuventusItaly9090£36m£198k
Raul Albiol32NapoliSpain8484£24m£77k
Medhi Benatia31JuventusMorocco8686£36m£141k
Jerome Boateng29Bayern MunichGermany8585£36m£101k

Contracts

You have a few decisions to make with contracts as seven players have deals expiring at the end of the season at Anfield. Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi provide back up in attack and out wide, and although neither have long-term futures, they are useful to keep around for a couple more seasons.

The 19-year-old Bobby Adekanye should be loaned out this season, but that should not stop you from getting him on a new contract to see if he can reach his potential. 

Alberto Moreno has been well and truly benched behind Andrew Robertson, and with just a year left on his contact, there is little point in renewing it. Look to bring in a new left back next season. 

As for Conor Masterson, Connor Randall and Tony Gallacher, these are players you should be selling before their contracts expire. 

Managerial objectives

With Liverpool’s star rating a little behind the other Premier League big dogs, you do have more leeway in your managerial objectives. For domestic success, you will only need to finish in the top four and reach the FA Cup final. However, you will need to win the Premier League by the end of next season.

For continent success you will be expected to reach the Champions League final for a second successive year, so it’s clear what your focus will be this season. 

Brand exposure has a critical importance, and here you will need to gain £176 million from shirt sales and also earn £334 million from prize money within three seasons. Bringing in big name signings and picking up quick wins in pre-season tournaments will help with both of these.

Youth development only has a low importance, with a youth player needed to be signed to the first team and played in five matches over the season. You must also grow a youth player by five overall points and play them in five matches

Lastly, your financial goal requires you to finish the seasons with a £66 million profit margin. 

Finally strike Premier League gold

In your first season, look to get a feel of the side, but puts all your eggs in one basket and target the Champions League. It may be a stretch to win the competition but target a trip to the semis and make sure you finish in the top four in the league.

In your second season you will have a tough job, as you look to lift both the Premier League and Champions League. If you sign well and add even more depth to this already strong squad, you can then go toe-to-toe with Manchester City on all fronts.

Can you take Liverpool back to the glory days of old? 

Full Liverpool player ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT Value Wage
Goalkeepers
Alisson25GKBrazil8691£37m£110k
Simon Mignolet30GKBelgium7878£6m£60k
Caoimhin Kelleher19GKRep. Ireland5872£200k£2k
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk26CBHolland8789£44m£158k
Andrew Robertson24LBScotland8287£22m £87k
Dejan Lovren28CBCroatia8182£14m£101k
Joel Matip26CBCameroon8082£13m£87k
Trent Alexander-Arnold19RBEngland7989£15m£35k
Joe Gomez21CB RBEngland7888£13m£53k
Alberto Moreno25LBSpain7779£8m£67k
Nathaniel Phillips21CBEngland6174£400k£8k
Conor Masterson19CBRep. Ireland6173£300k£5k
Connor Randall22RB RWBEngland6169£300k£9k
Tony Gallacher18LBScotland5977£300k£4k
Midfielders
Fabinho24CDMBrazil8488£30m£106k
Nabil Keita23CM CDM CAMGuinea8388£30m£106k
Georginio Wijnaldum27CM CDMHolland8383£20m£114k
Jordan Henderson28CDM CMEngland8282£16m£110k
James Milner32CM LBEngland8181£12m£106k
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain24CM RMEngland8085£17m£83k
Adam Lallana30CMEngland7979£12m£97k
Lazar Markovic24RM RWSerbia7476£6m£55k
Pedro Chirivella21CM CDMSpain6675£1m£15k
Curtis Jones17CM CAMEngland6182£500k£6k
Attackers
Mohamed Salah26RW STEgypt8889£61m£224k
Roberto Firmino26CF ST CAMBrazil8687£47m£172k
Sadio Mane26LW RWSenegal8687£46m£172k
Xherdan Shaqiri26RW RM CAMSwitz.8282£21m£123k
Daniel Sturridge28STEngland8080£14m£110k
Divock Origi23ST LW RMBelgium7782£11m£73k
Rhian Brewster19STEngland6284£600k£7k
Rafael Camacho18LW RBPortugal6181£500k£7k
Bobby Adekanye19RW LWHolland6080£400k£6k
