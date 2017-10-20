header decal
20 Oct 2017

FIFA 18: Best English players to sign in Career Mode

FIFA 18: Best English players to sign in Career Mode

We look at ALL the best English players available in every position on FIFA 18.

Goalkeepers (GK)

Joe Hart (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Jack Butland (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Tom Heaton (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Ben Foster (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Jordan Pickford (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Right backs (RB)

Kyle Walker (OVR 83 – POT 84)

Nathaniel Clyne (OVR 82 – POT 84)

Kieran Trippier (OVR 78 – POT 79)

Matthew Lowton (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Craig Dawson (OVR 75 – POT 76)

Centre backs (CB)

Gary Cahill (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Eric Dier (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Michael Keane (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Phil Jones (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Phil Jagielka (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Left backs (LB)

Danny Rose (OVR 82 – POT 83)

Leighton Baines (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Ryan Bertrand (OVR 80 – POT 80)

James Milner (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Luke Shaw (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Jordan Henderson (OVR 82 – POT 84)

Michael Carrick (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Gareth Barry (OVR 79 – POT 79)

Leon Britton (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Lee Cattermole (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Central midfielders (CM)

Adam Lallana (OVR 83 – POT 83)

Jack Wilshere (OVR 81 – POT 84)

Danny Drinkwater (OVR 79 – POT 80)

James Ward-Prowse (OVR 78 – POT 86)

Jack Cork (OVR 78 – POT 78)

Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90)

Ross Barkley (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Wayne Rooney (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Ravel Morrison (OVR 74 – POT 78)

Jack Grealish (OVR 73 – POT 82)

Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Theo Walcott (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Jesse Lingard (OVR 78 – POT 80)

Aaron Lennon (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 90)

Andros Townsend (OVR 78 – POT 79)

Nathan Redmond (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Marc Albrighton (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Scott Sinclair (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Strikers (ST)

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Daniel Sturridge (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Jamie Vardy (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Danny Welbeck (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Michail Antonio (OVR 80 – POT 81)

 Other English Goalkeepers (GK)

Other English Right backs (RB)

Other English Centre backs (CB)

Other English Left backs (LB)

Other English Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Other English Central midfielders (CM)

Other English Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Other English Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Other English Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Other English Strikers

Consistent under-achievers England have the talent to trouble any country in the world, but they just never seem to gel. On FIFA 18, can you find that missing ingredient on Career Mode or Ultimate Team to prove that English players do have quality? We’ve got 55 of the best English players to sign as you look to end over 50 years of hurt.

Goalkeepers (GK)

Competition has suddenly emerged for the England goalkeeping jersey, with a couple of younger keepers showing great potential.

For a full list of other goalkeepers, see table at the bottom of the page.

Joe Hart (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Age: 30

Club: West Ham United (on loan from Manchester City)

Best stats: 83 GK reflexes, 81 GK diving, 80 GK positioning

Career Mode cost: n/a

Career Mode wage: £97,000

FUT cost: 1,400 PS4/1,600 XB1

Joe Hart it still England’s number one. With some unconvincing performances over the past two years, the goalkeeper’s place is under some serious threat.

Jack Butland (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 24

Club: Stoke City

Best stats: 85 GK reflexes, 83 GK handling, 81 GK diving

Career Mode cost: £33.3 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £44,000

FUT cost: 950 PS4/1,100 XB1

Hart’s premier challenger for the England shirt is Stoke’s Jack Butland. However, the 24-year-old is still trying to find his consistency at the top level.

Tom Heaton (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Age: 31

Club: Burnley

Best stats: 83 GK reflexes, 80 GK positioning, 80 GK diving

Career Mode cost: £18.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £45,000

FUT cost: 700 both consoles

Consistency isn’t a problem for Burnley’s Tom Heaton, with a serious injury stopping him from challenging for an England starting spot. Heaton is rated at 80 on Ultimate Team.

