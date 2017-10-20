FIFA 18: Best English players to sign in Career Mode

Consistent under-achievers England have the talent to trouble any country in the world, but they just never seem to gel. On FIFA 18, can you find that missing ingredient on Career Mode or Ultimate Team to prove that English players do have quality? We’ve got 55 of the best English players to sign as you look to end over 50 years of hurt.
Goalkeepers (GK)
Competition has suddenly emerged for the England goalkeeping jersey, with a couple of younger keepers showing great potential.
For a full list of other goalkeepers, see table at the bottom of the page.
Joe Hart (OVR 82 – POT 82)
Age: 30
Club: West Ham United (on loan from Manchester City)
Best stats: 83 GK reflexes, 81 GK diving, 80 GK positioning
Career Mode cost: n/a
Career Mode wage: £97,000
FUT cost: 1,400 PS4/1,600 XB1
Joe Hart it still England’s number one. With some unconvincing performances over the past two years, the goalkeeper’s place is under some serious threat.
Jack Butland (OVR 81 – POT 87)
Age: 24
Club: Stoke City
Best stats: 85 GK reflexes, 83 GK handling, 81 GK diving
Career Mode cost: £33.3 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £44,000
FUT cost: 950 PS4/1,100 XB1
Hart’s premier challenger for the England shirt is Stoke’s Jack Butland. However, the 24-year-old is still trying to find his consistency at the top level.
Tom Heaton (OVR 81 – POT 81)
Age: 31
Club: Burnley
Best stats: 83 GK reflexes, 80 GK positioning, 80 GK diving
Career Mode cost: £18.4 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £45,000
FUT cost: 700 both consoles
Consistency isn’t a problem for Burnley’s Tom Heaton, with a serious injury stopping him from challenging for an England starting spot. Heaton is rated at 80 on Ultimate Team.
Ben Foster (OVR 80 – POT 80)
Age: 34
Club: West Bromwich Albion
Best stats: 84 GK reflexes, 79 GK diving, 79 GK handling
Career Mode cost: £10 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £53,000
FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1
Out of the international scene for some time now is Ben Foster. The 34-year-old ‘keeper has been a fixture in the West Brom side since 2012, you could snatch him on Career Mode.
Jordan Pickford (OVR 77 – POT 85)
Age: 23
Club: Everton
Best stats: 85 GK kicking, 82 GK reflexes, 77 GK diving
Career Mode cost: £18.5 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £52,000
FUT cost: 700 both consoles
Jordan Pickford is one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in the world, with the 23-year-old making the move to Everton from Sunderland last summer.
Right backs (RB)
Three of these right backs could be dubbed as world class, as they look to push each other to new heights.
For a full list of other right backs, see table at the bottom of the page.
Kyle Walker (OVR 83 – POT 84)
Age: 27
Positions: RB, RWB
Club: Manchester City
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 stamina, 86 acceleration
Career Mode cost: £40.7 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £114,000
FUT cost: 53,000 PS4/50,000 XB1
Now amongst the best right backs in the world, Kyle Walker is looking for silverware at Manchester City.
Nathaniel Clyne (OVR 82 – POT 84)
Age: 26
Positions: RB
Club: Liverpool
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 87 stamina, 86 sliding tackle, 83 sprint speed
Career Mode cost: £38.2 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £101,000
FUT cost: 3,800 PS4/3,400 XB1
Currently out injured, Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne will have a serious fight on his hands if he wishes to get into England’s World Cup squad.
Kieran Trippier (OVR 78 – POT 79)
Age: 26
Positions: RB, RWB
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 87 stamina, 87 crossing, 80 curve
Career Mode cost: £17.4 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £67,000
FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1
Kieran Trippier’s rise over the past 12 months has seen him challenge Kyle Walker for the England right back spot, and leapfrog Nathaniel Clyne in the pecking order.
