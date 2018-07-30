Team of the Week 40 (TOTW) predictions

The European big five leagues are getting close to resuming, with anticipation for the new season building. Action is already underway elsewhere around the globe, with the MLS approaching the halfway stage of the campaign.

The best players from the past seven days will be rewarded with an in-form ratings boost on FIFA Ultimate Team. They will become available at 6pm BST on Wednesday, 1st August and can be challenged on Ultimate Team for a coin bonus. You can find these players in packs from the FUT Store or buy and sell them on the transfer market.

Stefan Frei (OVR 68 – IF 74)

Stefan Frei has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the MLS since moving to Seattle Sounders in 2014. The Swiss made five saves in the 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes, as his side look to get their season back on track after falling to tenth in the Western Conference.

Frei’s 68 silver rating should improve to 74 this week. His base card is priced at 600 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One.

Lee Yong (OVR 66 – SIF 78)

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors right back Yong Lee produced a great performance in the 3-1 win over Daegu. The defender bagged two assists for the K League high flyers, with Jeonbuk 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Yong’s 66 overall should improve to a 78 in-form on Wednesday. His base card will set you back 400 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One, with a 75-rated in-form costing 10,000 on PS4 and 11,750 on Xbox One.

Koki Machida (OVR 61 – IF 72)

In Japan, we find Kashima Antlers centre back Koki Machida. The 20-year-old scored in the 1-1 draw with Gamba Osaka, leaving his side seventh in the J-League.

Machida’s 61 overall could improve to as much as 72 this week. His normal card costs 600 coins on PS4 and a surprising 1,800 on Xbox One.

Yusuke Maruhashi (OVR 65 – IF 74)

Staying in the J-League, Yusuke Maruhashi put in one of the best performances of the week scoring two goals form left back. His brace meant Cerezo Osaka secured a 2-2 draw with Vegalta Sendai, with Cerezo fifth in the league table.

Maruhashi’s exploits should see his 65 overall travel to a maximum silver of 45, with his base card currently valued at 600 coins on PS4 and 3,000 on Xbox One.

Patrick Mullins (OVR 65 – IF 78)

Patrick Mullins migrated from his normal striker position to a number 10 role against New York Red Bulls, and he shone for Columbus Crew. The American picked up a goal and an assist in the 3-2 victory, keeping Columbus in fourth and closing the gap on their opponents in the Eastern Conference to five points.

Mullins should improve from a 65 overall rating to 78 this week, with his position moving to attacking midfield. His base card is worth 850 coins on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One.

Guido Rodriguez (OVR 73 – IF 78)

Guido Rodriguez picked up a brace in Club America’s 3-0 win over Atlas in just the second game of the new season. After an opening round defeat to Necaxa, this was America’s first victory, moving them up to sixth in the division.

Rodriguez’s goals should see his 73 overall up to 78. His silver base card costs 1,300 coins on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One.

Philip Haglund (OVR 64 – IF 72)

Over in Sweden, Philip Haglund picked up two assists in the 3-1 win over Dalkurd for Sirius. The victory sees Sirius move up to 13th place, five points clear of Dalkurd who prop up the table in 16th.

Haglund’s creativity could mean his 64 overall increased to 72 for the Team of the Week. His base card is priced at 350 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 67 – IF 79)

Alphonso Davies is an absolute speed merchant, with the Vancouver Whitecaps left midfielder bagging two goals and two assist in the 4-2 victory over Minnesota United. The Canadian’s involvement in all his side’s goals means the Whitecaps lie seventh in the Western Conference, moving one point ahead of Minnesota.

That stunning performance is likely to see Davies’s overall rating jump from 67 to a gold 79. The player costs 850 coins on PS4 and 3,200 on Xbox One.

Michael Barrios (OVR 73 – IF 80)

Onto the strikers, with Michael Barrios netting a hat trick for FC Dallas in their 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. Dallas currently lead the Western Conference, with the Barrios inspired victory securing a six-point gap at the top of the table.

Barrios’ brilliance should see his 73 overall improve to 80, and his right midfield position should switch to striker. His base card costs 550 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 88 – SIF 91)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the biggest name in the MLS, and the LA Galaxy star netted his first hat trick for the club in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Orlando City. The Galaxy are now third in the Western Conference, and with Zlatan securing titles in Holland, Italy, Spain, France and England, can he finish his career with another in the States?

Ibrahimovic’s 88 overall rating should jump up to 91 this week, with his base card priced at 22,000 coins on PS4 and 20,250 on Xbox One. An 89 in-form card costs 76,000 on PS4 and 140,000 on Xbox One, with a 96 Festival of Futball item setting you back 450,000 on PS4 and 500,000 on Xbox One.

Elias Mar Omarsson (OVR 64 – IF 74)

We finish in Sweden, with Icelandic forward Elias Mar Omarsson also netting three goals for Goteborg in their 3-0 win over strugglers Brommapojkarna. Goteborg aren’t having a great season by their standards either, with the 13-time Allsvenskan champions down in 11th and Brommapojkarna in the relegation zone in 15th.

Omarsson’s goals should see him make the Team of the Week and cause his 64 overall rating up to 74. His bronze base card costs 200 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 40 prediction