Ben Foster (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 34

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Best stats: 84 GK reflexes, 79 GK diving, 79 GK handling

Career Mode cost: £10 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £53,000

FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1

Out of the international scene for some time now is Ben Foster. The 34-year-old ‘keeper has been a fixture in the West Brom side since 2012, you could snatch him on Career Mode.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Club: Everton

Best stats: 85 GK kicking, 82 GK reflexes, 77 GK diving

Career Mode cost: £18.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £52,000

FUT cost: 700 both consoles

Jordan Pickford is one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in the world, with the 23-year-old making the move to Everton from Sunderland last summer.

Right backs (RB)

Three of these right backs could be dubbed as world class, as they look to push each other to new heights.

For a full list of other right backs, see table at the bottom of the page.

Kyle Walker (OVR 83 – POT 84)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Manchester City

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 stamina, 86 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £40.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £114,000

FUT cost: 53,000 PS4/50,000 XB1

Now amongst the best right backs in the world, Kyle Walker is looking for silverware at Manchester City.

Nathaniel Clyne (OVR 82 – POT 84)

Age: 26

Positions: RB

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 stamina, 86 sliding tackle, 83 sprint speed

Career Mode cost: £38.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 3,800 PS4/3,400 XB1

Currently out injured, Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne will have a serious fight on his hands if he wishes to get into England’s World Cup squad.

Kieran Trippier (OVR 78 – POT 79)

Age: 26

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 87 stamina, 87 crossing, 80 curve

Career Mode cost: £17.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £67,000

FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1

Kieran Trippier’s rise over the past 12 months has seen him challenge Kyle Walker for the England right back spot, and leapfrog Nathaniel Clyne in the pecking order.

Matthew Lowton (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Age: 28

Positions: RB

Club: Burnley

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 81 stamina, 77 jumping, 76 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £10 million

Career Mode wage: £48,000

FUT cost: 500 PS4/650 XB1

Burnley are becoming a tougher and tougher nut to crack in the Premier League, with Matt Lowton coming in at right back in that miserly back four.

Craig Dawson (OVR 75 – POT 76)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, CB

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 jumping, 81 heading accuracy, 78 standing tackle

Career Mode cost: £10.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £46,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

With defensive shape a key component of West Brom manager Tony Pulis’ game, former centre back Craig Dawson has become a right back at the Hawthorns to provide more stability.

Centre backs (CB)

England have often struggled to find the right combination in defence, but with so many talented defenders, should they convert to three at the back?

For a full list of other centre backs, see table at the bottom of the page.

Gary Cahill (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 heading accuracy, 85 standing tackle, 85 reactions

Career Mode cost: £34.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £141,000

FUT cost: 3,400 PS4/3,900 XB1

Gary Cahill can be world class on his day, and he has been a regular for Chelsea and England for over five seasons.

Eric Dier (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: CB, CDM, CM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 87 strength, 83 heading accuracy, 83 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £43.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £75,000

FUT cost: 1,500 PS4/2,000 XB1

Constantly switching between centre back and defensive midfield hasn’t helped Eric Dier, but you cannot deny the 23-year-old’s potential.

Michael Keane (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 88 strength, 84 heading accuracy, 84 marking

Career Mode cost: £38.8 million

Career Mode wage: £80,000

FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/1,100 XB1

Michael Keane could be the answer to England’s defensive problems with the new Everton man impressing for Burnley last season.

Phil Jones (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 85 aggression, 83 jumping, 82 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £24.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/650 XB1

After some impressive performances this season, Phil Jones has found himself a Manchester United regular after a bad run with injuries. Jones is rated at 79 on Ultimate Team.

Phil Jagielka (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 34

Positions: CB

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 standing tackle, 83 jumping, 81 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £7.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £97,000

FUT cost: 650 PS4/750 XB1

A stalwart of the Premier League, Phil Jagielka has been a consistent performer for over 10 seasons.

Left backs (LB)

There are no slouches at left back, with all five having played for their country.

For a full list of other left backs, see table at the bottom of the page.

Danny Rose (OVR 82 – POT 83)

Age: 26

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 87 aggression, 85 sliding tackle, 84 standing tackle

Career Mode cost: £36.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £87,000

FUT cost: 15,000 PS4/12,500 XB1

England’s top left back is without a doubt Danny Rose. The Tottenham man has just returned from injury, with his performances last season linking him with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Leighton Baines (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Age: 32

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Everton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 penalties, 86 crossing, 84 shot power

Career Mode cost: £20.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 1,800 PS4/2,200 XB1

Despite being out of the England fold, Leighton Baines is still one of the Premier League’s most respected left backs.

