FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best young strikers (ST & CF) to sign

Strikers are the kings of football. Scoring the goals, taking the plaudits and taking the big bucks, it’s a tough life being a forward. All that glory makes them very expensive to sign however, and it’s no different on FIFA 19’s Career Mode. To save some cash, you can look to sign a younger player who is a few years away from his prime, and nurture them into a world class talent.

How to choose the best young strikers (ST & CF) for FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here, we are looking at the best young strikers (ST), and centre forwards (CF) aged 23 and under on FIFA 19’s Career Mode. They all have a starting overall of at least 75 with the potential reach 80 or more. Players who could be of use off the bench or in rotation at the moment but have the talent to become the world’s best over the seasons ahead.

Players can outgrow their potential on Career Mode if they are playing at the top of their game for an extended period. These young stars can be quite expensive due to their strong potentials, so make sure you are getting your money’s worth.

For a full list of ALL the best young strikers (ST & CF) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Gabriel Jesus (OVR 83 – POT 92)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 92 agility, 91 balance, 88 positioning

Cost: £70 million

Wage: £110,000 a week

Gabriel Jesus is already on the cusp of world class at 21. The Brazilian joined Manchester City in 2016 after tearing the Brazilian league apart and has 26 goals City goals to his name in the space of less than two seasons. Despite his age, Jesus has already racked up the silverware, earned league and cup success in both Brazil and England, as well as an Olympic gold medal.

Jesus’ stats of 92 agility, 91 balance and 88 positioning take his overall rating to a very strong 83, which can rise to a potential of 92. As you would expect, Jesus will not come cheap with around £70 million needed to sign the talented youngster, along with wages of £110,000 a week.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: ST

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration, 87 finishing

Cost: £53.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £57,000 a week

Another scintillating forward, Timo Werner stunned us all during RB Leipzig’s first Bundesliga season, with the forward scoring 21 goals in 31 games. With more eyes on him last year, Werner still notched 13 Bundesliga goals and 21 in all competitions, but there is a sense the German international can still get even better.

Werner’s 83 overall consists of lighting stats of 93 sprint speed, 93 acceleration and 87 finishing, which can still improve with an 87 potential. You can sign the forward by matching his £53.9 million release clause and upgrading his £57,000 a week wages.

Maximiliano Gomez (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: ST

Club: Celta Vigo

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 85 finishing, 83 positioning, 81 heading accuracy

Cost: £37 million

Wage: £25,000 a week

A man you may not be aware of is Celta Vigo’s Maximiliano Gomez. The striker scored 19 goals in La Liga last season, linking up with Spain international Iago Aspas (OVR 85). Gomez’s quality last year brought him into the Uruguay squad, as he travelled to the World Cup over the summer but only made two appearances off the bench during the tournament.

Gomez’s stats of 85 finishing, 83 positioning and 81 heading accuracy take him to an 80 overall, and this can improve to an 85 potential. You can sign him for around £37 million along with weekly wages of £25,000.

Santi Mina (OVR 80 – POR 85)

Age: 22

Positions: ST, LW, RW

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 82 finishing, 82 positioning, 81 dribbling

Cost: £37 million

Wage: £37,000 a week

A versatile forward who can play anywhere in a front three, Santi Mina scored 15 goals last season for Valencia, alongside the dangerous Rodrigo (OVR 84). It was the first season in his career that Mina had registered 10 or more goals as he looks to kick on and become an established name in Europe. The loan signing of Michy Batshuayi (OVR 81) to the Mestalla could halt his progress, however.

Mina has superb abilities of 82 finishing, 82 positioning and 81 dribbling on the game, giving him an overall of 80 which can improve to an 85 potential. You are looking at a fee of £37 million to sign the former Spanish U21 international, along with wages of £37,000 a week on FIFA 19.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 86 strength, 83 sprint speed, 82 finishing

Cost: £30.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £57,000 a week

One of our wonderkids from last season has continued to grow and has earned himself a move to Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez scored 18 goals for Racing Club last season back in his native Argentina, sealing a switch to Inter for £20 million and making the national team World Cup squad.