Matthew Lowton (OVR 76 – POT 76)
Age: 28
Positions: RB
Club: Burnley
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 81 stamina, 77 jumping, 76 sliding tackle
Career Mode cost: £10 million
Career Mode wage: £48,000
FUT cost: 500 PS4/650 XB1
Burnley are becoming a tougher and tougher nut to crack in the Premier League, with Matt Lowton coming in at right back in that miserly back four.
Craig Dawson (OVR 75 – POT 76)
Age: 27
Positions: RB, CB
Club: West Bromwich Albion
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 83 jumping, 81 heading accuracy, 78 standing tackle
Career Mode cost: £10.4 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £46,000
FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1
With defensive shape a key component of West Brom manager Tony Pulis’ game, former centre back Craig Dawson has become a right back at the Hawthorns to provide more stability.
Centre backs (CB)
England have often struggled to find the right combination in defence, but with so many talented defenders, should they convert to three at the back?
For a full list of other centre backs, see table at the bottom of the page.
Gary Cahill (OVR 84 – POT 84)
Age: 31
Positions: CB
Club: Chelsea
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 86 heading accuracy, 85 standing tackle, 85 reactions
Career Mode cost: £34.2 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £141,000
FUT cost: 3,400 PS4/3,900 XB1
Gary Cahill can be world class on his day, and he has been a regular for Chelsea and England for over five seasons.
Eric Dier (OVR 82 – POT 87)
Age: 23
Positions: CB, CDM, CM
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 87 strength, 83 heading accuracy, 83 sliding tackle
Career Mode cost: £43.4 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £75,000
FUT cost: 1,500 PS4/2,000 XB1
Constantly switching between centre back and defensive midfield hasn’t helped Eric Dier, but you cannot deny the 23-year-old’s potential.
Michael Keane (OVR 81 – POT 87)
Age: 24
Positions: CB
Club: Everton
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 88 strength, 84 heading accuracy, 84 marking
Career Mode cost: £38.8 million
Career Mode wage: £80,000
FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/1,100 XB1
Michael Keane could be the answer to England’s defensive problems with the new Everton man impressing for Burnley last season.
Phil Jones (OVR 80 – POT 81)
Age: 25
Positions: CB
Club: Manchester United
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 85 aggression, 83 jumping, 82 sliding tackle
Career Mode cost: £24.6 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £101,000
FUT cost: 700 PS4/650 XB1
After some impressive performances this season, Phil Jones has found himself a Manchester United regular after a bad run with injuries. Jones is rated at 79 on Ultimate Team.
Phil Jagielka (OVR 80 – POT 80)
Age: 34
Positions: CB
Club: Everton
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 84 standing tackle, 83 jumping, 81 sliding tackle
Career Mode cost: £7.5 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £97,000
FUT cost: 650 PS4/750 XB1
A stalwart of the Premier League, Phil Jagielka has been a consistent performer for over 10 seasons.
Left backs (LB)
There are no slouches at left back, with all five having played for their country.
For a full list of other left backs, see table at the bottom of the page.
Danny Rose (OVR 82 – POT 83)
Age: 26
Positions: LB, LWB
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 87 aggression, 85 sliding tackle, 84 standing tackle
Career Mode cost: £36.5 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £87,000
FUT cost: 15,000 PS4/12,500 XB1
England’s top left back is without a doubt Danny Rose. The Tottenham man has just returned from injury, with his performances last season linking him with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United.
Leighton Baines (OVR 82 – POT 82)
Age: 32
Positions: LB, LWB
Club: Everton
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 90 penalties, 86 crossing, 84 shot power
Career Mode cost: £20.9 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £101,000
FUT cost: 1,800 PS4/2,200 XB1
Despite being out of the England fold, Leighton Baines is still one of the Premier League’s most respected left backs.