Ryan Bertrand (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 27

Positions: LB

Club: Southampton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 stamina, 82 crossing, 82 standing tackle

Career Mode cost: £20.1 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £76,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/800 XB1

The only man putting any pressure on Danny Rose for the England left spot is Ryan Bertrand. The 27-year-old is a permanent fixture in the Southampton side, and is a Champions League winner with Chelsea.

James Milner (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 31

Positions: LB, CM

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 91 stamina, 86 composure, 85 crossing

Career Mode cost: £15.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £97,000

FUT cost: 800 PS4/850 XB1

Not a conventional left back by any means, James Milner has been shoe-horned in the position at Liverpool, moving from central midfield.

Luke Shaw (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 21

Positions: LB

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 80 crossing, 80 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £23.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £80,000

FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/800 XB1

Injuries have plagued Luke Shaw ever since he set foot at Old Trafford in 2014. Can he get himself fit and get into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Holding midfield is where the troubles lie for England, with a clear lack of protection for the defence.

For a full list of other defensive midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 82 – POT 84)

Age: 27

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 stamina, 85 short passing, 83 long passing

Career Mode cost: £37.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 2,900 both consoles

The Liverpool captain has been a regular under new manager Gareth Southgate, but he may lack the quality at the highest level.

Michael Carrick (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 35

Positions: CDM

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 88 composure, 87 short passing, 85 long passing

Career Mode cost: £5.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £75,000

FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1

One of a few English players who can control a game, Carrick has been underused by the national team over the years.

Gareth Barry (OVR 79 – POT 79)

Age: 36

Positions: CDM

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 short passing, 81 interceptions, 81 composure

Career Mode cost: £2.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £47,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

Another stalwart, Gareth Barry is now the record holder for Premier League appearances with 634 games to his name.

Leon Britton (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 34

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Swansea City

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 91 balance, 85 short passing, 84 composure

Career Mode cost: £4.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £55,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

Leon Britton has been a permanent fixture in the Swansea side since 2002, aside from an 18-month spell at Sheffield United in 2010/11.

Lee Cattermole (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Age: 29

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Sunderland

Work rate: Low/High

Best stats: 93 aggression, 81 sling tackle, 79 stamina

Career Mode cost: £10 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £12,000

FUT cost: 1,200 PS4/1,400 XB1

A man no-one likes to come up against, Lee Cattermole captains struggling Sunderland.

Central midfielders (CM)

A box-to-box midfielder is also lacking, but these five central midfielders all offer something different.

For a full list of other central midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Adam Lallana (OVR 83 – POT 83)

Age: 29

Positions: CM

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 stamina, 86 short passing, 86 ball control

Career Mode cost: £41.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £119,000

FUT cost: 8,200 PS4/7,600 XB1

Adam Lallana has been moved to a deeper role under Jurgen Klopp, and has excelled at arriving later into the box.

Jack Wilshere (OVR 81 – POT 84)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Arsenal

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 balance, 84 short passing, 83 vision

Career Mode cost: £25 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 950 PS4/1,000 XB1

Jack Wilshere could be the answer to England’s midfield problems, but the Arsenal man needs to prove his fitness.

Danny Drinkwater (OVR 79 – POT 80)

Age: 27

Positions: CM

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 stamina, 82 long passing, 80 short passing

Career Mode cost: £23.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £110,000

FUT cost: 600 both consoles

Danny Drinkwater should cherish a reunion with N’Golo Kante at Chelsea, with the pair winning the Premier League with Leicester in 2016.

James Ward-Prowse (OVR 78 – POT 86)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, RM, CAM

Club: Southampton

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 curve, 88 crossing, 83 free kick accuracy

Career Mode cost: £27.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £60,000

FUT cost: 700 both consoles

A man with plenty of technical ability, but it’s time for James Ward-Prowse to become a big time player for Southampton.

