FIFA 19: Germany Player Ratings

Germany are one of the most successful national teams ever. They've won four World Cups and three European Championships. Their latest success was in the 2014 World Cup where they were a dominant force, scoring 18 goals and conceding four. However, the team is currently in turmoil. They had a terrible defence of their crown this summer, exiting in the group stage after winning just once in fortunate fashion. There are a lot of off-field influences as to why the German side struggled, but the talent within the squad is indisputable. How do they measure up in FIFA 19? ﻿

Team Rating

Germany have a 5 star team rating with 84 attack, 85 midfield and 84 Defence.

Only a handful of international sides boast a stronger attack than Germany, and that is before you start tinkering with the starting lineup. They are also incredibly balanced across the park, only Spain can boast a team that is so impressively close in all three parts of the pitch.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 90 - POT 90)

Age: 32

Position: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer's talents are obvious for all to see. A brilliant shot-stopper (91 GK diving, 88 GK reflexes) with command of his area, Neuer also sets himself apart with his quality of distribution (55 short pass, 59 long pass) making him an effective part of launching attacks for both club and country. Neuer has won 80 caps for Germany since he made his debut in 2009.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Age: 23

Position: RB, CM, CB, CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich is the perfect fullback for a team that expects to dominate possession every game. He isn't the fastest player (69 sprint speed, 78 acceleration) but he does have terrific skills on the ball that can make up for it (90 crossing, 85 short pass). Kimmich plays his club football for Bayern Munich, where he has made 82 appearances and scored seven times since joining in 2015. He made his international debut in 2016 and has won 34 caps to date.

Jerome Boateng (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 30

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng is among the old guard of the Germany side, having made his debut in 2009. Boateng's talents didn't really come to the fore until he joined Bayern Munich in 2011. A physically robust centre back (91 strength, 81 aggression), Boateng is also comfortable on the ball and can distribute well (84 long pass, 75 short pass).

Mats Hummels (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 29

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels provides excellent cover for Jerome Boateng when his club and country partner wanders. A phenomenal tackler (92 stand tackle, 90 slide tackle), Hummels is rarely rattled and has brilliant positional awareness (92 interceptions, 91 composure). He joined Bayern Munich in 2016 after a lengthy spell being a thorn in their side with Borussia Dortmund. He won his first Germany cap in 2010 and has scored five times for his country.

Jonas Hector (OVR 79 - POT 79)

Age: 28

Position: LB, CDM

Club: FC Koln

The first non-Munich player is left back Jonas Hector. A little more defensive than fellow full back Joshua Kimmich, Hector is a solid tackler (79 stand tackle, 79 slide tackle) but what he adds in defence he lacks going forward (79 crossing, 78 short pass). Hector is far from bad, but he is not up to the standard of most of his teammates.

Sami Khedira (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 31

Position: CM, CDM

Club: Juventus

A fierce competitor and part of this team for a long time now, Sami Khedira is a screen for the defence and a distributor to the rest of the team. A physical presence on the field (87 strength, 82 aggression), Khedira is good on the ball (84 ball control, 85 short pass) but is rather immobile and can be a weak link against teams that make a lot of runs from midfield.

Toni Kroos (OVR 90 - POT 90)

Age: 28

Position: CM, CDM

Club: Real Madrid

The creative powerhouse of the team, Toni Kroos is Germany's best outfield player. With terrific mental skills (86 vision, 85 composure) and remarkable talent on the ball (90 ball control, 92 short pass, 92 long shots), Kroos is the beating heart of the Germany attack. He already has 88 caps for his country and has 13 goals to his name.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 29

Position: CF, RW, CAM, ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Once upon a time Thomas Muller was the emerging superstar up front that was pushing the older generation aside, now he is that older generation. Muller broke into the national side in 2010 and was an immediate success, just as he was at club level. Strong finishing skills (78 shot power, 81 curve, 87 finishing) Muller is still a good option to lead the line in FIFA 19 despite a shockingly poor 2018 World Cup.

Julian Draxler (OVR 83 - POT 86)

Age: 25

Position: CM, LM, LW, CAM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Capable of playing out on the left or in the middle of the park, Julian Draxler is very good on the ball (88 dribbling, 89 ball control) and can both create and score (83 crossing, 78 finishing) for club and country. Draxler has 47 caps already despite his young age, and has been excellent for Paris Saint-Germain since moving to the French side in 2017.

Marco Reus (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 29

Position: LM, CAM, ST

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Injuries and inconsistency has blighted Marco Reus' international career, but with Borussia Dortmund Reus has been every bit the deadly attacking force. He has 64 goals for Dortmund since arriving in 2012, but only 36 caps for Germany since his debut in 2011. Reus' best asset is his pace (85 sprint speed, 86 acceleration), and he backs that up wonderful skill on the ball (87 dribbling, 86 finishing, 86 short pass). Reus can play anywhere at the top of the field too, making him a very useful player.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 - POT 87)

Age: 22

Position: ST

Club: RB Leipzig

The new spearhead of the german attack is young Timo Werner. With eight goals in 19 caps he has translated his club form to the international level very well. A deadly striker (87 finishing, 84 ball control) Werner is also faster than many think (93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration) making him one of the best young strikers at any level of football.

Full Germany squad player ratings