Ryan Bertrand (OVR 80 – POT 80)
Age: 27
Positions: LB
Club: Southampton
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 83 stamina, 82 crossing, 82 standing tackle
Career Mode cost: £20.1 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £76,000
FUT cost: 700 PS4/800 XB1
The only man putting any pressure on Danny Rose for the England left spot is Ryan Bertrand. The 27-year-old is a permanent fixture in the Southampton side, and is a Champions League winner with Chelsea.
James Milner (OVR 80 – POT 80)
Age: 31
Positions: LB, CM
Club: Liverpool
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 91 stamina, 86 composure, 85 crossing
Career Mode cost: £15.9 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £97,000
FUT cost: 800 PS4/850 XB1
Not a conventional left back by any means, James Milner has been shoe-horned in the position at Liverpool, moving from central midfield.
Luke Shaw (OVR 79 – POT 84)
Age: 21
Positions: LB
Club: Manchester United
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 80 crossing, 80 acceleration
Career Mode cost: £23.7 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £80,000
FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/800 XB1
Injuries have plagued Luke Shaw ever since he set foot at Old Trafford in 2014. Can he get himself fit and get into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.
Defensive midfielders (CDM)
Holding midfield is where the troubles lie for England, with a clear lack of protection for the defence.
For a full list of other defensive midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.
Jordan Henderson (OVR 82 – POT 84)
Age: 27
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Liverpool
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 93 stamina, 85 short passing, 83 long passing
Career Mode cost: £37.4 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £101,000
FUT cost: 2,900 both consoles
The Liverpool captain has been a regular under new manager Gareth Southgate, but he may lack the quality at the highest level.
Michael Carrick (OVR 80 – POT 80)
Age: 35
Positions: CDM
Club: Manchester United
Work rate: Low/Medium
Best stats: 88 composure, 87 short passing, 85 long passing
Career Mode cost: £5.7 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £75,000
FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1
One of a few English players who can control a game, Carrick has been underused by the national team over the years.
Gareth Barry (OVR 79 – POT 79)
Age: 36
Positions: CDM
Club: West Bromwich Albion
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 83 short passing, 81 interceptions, 81 composure
Career Mode cost: £2.8 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £47,000
FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1
Another stalwart, Gareth Barry is now the record holder for Premier League appearances with 634 games to his name.
Leon Britton (OVR 77 – POT 77)
Age: 34
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Swansea City
Work rate: Low/Medium
Best stats: 91 balance, 85 short passing, 84 composure
Career Mode cost: £4.5 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £55,000
FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1
Leon Britton has been a permanent fixture in the Swansea side since 2002, aside from an 18-month spell at Sheffield United in 2010/11.
Lee Cattermole (OVR 76 – POT 76)
Age: 29
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Sunderland
Work rate: Low/High
Best stats: 93 aggression, 81 sling tackle, 79 stamina
Career Mode cost: £10 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £12,000
FUT cost: 1,200 PS4/1,400 XB1
A man no-one likes to come up against, Lee Cattermole captains struggling Sunderland.
Central midfielders (CM)
A box-to-box midfielder is also lacking, but these five central midfielders all offer something different.
For a full list of other central midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.
Adam Lallana (OVR 83 – POT 83)
Age: 29
Positions: CM
Club: Liverpool
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 90 stamina, 86 short passing, 86 ball control
Career Mode cost: £41.8 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £119,000
FUT cost: 8,200 PS4/7,600 XB1
Adam Lallana has been moved to a deeper role under Jurgen Klopp, and has excelled at arriving later into the box.
Jack Wilshere (OVR 81 – POT 84)
Age: 25
Positions: CM, CAM, CDM
Club: Arsenal
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 85 balance, 84 short passing, 83 vision
Career Mode cost: £25 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £101,000
FUT cost: 950 PS4/1,000 XB1
Jack Wilshere could be the answer to England’s midfield problems, but the Arsenal man needs to prove his fitness.
