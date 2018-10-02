FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best loan signings

If you aren’t managing one of the big clubs on FIFA 19 Career Mode, bringing in loan signings is a great way to fill out your squad, add bits of quality and develop a young player. The ideal scenario is to find a man to loan in for a season or two and then sign him on a permanent deal once you have the cash.

How to make a loan signing

No transfer fee is required in signing a player on loan. First go to the transfers tab, and you can either search for a specific player or see which have been loan listed in the market. Find the player you want, put him on your shortlist.

Head to the Transfer Hub where you can compare all the players on your shortlist. On the player you want to loan in, select ‘approach to loan’ (or ‘delegate to loan’ if you want your assistant to handle negotiations). You will then meet with the manager or representative of the player’s club to discuss the loan length, and the wage split of the player. Agree on those and the player will join your squad in the coming days. You cannot however, make a loan deal with an option to buy.

How to choose the best loan signing on FIFA 19’s Career Mode

It was tough work finding the best potential loanees on Career Mode this year, but FIFA 19 has made it more realistic. Many of the players you will see were either on loan last season or linked with a move this past summer, with others just young prospects at big clubs. All of our loan signings have an overall of at least 65 with a potential to reach at least 80, meaning they should grow quickly at your club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, LM

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 83 short passing, 82 dribbling, 81 long passing

Wage: £74,000 a week

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the best loan signing on the game and judging on his year at Crystal Palace it's no wonder why. The central or left midfielder’s 25 appearances under Roy Hodgson last season were the most he has ever made in a campaign, with his two goals and five assists earning him a first England call-up and then a trip to the World Cup in the summer.

On FIFA 19, Loftus-Cheek’s stats of 83 short passing, 82 dribbling and 81 long passing give him a 77 overall rating, which can grow to a potential of 85. His wages of £74,000 a week may be off-putting, but you can manipulate the wage split in your favour.

Renato Sanches (OVR 75 – POT 84)

Age: 21

Positions: CM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 aggression, 86 stamina, 85 shot power

Wage: £40,000 a week

Another man who was out on loan last season, Renato Sanches had a tough time at Swansea as he made just 15 appearances and suffered relegation from the Premier League. It has been tricky since the central midfielder moved to Bayern Munich from Benfica for £28 million aged 18, but with new manager Niko Kovac rotating the squad, Sanches looks to be getting his opportunity this year.

Sanches has a 75 overall on the game, which can grow to a very strong 84 on Career Mode. His attributes of 90 aggression, 86 stamina and 85 shot power mean the Portuguese’s wages are £40,000 a week.

Chidozie Awaziem (OVR 74 – POT 81)

Age: 21

Positions: CB

Club: Porto

Country: Nigeria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 77 aggression, 77 strength, 75 standing tackle

Wage: £8,000 a week

You may not have heard of Chidozie Awaziem, but the centre back’s impressive season on loan at Nantes has brought him into the first team fold at Porto. The 21-year-old made 23 appearances in France last year as Nantes finished just three points outside the European places, but is yet to play for Porto this season.

Awaziem has abilities of 77 aggression, 77 strength and 75 standing tackle on FIFA 19, taking him to a 74 overall which can improve to an 81 potential. His wages of £8,000 a week mean you should have no issue in getting hold of him.

Federico Valverde (OVR 73 – POT 83)

Age: 20

Positions: CM, LM, CAM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 long passing, 78 long shots, 78 short passing

Wage: £54,000 a week

Few will be aware Uruguay international Federico Valverde is at Real Madrid, after the central, left and attacking midfielder enjoyed some minutes on loan at Deportivo La Coruna last year. He couldn’t save them from relegation however, but did enough in pre-season to seal a spot in the Real Madrid squad for the season.

Look for a decent split on Valverde’s £54,000 a week wages, entitling you to his 73 overall and 83 potential. His best attributes include 79 long passing, 78 long shots and 78 short passing.