Jack Cork (OVR 78 – POT 78)

Age: 28

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Burnley

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 stamina, 80 short passing, 80 interceptions

Career Mode cost: £17.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £53,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

Jack Cork goes about his business quietly, but his reputation is growing. Could a late England call-up be on the cards?

Attacking midfielders (CAM)

The gulf in class after the top three attacking midfielders highlights the issues with English football.

For a full list of other attacking midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, ST, LM, CF

8Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 89 stamina, 86 positioning, 86 composure

Career Mode cost: £79.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 53,000 PS4/47,000 XB1

With Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard retiring so close after one another, England needed a new goal-scoring midfielder. Dele Alli has answered the calls, but he must now target trophies to have as successful career like Stevie G and Lamps.

Ross Barkley (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, RM, CM, RW

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 87 ball control, 85 dribbling, 84 short passing

Career Mode cost: £30 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £92,000

FUT cost: £1,600 PS4/2,000 XB1

A wealth of talent that could go to waste. Ross Barkley looks set to leave Everton in January, and the move will either make or break his career.

Wayne Rooney (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Age: 31

Positions: CAM, ST

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 composure, 86 shot power, 84 curve

Career Mode cost: £25.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £106,000

FUT cost: 2,600 PS4/2,500 XB1

England’s former captain and record goal scorer Wayne Rooney is showing he still has the quality after his return to Everton. With The Toffees currently in the drop zone, Rooney needs to prove his leadership as well as ability. 

Ravel Morrison (OVR 74 – POT 78)

Age: 24

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Club Atlas (on loan from Lazio)

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 80 dribbling, 79 ball control, 78 short passing

Career Mode cost: n/a

Career Mode wage: £32,000

FUT cost: 2,000 PS4/1,700 XB1

Ravel Morrison’s latest turn in his career is a loan move to Mexican side Atlas. Will we ever see him back on British shores?

Jack Grealish (OVR 73 – POT 82)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, LM

Club: Aston Villa

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 balance, 79 agility, 78 dribbling

Career Mode cost: £11.1 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £24,000

FUT cost: 850 PS4/1,200 XB1

Jack Grealish looked to be the next X factor England player when Aston Villa were in the Championship, but he has fallen with the status of the club.

Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

There are plenty of options out wide, but few have shown the consistency to be an England regular.

For a full list of other right wingers and midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: RW, RM, LM

Club: Manchester City

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 92 balance

Career Mode cost: £50 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £123,000

FUT cost: 14,000 PS4/9,800 (XB1)

Raheem Sterling is recapturing the form that saw his name go up in lights at Liverpool, but he cannot take his foot off the gas with so much competition at Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: RM, LM, RWB

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 sprint speed, 88 balance, 85 dribbling

Career Mode cost: £34.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £92,000

FUT cost: 950 both consoles

Many were surprised to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain choose Liverpool over Chelsea last summer, so the former Arsenal man must now prove himself at Anfield.

Theo Walcott (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 28

Positions: RM, LM, ST

Club: Arsenal

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 83 agility

Career Mode cost: £24.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £110,000

FUT cost: 1,200 both consoles

So much was expected of Theo Walcott, now 28 years old it looks like he will never hit the heights we all hoped he would.

Jesse Lingard (OVR 78 – POT 80)

Age: 24

Positions: RM, LW, LM, RW

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 85 agility, 84 balance, 84 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £22 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £84,000

FUT cost: 750 both consoles

Jesse Lingard has been one of the surprise stories at Manchester United, becoming an important player for the club, particularly from the bench.

Aaron Lennon (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 30

Positions: RM, LM

Club: Everton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 agility, 91 balance, 84 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £14.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £85,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/650 XB1

Always a threat during his time at Tottenham, Aaron Lennon has showed his quality once again after moving to Everton two years ago.

Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

It’s a similar tale on the left, but there is a lot riding on one talented youngster.

For a full list of other left wingers and midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 90)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, ST, RM

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 90 agility

Career Mode cost: £47.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £65,000

FUT cost: 32,250 PS4/31,000 XB1

The breakout star of the footballing world in the past two seasons, 19-year-old Marcus Rashford is now a regular starter for both Manchester United and England. Rashford is a 79 rated striker on Ultimate Team.