Danny Drinkwater (OVR 79 – POT 80)
Age: 27
Positions: CM
Club: Chelsea
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 85 stamina, 82 long passing, 80 short passing
Career Mode cost: £23.7 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £110,000
FUT cost: 600 both consoles
Danny Drinkwater should cherish a reunion with N’Golo Kante at Chelsea, with the pair winning the Premier League with Leicester in 2016.
James Ward-Prowse (OVR 78 – POT 86)
Age: 22
Positions: CM, RM, CAM
Club: Southampton
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 88 curve, 88 crossing, 83 free kick accuracy
Career Mode cost: £27.7 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £60,000
FUT cost: 700 both consoles
A man with plenty of technical ability, but it’s time for James Ward-Prowse to become a big time player for Southampton.
Jack Cork (OVR 78 – POT 78)
Age: 28
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Burnley
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 84 stamina, 80 short passing, 80 interceptions
Career Mode cost: £17.6 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £53,000
FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1
Jack Cork goes about his business quietly, but his reputation is growing. Could a late England call-up be on the cards?
Attacking midfielders (CAM)
The gulf in class after the top three attacking midfielders highlights the issues with English football.
For a full list of other attacking midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.
Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90)
Age: 21
Positions: CAM, ST, LM, CF
8Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 89 stamina, 86 positioning, 86 composure
Career Mode cost: £79.5 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £101,000
FUT cost: 53,000 PS4/47,000 XB1
With Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard retiring so close after one another, England needed a new goal-scoring midfielder. Dele Alli has answered the calls, but he must now target trophies to have as successful career like Stevie G and Lamps.
Ross Barkley (OVR 81 – POT 85)
Age: 23
Positions: CAM, RM, CM, RW
Club: Everton
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 87 ball control, 85 dribbling, 84 short passing
Career Mode cost: £30 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £92,000
FUT cost: £1,600 PS4/2,000 XB1
A wealth of talent that could go to waste. Ross Barkley looks set to leave Everton in January, and the move will either make or break his career.
Wayne Rooney (OVR 81 – POT 81)
Age: 31
Positions: CAM, ST
Club: Everton
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 88 composure, 86 shot power, 84 curve
Career Mode cost: £25.9 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £106,000
FUT cost: 2,600 PS4/2,500 XB1
England’s former captain and record goal scorer Wayne Rooney is showing he still has the quality after his return to Everton. With The Toffees currently in the drop zone, Rooney needs to prove his leadership as well as ability.
Ravel Morrison (OVR 74 – POT 78)
Age: 24
Positions: CAM, CM
Club: Club Atlas (on loan from Lazio)
Work rate: Medium/Low
Best stats: 80 dribbling, 79 ball control, 78 short passing
Career Mode cost: n/a
Career Mode wage: £32,000
FUT cost: 2,000 PS4/1,700 XB1
Ravel Morrison’s latest turn in his career is a loan move to Mexican side Atlas. Will we ever see him back on British shores?
Jack Grealish (OVR 73 – POT 82)
Age: 21
Positions: CAM, LM
Club: Aston Villa
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 80 balance, 79 agility, 78 dribbling
Career Mode cost: £11.1 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £24,000
FUT cost: 850 PS4/1,200 XB1
Jack Grealish looked to be the next X factor England player when Aston Villa were in the Championship, but he has fallen with the status of the club.
Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)
There are plenty of options out wide, but few have shown the consistency to be an England regular.
For a full list of other right wingers and midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.
Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – POT 87)
Age: 22
Positions: RW, RM, LM
Club: Manchester City
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 92 balance
Career Mode cost: £50 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £123,000
FUT cost: 14,000 PS4/9,800 (XB1)
Raheem Sterling is recapturing the form that saw his name go up in lights at Liverpool, but he cannot take his foot off the gas with so much competition at Manchester City.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (OVR 80 – POT 85)
Age: 23
Positions: RM, LM, RWB
Club: Liverpool
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 88 sprint speed, 88 balance, 85 dribbling
Career Mode cost: £34.8 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £92,000
FUT cost: 950 both consoles
Many were surprised to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain choose Liverpool over Chelsea last summer, so the former Arsenal man must now prove himself at Anfield.