Alessandro Murgia (OVR 72 – POT 80)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Lazio

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 75 short passing, 74 ball control, 74 reactions

Wage: £21,000 a week

Alessandro Murgia has already made close to 50 appearances for Lazio, but has made just two appearances so far this season. The competition of Lucas Leiva (OVR 83), Marco Parolo (OVR 82), Milan Badelj (OVR 80) and Danilo Cataldi (OVR 75) looks to be too much for the central and defensive midfielder, allowing you to snap him up on loan,

75 short passing, 74 ball control and 74 reactions take Murgia to a 72 overall, rising to a potential of 80. The 22-year-old’s wages are currently £21,000 a week.

Scott McTominay (OVR 71 – POT 81)

Age: 21

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: Scotland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 strength, 75 short passing, 74 vision

Wage: £45,000 a week

Scott McTominay always seems to impress whenever he plays for Manchester United and is one of the very few success stories under Jose Mourinho at the club. Now a Scottish international, McTominay has made 28 appearances for the Red Devils, playing the full 90 minutes last season in wins over Chelsea and Liverpool.

McTominay has a 71 overall on the game, which can improve to a potential of 81. His wages of £45,000 come with stats of 78 strength, 75 short passing and 74 vision.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (OVR 71 – POT 81)

Age: 21

Positions: LB, CAM, LWB

Club: Manchester City

Country: Ukraine

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 79 balance, 79 crossing, 78 vision

Wage: £40,000 a week

Oleksandr Zinchenko was subject to a loan bid from Wolves in the summer, but the Manchester City man elected to fight for his place at the Etihad. With Benjamin Mendy (OVR 81) back from injury this season, appearances will be hard to come by, but the Ukranian has shown versatility in transitioning from an attacking midfielder into a left back or wing-back.

The 21-year-old Zinchenko has attributes of 79 balance, 79 crossing and 78 vision to give him a 71 overall. This can improve to an 81 potential on the game, costing a split on his wages of £40,000 for the season.

Joao Felix (OVR 70 – POT 87)

Age: 18

Positions: LW, CAM

Club: Benfica

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 83 agility, 80 sprint speed, 78 jumping

Wage: £5,000 a week

Joao Felix looks be a top talent, with the 18-year-old making his Benfica first team debut this season, scoring two goals in his first six games for the club. The left winger or attacking midfielder is a Portuguese U21 international, scoring three times in seven appearances.

Felix’s overall of 70 consists of 83 agility, 80 sprint speed and 78 jumping. Those will improve very quickly as he nears his 87 potential, and will cost a maximum of just £5,000 a week wages for the season.

Dominic Solanke (OVR 70 – POT 84)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 73 shot power, 73 dribbling, 72 strength

Wage: £44,000 a week

Dominic Solanke hasn’t had the easiest time at Liverpool, waiting patiently for his opportunity behind the formidable front three of Mohamed Salah (OVR 88), Roberto Firmino (OVR 86) and Sadio Mane (OVR 86). The 21-year-old had to wait until the final game of last season to notch his first Liverpool goal, but his performances at youth level (10 goals in 15 for England U20s) saw him receive a shock England call-up last November.

Former Chelsea man Solanke has stats of 73 shot power, 73 dribbling and 72 strength to take him to a 70 overall. His potential of 84 should be enough for you to take a chance on his wages of £44,000 a week.

Kieran Dowell (OVR 70 – POT 83)

Age: 20

Positions: CAM

Club: Everton

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 74 dribbling, 73 long shots, 73 vision

Wage: £37,000 a week

Not a familiar Premier League name, with Everton’s Kieran Dowell spending last season on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship. The attacking midfielder scored nine goals and had four assists in 38 league games last season, which have seen him come into Marco Silva’s plans on Merseyside for the new campaign.

Dowell, 20, has a 70 overall and a potential of 83. His abilities of 74 dribbling, 73 long shots and 73 vision will cost you a cut of his £37,000 a week wages.

All the best FIFA 19 loan signings