FIFA 19 Career Mode: Best Goalkeepers (GK)

A goalkeeper can be the difference between winning and losing matches, one mistake and it invariably results in a goal and alternatively one save can keep your team in the match. There is more emphasis now on goalkeepers being comfortable on the ball and playing out from the back, however their GK stats will always be more important on FIFA 19. Below we look at who the best GKs are on FIFA 19 Career Mode.﻿

See table at the bottom of the page for ALL the best goalkeepers in FIFA 19

David De Gea (OVR 91 - POT 93)

Age: 27Position: GKClub: Manchester UnitedCountry: SpainBest Stats: 94 GK Reflexes, 90 GK Diving, 90 ReactionsCost: £122 million (release clause)Wage: £260,000

Having kept 18 clean sheet in the Premier League last season, David De Gea won his first Premier League Golden Glove award helping Manchester United to a second place finish. De Gea has cemented himself as the best goalkeeper in the world with yet another excellent season at Old Trafford although the Spaniard endured a difficult World Cup.

Manchester United shot-stopper De Gea will not come cheap with an £122 million release clause slapped on the world’s top keeper. Only the very best clubs on Career Mode can afford De Gea’s massive transfer fee and £260,000 wages.

Jan Oblak (OVR 90 - POT 93)

Age: 25Position: GKClub: Atletico MadridCountry: SloveniaBest Stats: 92 GK Handling, 89 GK Reflexes, 88 GK PositioningCost: £127.2 million (release clause)Wage: £83,000

Jan Oblak enjoyed another brilliant season with Atletico Madrid making an average of 2.8 saves per game. The Slovenian international’s performances earned him a third Zamora Trophy in a row, the award is given to the goalkeeper who concedes the least goals per game in La Liga.

The very best goalkeepers do not come cheap on Career Mode and Oblak is no different. His release clause is an enormous £127.2 million although his £83,000 wages are small compared to De Gea. If you can afford him, Oblak has the potential to reach a 93 OVR and become the worlds best keeper.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 90 - POT 91)

Age: 26Position: GKClub: Real MadridCountry: BelgiumBest Stats: 91 GK Handling, 88 GK Reflexes, 87 GK DivingCost: £115.9 million (release clause)Wage: £220,000

Thibaut Courtois finally got his move back to Madrid, although this time he will be at Real rather than Atletico. The ex-Chelsea goalkeeper will challenge Keylor Navas for the number one spot this season after his £35 million move, but the 26-year-old could become a Real Madrid stalwart for years to come.

The Belgian shot-stopper stands at 6’6” and is a commanding presence in the box making him a favourite among FIFA fans. On Career Mode, the giant keeper will set you back over £100 million to sign as well as his £220,000 wages, however he is an extremely reliable goalkeeper and one of the best on FIFA 19.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 90 - POT 90)

Age: 32Position: GKClub: BayernCountry: GermanyBest Stats: 91 GK Diving, 91 GK Kicking, 88 GK HandlingCost: £63.9 million (release clause)Wage: £119,000

Boasting 171 Bundesliga clean sheets during his career, Manuel Neuer made just three appearances last season after fracturing his metatarsal. So far in 2018/19, Neuer has kept five clean sheets in his ten appearances in all competitions as he looks to regain the form that saw him become the best goalkeeper in the world.

32-year-old Neuer still boasts one of the best sets of GK stats in the game as he is excellent across the board. The German keeper’s OVR may not improve, however Career Mode managers will still be buying a brilliant goalkeeper capable of performing in the best of teams.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 89 - POT 92)

Age: 26Position: GKClub: BarcelonaCountry: GermanyBest Stats: 90 GK Reflexes, 88 GK Kicking, 87 GK DivingCost: £108.5 million (release clause)Wage: £211,000

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept 19 clean sheets in La Liga last season, helping Barcelona to another league title. The 26-year-old also kept five clean sheets in nine Champions League matches although their campaign ended in disappointment following their shock exit to Roma in the quarter-finals.

Barca keeper ter Stegen has the potential to reach a 92 OVR on FIFA 19's Career Mode and at just 26 years of age has several years left at the top level. The German’s release clause is £108.5 million which many clubs will not be able to afford, the same goes for his enormous £211,000 wages.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 31Position: GKClub: SpursCountry: FranceBest Stats: 92 GK Reflexes, 88 GK Diving, 85 ReactionsCost: £58.6 million (release clause)Wage: £132,000

Hugo Lloris has been a major part of Spurs’ success in recent years helping them to improve year after year. Lloris led France all the way in the World Cup this summer and will hope to translate this achievement to his club as Spurs seek to win their first trophy since 2008, despite their improvement under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs keeper Lloris boasts a massive 92 GK reflexes attribute making him an excellent shot-stopper. The French international will set managers on Career Mode back £58.6 million which is still expensive for a 31-year-old, his wages are reasonable and more affordable at £132,000 per week.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 33Position: GKClub: InterCountry: SloveniaBest Stats: 89 GK Reflexes, 89 GK Positioning, 87 GK DivingCost: £44.9 million (release clause)Wage: £97,000

Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic helped Inter to their highest finish in Serie A since 2010/11 last season, keeping 17 clean sheets along the way. Handanovic was ever-present between the sticks playing all of Inter’s 38 league matches as they qualified for the Champions League.

Handanovic’s weakness is his 69 GK kicking so managers who like to play from the back may want to look elsewhere. The rest of his GK attributes are superb and he offers a solid option in goal, however over £40 million for a 33-year-old may put many managers off in FIFA 19 this year.

Gianluigi Buffon (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 40Position: GKClub: ParisCountry: ItalyBest Stats: 90 GK Positioning, 88 GK Diving, 87 GK HandlingCost: £6.5 million (release clause)Wage: £68,000

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been among the top players in his position for well over a decade. The veteran won the UEFA Best Goalkeeper award as recently as 2017, highlighting the consistent levels of performance the veteran has maintained throughout his career.

Buffon will not be a long-term solution on FIFA 19, but if he does not retire, managers may be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement as his contract runs out in 2019. With a release clause of just £6.5 million and affordable wages, Buffon can be a stop-gap buy for managers on a budget.

Keylor Navas (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 31Position: GKClub: Real MadridCountry: Costa RicaBest Stats: 90 GK Diving, 90 GK Reflexes, 84 ReactionsCost: £55 million (release clause)Wage: £172,000

Keylor Navas may see his game time reduced this season following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, however the Costa Rican won the UEFA Best Goalkeeper award last year and is one of the top keepers around. Navas started the first two La Liga games this season but looks set to be used in the cup competitions instead.

Costa Rican international Navas excels in one-on-one situations with 90 GK diving and reflex attributes. Navas may find himself surplus to requirements at Madrid following the arrival of Courtois meaning his £55 million release clause could be negotiable on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Ederson (OVR 86 - POT 90)

Age: 24Position: GKClub: Manchester CityCountry: BrazilBest Stats: 90 GK Kicking, 87 GK Reflexes, 86 ReactionsCost: £70.3 million (release clause)Wage: £110,000

Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson is the youngest goalkeeper in the list. The 24-year-old possesses an excellent ability on the ball shown by his 88% pass completion this season. The Brazilian has already kept four clean sheets in seven league games so far as City look to claim a second successive league title.

Ederson’s early season assist against Huddersfield highlighted his ability on the ball, justified by his 90 GK kicking. The Manchester City keeper has the potential to reach a 90 OVR and will be worth the investment for managers of top clubs on this seasons Career Mode.

All the best goalkeepers (GK) on FIFA 19