Theo Walcott (OVR 80 – POT 80)
Age: 28
Positions: RM, LM, ST
Club: Arsenal
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 83 agility
Career Mode cost: £24.4 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £110,000
FUT cost: 1,200 both consoles
So much was expected of Theo Walcott, now 28 years old it looks like he will never hit the heights we all hoped he would.
Jesse Lingard (OVR 78 – POT 80)
Age: 24
Positions: RM, LW, LM, RW
Club: Manchester United
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 85 agility, 84 balance, 84 acceleration
Career Mode cost: £22 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £84,000
FUT cost: 750 both consoles
Jesse Lingard has been one of the surprise stories at Manchester United, becoming an important player for the club, particularly from the bench.
Aaron Lennon (OVR 77 – POT 77)
Age: 30
Positions: RM, LM
Club: Everton
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 91 agility, 91 balance, 84 acceleration
Career Mode cost: £14.2 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £85,000
FUT cost: 700 PS4/650 XB1
Always a threat during his time at Tottenham, Aaron Lennon has showed his quality once again after moving to Everton two years ago.
Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)
It’s a similar tale on the left, but there is a lot riding on one talented youngster.
For a full list of other left wingers and midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.
Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 90)
Age: 19
Positions: LM, ST, RM
Club: Manchester United
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 90 agility
Career Mode cost: £47.8 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £65,000
FUT cost: 32,250 PS4/31,000 XB1
The breakout star of the footballing world in the past two seasons, 19-year-old Marcus Rashford is now a regular starter for both Manchester United and England. Rashford is a 79 rated striker on Ultimate Team.
Andros Townsend (OVR 78 – POT 79)
Age: 25
Positions: LM, RM
Club: Crystal Palace
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed, 83 penalties
Career Mode cost: £21.7 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £48,000
FUT cost: 850 PS4, 900 XB1
Andros Townsend took his England opportunity four years ago, but his troubles at Newcastle and now at Palace means he has a lot to do to get back in the squad.
Nathan Redmond (OVR 77 – POT 85)
Age: 23
Positions: LM, RM, ST
Club: Southampton
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 91 agility, 89 acceleration, 86 sprint speed
Career Mode cost: £24 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £60,000
FUT cost: 850 both consoles
If Nathan Redmond is to become a regular England international, he needs to step up and show consistency in the Premier League.
Marc Albrighton (OVR 77 – POT 77)
Age: 27
Positions: LM
Club: Leicester City
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 86 stamina, 83 crossing, 82 curve
Career Mode cost: £15.9 million (release clause)
Career Mode wage: £60,000
FUT cost: 800 both consoles
A Premier League winner, Marc Albrighton remains one of Leicester’s most reliable players.
Scott Sinclair (OVR 77 – POT 77)
Age: 28
Positions: LM
Club: Celtic
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 93 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 89 stamina
Career Mode cost: £14.3 million
Career Mode wage: £53,000
FUT cost: 700 PS4/800 XB1
After a great 12 months for Celtic, many are calling for Scott Sinclair to be selected for England.
Strikers (ST)
Perhaps England’s strongest position, these lads don’t need to be asked twice to find the back of the net.
For a full list of other strikers, see table at the bottom of the page.
Harry Kane (OVR 86 – POT 90)
Age: 23
Positions: ST
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 90 finishing, 89 positioning, 87 shot power
Career Mode cost: £102.5 million
Career Mode wage: £145,000
FUT cost: 74,500 both consoles
One of the hottest strikers in the world right now, Harry Kane just needs to showcase what he can do on the biggest stage.