On FIFA 19 Martinez’s overall of 79 can improve to a very strong potential of 86, which contains stats of 86 strength, 83 sprint speed and 82 finishing. £30.1 million will match his release clause, but you will need to wait until January to make a move, along with wages of £57,000 a week.

Antonio Sanabria (OVR 79 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: ST

Club: Real Betis

Country: Paraguay

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 ball control, 82 dribbling, 82 positioning

Cost: £28 million

Wage: £27,000 a week

It was a useful season for Antonio Sanabria last year, with the Paraguayan scoring eight goals for Real Betis. Now 22, Sanabria needs to kick on, especially with the quality of William Carvalho (OVR 84), Joaquin (OVR 82) and Andres Guardado (OVR 82) supporting him the side.

£28 million will get you Sanabria’s 83 ball control, 82 dribbling and 82 positioning abilities, which take him to a 79 overall. This can rise to an 85 potential, costing wages of £27,000 a week.

Giovanni Simeone (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 jumping, 80 finishing, 80 heading accuracy

Cost: £25.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £49,000 a week

Son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego, Giovanni Simeone looks to be following in his father’s footsteps, but not as a hard-working midfielder. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals during his first season at Fiorentina, earning him a call-up to the Argentine national team in September, scoring on his debut.

Simeone, who has a high attacking and defensive work rate, has an overall of 78 which can improve to 85. Abilities of 84 jumping, 80 finishing and 80 heading accuracy cost £25.1 million along with wages of £49,000 a week.

Enes Unal (OVR 78 – POT 84)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: Real Valladolid (on loan from Villarreal)

Country: Turkey

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 82 shot power, 81 finishing, 80 long shots

Cost: n/a

Wage: £26,000 a week

A Turkey international since 2015, Enes Unal came to the fore during the 2016-17 season when on loan at FC Twente from Manchester City. That earned him a permanent switch to Villarreal, but after just one season he was loaned to first Levante, and now Real Valladolid.

Unal’s 78 overall has attributes of 82 shot power, 81 finishing and 80 long shots. Those can improve as he approaches an 84 potential, meaning the 21-year-old will cost around £23 million when he returns from loan along with wages of £26,000 a week.

Patrick Cutrone (OVR 77 – POT 89)

Age: 20

Positions: ST

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 80 finishing, 80 positioning, 77 sprint speed

Cost: £26.8 million (release clause)

Wage: £63,000 a week

Patrick Cutrone enjoyed his best season to date last year, scoring 12 goals for AC Milan. He was another youngster to earn international recognition during the campaign, making his debut for Italy in March. With Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 88) arriving this summer, Cutrone will need to patient, but he can learn so much from an established forward.

The 20-year-old Cutrone is rated at 77 on FIFA 19, with his potential allowing him to reach 89. Stats of 80 finishing, 80 positioning and 77 sprint speed will set you back £26.8 million with wages of £63,000 a week.

Patrik Schick (OVR 77 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: ST, CF, RW

Club: Roma

Country: Czech Republic

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 agility, 82 dribbling, 80 ball control

Cost: £24.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £52,000 a week

Staying in Italy, we finish with Patrik Schick who failed to hit previous heights during his first campaign at Roma, but showed enough to make his loan move from Sampdoria permanent. In 2016-17 he scored 13 goals with his previous employers but scored just three times last year. The Giallorossi will hope he can replace the 32-year-old Edin Dzeko (OVR 85) in a few years’ time.

£24.2 million and wages of £52,000 a week will get you the 22-year-old Schick, with the Czech international holding a 77 overall and potential of 87. With stats of 83 agility, 82 dribbling and 80 ball control he is worth considering, but you must wait until January for him.

FIFA 19 All the best young strikers (ST & CF)