Andros Townsend (OVR 78 – POT 79)

Age: 25

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Crystal Palace

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed, 83 penalties

Career Mode cost: £21.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £48,000

FUT cost: 850 PS4, 900 XB1

Andros Townsend took his England opportunity four years ago, but his troubles at Newcastle and now at Palace means he has a lot to do to get back in the squad.

Nathan Redmond (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: LM, RM, ST

Club: Southampton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 agility, 89 acceleration, 86 sprint speed

Career Mode cost: £24 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £60,000

FUT cost: 850 both consoles

If Nathan Redmond is to become a regular England international, he needs to step up and show consistency in the Premier League.

Marc Albrighton (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 27

Positions: LM

Club: Leicester City

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 86 stamina, 83 crossing, 82 curve

Career Mode cost: £15.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £60,000

FUT cost: 800 both consoles

A Premier League winner, Marc Albrighton remains one of Leicester’s most reliable players.

Scott Sinclair (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 28

Positions: LM

Club: Celtic

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 89 stamina

Career Mode cost: £14.3 million

Career Mode wage: £53,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/800 XB1

After a great 12 months for Celtic, many are calling for Scott Sinclair to be selected for England.

Strikers (ST)

Perhaps England’s strongest position, these lads don’t need to be asked twice to find the back of the net.

For a full list of other strikers, see table at the bottom of the page.

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 finishing, 89 positioning, 87 shot power

Career Mode cost: £102.5 million

Career Mode wage: £145,000

FUT cost: 74,500 both consoles

One of the hottest strikers in the world right now, Harry Kane just needs to showcase what he can do on the biggest stage.

Daniel Sturridge (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 84 positioning, 83 finishing, 83 shot power

Career Mode cost: £39.3 million

Career Mode wage: £123,000

FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/1,100 XB1

A promising career thwarted by injury, Daniel Sturridge is still one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Leicester City

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 92 aggression, 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £28.4 million

Career Mode wage: £78,000

FUT cost: 32,000 PS4/24,500 

A nightmare for defenders, PL winner Jamie Vardy can run the channels all day long.

Danny Welbeck (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Age: 26

Positions: ST

Club: Arsenal

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 83 acceleration, 82 agility

Career Mode cost: £29.6 million

Career Mode wage: £114,000

FUT Cost: 950 PS4/850 XB1

A striker of a dying breed, Danny Welbeck puts in a defensive shift and has a knack of being in the right place at the right time. 

Michail Antonio (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Age: 27

Positions: ST, RM, RWB

Club: West Ham United

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 88 heading accuracy, 87 sprint speed, 86 sprint speed

Career Mode cost: £30.4 million

Wage: £106,000

FUT Cost: 5,000 PS4/4,500 XB1

The versatile Michail Antonio is a cult hero in the Premier League, and the West Ham man has so many weapons in his game. 

 Other English Goalkeepers (GK)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Alex McCarthy27GKSo'ton7577£9.6m£43k
Scott Carson31GKDerby7474£5.7m£33k
David Stockdale31GKBirm'ham7474£5.7m£19k
Alex Smithies27GKQPR7375£5.6m£19k
Lee Grant34GKStoke7373£2.7m£37k
Robert Green37GKHudd'sfield7373£475k£18k

Other English Right backs (RB)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Kyle Naughton28RBSwansea7575£9.2M£48K
Danny Simpson30RBLeicester7575£8M£46K
Ashley Young31RB LM LBMan United7575£7.1M£74K
Glen Johnson32RBStoke7575£6.2M£46K
John Ward27RB LBCrystal Palace7475£8m£39K
Adam Smith26RBBournem’th7376£7.1M£45K
Luke Ayling25RB CBLeeds7375£6.9M£26K
Carl Jenkinson25RBBirm'ham (on loan from   Arsenal)7375n/a£62K
Martin Kelly27RB LB CBCrystal Palace7374£6.4M£39K

