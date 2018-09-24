FIFA 19: AC Milan Player Ratings

AC Milan are on the most successful Italian club in history, but in recent years the team have slid down Serie A. They haven't finished inside the top three since the 2012-13 season, and haven't lifted the title since 2010-11. Last season they finished 6th with 64 points. This year there are hopes of improvement as Gonzalo Higuain comes to town to lead the line and veterans like Alen Halilovic and Ivan Strinic bring better depth.

Team Rating

AC Milan have a 4.5 star team rating, 83 attack, 80 midfield and 79 defence.

Milan's attack rating gets a boost from last year thanks to Higuain's presence and the likes of Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu. Their defence is not as strong as you might imagine given some of the names it boasts, but there is plenty of room for improvement in that department. Meanwhile, the midfield is solid and especially deep thanks to a good squad.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 82 - POT 93)

Age: 19

Position: GK

Country: Italy

Donnarumma is one of the most promising prospects in world football. The teenage goalkeeper has already made 109 appearances for his club and won 8 caps with Italy and looks to be the long-term replacement for national hero Gianluigi Buffon. In FIFA 19 Donnarumma is a solid goalkeeper immediately (88 GK diving, 88 GK reflexes) but it is that 93 potential that really makes him a must-start for AC Milan.

Davide Calabria (OVR 77 - POT 87)

﻿Age: 21

Position: RB

Country: Italy﻿

Davide Calabria is a nice all-rounder at right back. He has solid, if unspectacular, pace (77 sprint speed, 81 acceleration) and can provide quality coming forward (78 crossing, 74 short pass) while also being useful in defence (77 stand tackle, 77 slide tackle, 78 marking). Like Donnarumma he is young and has plenty of potential (87), so starting him early and giving him lots of minutes will pay dividends later.

Alessio Romagnoli (OVR 82 - POT 89)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Country: Italy

Just like Donnarumma and Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli is a future star. He's not a physical beast (79 strength, 60 agility) by any means, but he is a good defender (84 stand tackle, 88 marking) and is pretty strong in the air (78 jumping, 76 heading accuracy). Romagnoli's 89 potential makes him a key part of any progression AC Milan will make.

Mateo Musacchio (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 27

Position: CB

Country: Argentina

Bringing some much-needed experience to the AC Milan defence is Mateo Musacchio. The 27-year-old arrived in Milan in 2017 after seven strong years with Villarreal. He provides good cover for Romagnoli (84 interceptions, 84 stand tackle) and like his centre back partner is a threat in the air at set pieces (83 jumping, 76 heading accuracy).

Ricardo Rodriguez (OVR 80 - POT 83)

Age: 25

Position: LB, CB

Country: Switzerland

Ricardo Rodriguez rounds out the AC Milan defence at left back and is once again a solid player who can contribute across the phases. A reasonable athlete (73 sprint speed, 77 stamina), you can't run Rodriguez too much but if you time his involvement up the field well, he can pay real dividends. A strong deliverer of the ball (82 crossing, 84 FK accuracy) and a pretty good passer (78 short pass, 78 long pass) he offers good width coming forward and an overlap option that won't misplace a pass.

Lucas Biglia (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 32

Position: CDM, CM

Country: Argentina

What AC Milan lack in creativity in central midfield they make up for with shielding players like Lucas Biglia. A veteran with good defensive stats (78 stand tackle, 74 slide tackle, 82 interceptions) and solid on the ball (84 ball control, 86 short pass), Biglia is capable of winning the ball back and launching attacks quickly, as well as being a central fulcrum for the rest of the midfield and attack to move around as he distributes the ball.

Franck Kessie (OVR 78 - POT 87)

Age: 21

Position: CM

Country: Ivory Coast

Franck Kessie provides some physicality in central midfield for AC Milan. A good athlete (96 stamina, 85 strength, 86 aggression), Kessie provides the muscle in the middle that can then allow others to play around him. He's a good all-rounder for AC Milan, with reasonable on-the-ball skills (78 ball control, 78 short pass) and defensive stats (78 stand tackle, 74 slide tackle, 80 interceptions) he is another that can allow the full backs to push on and take some defensive duties away from other, more creative, players

Giacomo Bonaventura (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 28

Position: CM

Country: Italy

Giacomo Bonaventura is a relative veteran compared to most of his teammates. He joined AC Milan from Atalanta in 2014 and has made 121 appearances for the club since, as well as winning 13 caps for Italy. A more direct, forward-thinking, midfielder he is the balance to the defensive nature of Biglia and Kessie. Bonaventura is your main central ball player (85 ball control, 83 dribbling, 84 short pass, 86 long shot) who can create and bring others into play.

Suso (OVR 84 - POT 87)

Age: 24

Position: RW

Country: Spain

Suso arrived in Milan in 2015 after a poor spell with Liverpool, but he has come alive for the Rossoneri. In 78 appearances he has netted 13 times and has won his first cap for Spain. With good pace (77 sprint speed, 83 acceleration, 86 agility) and good skill on the ball (89 ball control, 87 dribbling) Suso brings the ability to beat defenders one on one and drive at static players. That can cause chaos in back lines and open up space for others.

Hakan Calhanoglu (OVR 80 - POT 84)

Age: 24

Position: LW

Country: Turkey

Like Suso on the opposite flank, Hakan Calhanoglu can take on the opposition in a more direct way. He isn't the athlete Suso is, but is terrific on the ball (86 ball control, 85 dribbling). He can also bring others into play with excellent passing skills (83 short pass, 80 long pass) and despite poor finishing he is deadly from distance (86 shot power, 88 long shots, 92 curve, 91 FK accuracy).

Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 30

Position: ST

Country: Argentina

The consummate spearhead, Gonzalo Higuain is a nightmare for defenders. mentally and physically imposing (85 strength, 92 attack position, 86 composure) Higuain is deadly in front of goal and the man you want to get all your chances to (92 finishing, 86 shot power, 85 ball control). He is new to AC Milan this season after joining in the summer from Juventus and has 262 senior level goals for club and country coming into this season.