Daniel Sturridge (OVR 82 – POT 82)
Age: 27
Positions: ST
Club: Liverpool
Work rate: Medium/Low
Best stats: 84 positioning, 83 finishing, 83 shot power
Career Mode cost: £39.3 million
Career Mode wage: £123,000
FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/1,100 XB1
A promising career thwarted by injury, Daniel Sturridge is still one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League.
Jamie Vardy (OVR 81 – POT 81)
Age: 30
Positions: ST
Club: Leicester City
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 92 aggression, 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration
Career Mode cost: £28.4 million
Career Mode wage: £78,000
FUT cost: 32,000 PS4/24,500
A nightmare for defenders, PL winner Jamie Vardy can run the channels all day long.
Danny Welbeck (OVR 80 – POT 81)
Age: 26
Positions: ST
Club: Arsenal
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 83 acceleration, 82 agility
Career Mode cost: £29.6 million
Career Mode wage: £114,000
FUT Cost: 950 PS4/850 XB1
A striker of a dying breed, Danny Welbeck puts in a defensive shift and has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.
Michail Antonio (OVR 80 – POT 81)
Age: 27
Positions: ST, RM, RWB
Club: West Ham United
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 88 heading accuracy, 87 sprint speed, 86 sprint speed
Career Mode cost: £30.4 million
Wage: £106,000
FUT Cost: 5,000 PS4/4,500 XB1
The versatile Michail Antonio is a cult hero in the Premier League, and the West Ham man has so many weapons in his game.
Other English Goalkeepers (GK)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Alex McCarthy
|27
|GK
|So'ton
|75
|77
|£9.6m
|£43k
|Scott Carson
|31
|GK
|Derby
|74
|74
|£5.7m
|£33k
|David Stockdale
|31
|GK
|Birm'ham
|74
|74
|£5.7m
|£19k
|Alex Smithies
|27
|GK
|QPR
|73
|75
|£5.6m
|£19k
|Lee Grant
|34
|GK
|Stoke
|73
|73
|£2.7m
|£37k
|Robert Green
|37
|GK
|Hudd'sfield
|73
|73
|£475k
|£18k
Other English Right backs (RB)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Kyle Naughton
|28
|RB
|Swansea
|75
|75
|£9.2M
|£48K
|Danny Simpson
|30
|RB
|Leicester
|75
|75
|£8M
|£46K
|Ashley Young
|31
|RB LM LB
|Man United
|75
|75
|£7.1M
|£74K
|Glen Johnson
|32
|RB
|Stoke
|75
|75
|£6.2M
|£46K
|John Ward
|27
|RB LB
|Crystal Palace
|74
|75
|£8m
|£39K
|Adam Smith
|26
|RB
|Bournem’th
|73
|76
|£7.1M
|£45K
|Luke Ayling
|25
|RB CB
|Leeds
|73
|75
|£6.9M
|£26K
|Carl Jenkinson
|25
|RB
|Birm'ham (on loan from Arsenal)
|73
|75
|n/a
|£62K
|Martin Kelly
|27
|RB LB CB
|Crystal Palace
|73
|74
|£6.4M
|£39K
Other English Centre backs (CB)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|John Stones