Other English Centre backs (CB)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
John Stones23CBMan City7985£26.2M£92K
Ryan Shawcross29CBStoke7979£16.7M£69K
Ben Mee27CBBurnley7879£17.4M£46K
Harry Maguire24CBLeicester7783£19.4M£47K
Steve Cook26CBBournem’th7780£15.6M£53K
Scott Dann30CBCrystal Palace7777£10.9M£46K
Curtis Davies32CBDerby7777£8.4M£49K
John Terry36CBAston Villa7777£1M£24K
James Tarkowski24CB CDMBurnley7681£14.8M£40K
Simon Francis32CB RBBournem’th7676£7.4M£53K
Calum Chambers22CB RBArsenal7584£16.2M£56K
Liam Moore24CBReading7580£13M£23K
Lewis Dunk25CBBrighton7580£13.7M£34K
James Tomkins28CB RBCrystal Palace7576£10.4M£41K
Jamaal Lascelles23CBNewcastle7481£12.9M£40K
Ben Gibson24CBMiddlesbro’7481£12.9M£13K
Michael Dawson33CBHull7474£3.8M£10K
Axel Tuanzebe19CB CDM RBMan United7384£10.8M£39K
Alfie Mawson23CBSwansea7384£11.1M£39K
Kyle Bartley26CBSwansea7375£7M£46K
Steven Caulker25CBQPR7377£7.6M£22K
Tom Lees26CBShef. Wed7374£6.8M£41K
Aden Flint27CBBristol City7374£6.6M£34K
Micah Richards29CB RBAston Villa7373£5.2m£29k

Other English Left backs (LB)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Kieran Gibbs27LBWest Brom7878£14.2m£55k
Aaron Cresswell27LB LWBWest Ham7677£12.2m£73k
Charlie Daniels30LBBournem’th7575£8m£45k
Charlie Taylor23LBBurnley7380£8.7m£33k
Joe Bryan23LB LM LWB CMBristol City7380£8.7m£29k
George Friend29LBMiddlesbro’7373£5.1m£16k
Jordan Obita23LB LWBReading7178£5.2m£17k
Tyrone Mings24LB CBBournem’th7178£5.2m£27k
Scott Malone26LBHuddersfield 7173£4.3m£25k
Ashley Cole36LBLA Galaxy7171£356k£4
Liam Rosenior32LB RB RMBrighton7171£2.3m£25k
Ben Chilwell20LBLeicester7082£5.1m£25k
Luke Garbutt24LB LWB LMEverton7077£3.9m£40k

Other English Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Mark Noble30CDM CMWest Ham7676£9.2m£73k
Nathaniel Chalobah22CDM CMWatford7584£16.6m£33k
Adam Clayton28CDM CMMiddlesbro’7475£8.7m£16k
Ben Watson31CDM CMWatford7474£6.4m£39k
Jonathan Hogg28CDM CMHud'sfield7474£8m£37k
Ben Pearson22CDM CMPreston7378£7.9m£11k
Jack Colback27CDM CMNewcastle7375£6.8m£46k
Sam Hutchinson27CDM CM CBShef. Wed.7374£6.6m£41k
Kevin Stewart23CDM CMHull7278£6.7m£6k
George Thorne24CDMDerby7276£5.9m£25k
Isaac Hayden22CDMNewcastle7179£5.6m£28k
Ben Johnson30CDM CM LMDerby7171£2.9m£29k

Other English Central midfielders (CM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Jonjo Shelvey25CM CDMNewcastle7782£20m£58k
Fabian Delph27CM LBMan City7778£16.9m£97k
Tom Cleverley27CM CAM CDMWatford7676£13.4m£51k
Will Hughes22CMWatford7584£18.5m£37k
Ryan Mason26CM CDM CAMHull7577£13.9m£11k
Jake Livermore27CM CDM CBWest Brom7576£13m£50k
Tom Huddlestone30CM CDMDerby7575£10m£45k
Andrew Surman30CM CDMBournem’th7575£10m£49k
Harry Winks21CM CDM CAMTottenham7484£16.6m£48k
Lewis Baker22CM CAMMiddlesbro’ (on loan   from Chelsea)7482n/a£66k
Dale Stephens28CMBrighton7474£9.7m£40k
Jason Puncheon31CM CAM LMCrystal Palace7474£8.1M£43K
Tom Davies19CM CAMEverton7385£12.9M£40K
Tom Carroll25CM CDMSwansea7378£8.7M£48K
Jack Rodwell26CMSunderland7375£8.3M£10K
Henri Lansbury26CM CDM CAMAston Villa7374£8M£31K
Ashley Westwood27CM CDMBurnley7374£7.8M£43K
Craig Gardner30CM LM CAM CDMBirm'ham7373£6.2M£25K
Jonny Howson29CM CDMMiddlesbro’7373£6.4M£17K
Dan Gosling27CMBournem’th7373£6.9M£49K

Other English Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Alex Pritchard24CAM LMNorwich7379£10.2m£27k
Josh Onomah20CAM RM CMAston Villa (on loan from Tottenham)7286n/a£35k
Lee Tomlin28CAM LMCardiff7272£5.3m£19k
Lewis Cook20CAM CMBournem’th7184£10.1m£27k
James Maddison20CAMNorwich7181£7.1m£17k
Isaiah Brown20CAM LMBrighton7181£7.4m£22k
Kasey Palmer20CAMHuddersfield (on loan from Chelsea)7181n/a£42k
Luke Freeman25CAM CM RMQPR7174£5.2m£17k
Ruben Loftus-Cheek21CAM CMCrystal Palace7084£8.7m£24k
Zach Clough22CAM STNott’ham Forest7078£4.8m£16k
Nick Powell23CAM CM STWigan7076£4.2m£8k
Erhun Oztumer26CAM CFWalsall7073£3.5m£7k

Other English Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Wayne Routledge32RM RW LMSwansea7575£8.4m£50k
Nathan Dyer29RM RWSwansea7575£10.9m£52k
Patrick Roberts20RMCeltic (on loan from Man City)7484n/a£63k
Tom Ince25RW LW CAMHudd'sfield7477£12.8m£40k
Junior Stanislas27RM LMBournem’th7373£7m£49k
Jordon Ibe21RM LMBournem’th7280£8.5m£27k
Callum McManaman26RM RWSund'land7273£6.3m£7k
Ben Marshall25RM LM RBWolves7273£6.4m£28k
James Henry28RM LM CAMOxford United7272£4.8m£8k
Kemar Roofe24RM LM CAM STLeeds7176£5.5m£19k
Jack Harrison20RWNew York City FC7084£7.3m£5k
Jacob Murphy22RMNewcastle7079£5.1m£31k
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing25RM LMCardiff7073£3.9m£17k
Craig Noone29RMBolton7070£2.8m£23k

Other English Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Jay Rodriguez27LM STWest Brom7676£13.4m£60k
Demarai Gray21LMLeicester7383£12m£39k
Marc Pugh30LMBournem’th7373£6.3m£49k
Stewart Downing32LM CAM RMMiddlesbro’7373£5.2m£16k
Solly March22LM RM CAMBrighton7281£9.3m£24k
Rolando Aarons21LMNewcastle7279£8.1m£28k
Jamie Paterson25LM CAM RMBristol City7275£6.8m£25k

Other English Strikers

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage
Jermain Defoe34STBournem’th8080£13.4m£76k
Charlie Austin27STSo'ton7878£18.4m£75k
Andy Carroll28STWest Ham7878£17.6m£92k
Troy Deeney29STWatford7878£17.6m£57k
Andre Gray26STWatford7780£19.1m£55k
Saido Berahino23STStoke7682£19.4m£57k
Danny Ings24STLiverpool7680£17.4m£81k
Callum Wilson25STBournem’th7579£14.8m£51k
Dwight Gayle26STNewcastle7578£14.8m£55k
Bradley Wright-Phillips32STNY Red Bulls7575£7.3m£9k
Peter Crouch36STStoke7474£3.4m£42k
Tammy Abraham19STSwansea (on loan from Chelsea)7386n/a£49k
Gary Hooper29STShef. Wed7373£6.7m£51k
Glenn Murray33STBrighton7373£4.4m£42k

Who do you want for your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments section below. 