|23
|CB
|Man City
|79
|85
|£26.2M
|£92K
|Ryan Shawcross
|29
|CB
|Stoke
|79
|79
|£16.7M
|£69K
|Ben Mee
|27
|CB
|Burnley
|78
|79
|£17.4M
|£46K
|Harry Maguire
|24
|CB
|Leicester
|77
|83
|£19.4M
|£47K
|Steve Cook
|26
|CB
|Bournem’th
|77
|80
|£15.6M
|£53K
|Scott Dann
|30
|CB
|Crystal Palace
|77
|77
|£10.9M
|£46K
|Curtis Davies
|32
|CB
|Derby
|77
|77
|£8.4M
|£49K
|John Terry
|36
|CB
|Aston Villa
|77
|77
|£1M
|£24K
|James Tarkowski
|24
|CB CDM
|Burnley
|76
|81
|£14.8M
|£40K
|Simon Francis
|32
|CB RB
|Bournem’th
|76
|76
|£7.4M
|£53K
|Calum Chambers
|22
|CB RB
|Arsenal
|75
|84
|£16.2M
|£56K
|Liam Moore
|24
|CB
|Reading
|75
|80
|£13M
|£23K
|Lewis Dunk
|25
|CB
|Brighton
|75
|80
|£13.7M
|£34K
|James Tomkins
|28
|CB RB
|Crystal Palace
|75
|76
|£10.4M
|£41K
|Jamaal Lascelles
|23
|CB
|Newcastle
|74
|81
|£12.9M
|£40K
|Ben Gibson
|24
|CB
|Middlesbro’
|74
|81
|£12.9M
|£13K
|Michael Dawson
|33
|CB
|Hull
|74
|74
|£3.8M
|£10K
|Axel Tuanzebe
|19
|CB CDM RB
|Man United
|73
|84
|£10.8M
|£39K
|Alfie Mawson
|23
|CB
|Swansea
|73
|84
|£11.1M
|£39K
|Kyle Bartley
|26
|CB
|Swansea
|73
|75
|£7M
|£46K
|Steven Caulker
|25
|CB
|QPR
|73
|77
|£7.6M
|£22K
|Tom Lees
|26
|CB
|Shef. Wed
|73
|74
|£6.8M
|£41K
|Aden Flint
|27
|CB
|Bristol City
|73
|74
|£6.6M
|£34K
|Micah Richards
|29
|CB RB
|Aston Villa
|73
|73
|£5.2m
|£29k
Other English Left backs (LB)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Kieran Gibbs
|27
|LB
|West Brom
|78
|78
|£14.2m
|£55k
|Aaron Cresswell
|27
|LB LWB
|West Ham
|76
|77
|£12.2m
|£73k
|Charlie Daniels
|30
|LB
|Bournem’th
|75
|75
|£8m
|£45k
|Charlie Taylor
|23
|LB
|Burnley
|73
|80
|£8.7m
|£33k
|Joe Bryan
|23
|LB LM LWB CM
|Bristol City
|73
|80
|£8.7m
|£29k
|George Friend
|29
|LB
|Middlesbro’
|73
|73
|£5.1m
|£16k
|Jordan Obita
|23
|LB LWB
|Reading
|71
|78
|£5.2m
|£17k
|Tyrone Mings
|24
|LB CB
|Bournem’th
|71
|78
|£5.2m
|£27k
|Scott Malone
|26
|LB
|Huddersfield
|71
|73
|£4.3m
|£25k
|Ashley Cole
|36
|LB
|LA Galaxy
|71
|71
|£356k
|£4
|Liam Rosenior
|32
|LB RB RM
|Brighton
|71
|71
|£2.3m
|£25k
|Ben Chilwell
|20
|LB
|Leicester
|70
|82
|£5.1m
|£25k
|Luke Garbutt
|24
|LB LWB LM
|Everton
|70
|77
|£3.9m
|£40k
Other English Defensive midfielders (CDM)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Mark Noble
|30
|CDM CM
|West Ham
|76
|76
|£9.2m
|£73k
|Nathaniel Chalobah
|22
|CDM CM
|Watford
|75
|84
|£16.6m
|£33k
|Adam Clayton
|28
|CDM CM
|Middlesbro’
|74
|75
|£8.7m
|£16k
|Ben Watson
|31
|CDM CM
|Watford
|74
|74
|£6.4m
|£39k
|Jonathan Hogg
|28
|CDM CM
|Hud'sfield
|74
|74
|£8m
|£37k
|Ben Pearson
|22
|CDM CM
|Preston
|73
|78
|£7.9m
|£11k
|Jack Colback
|27
|CDM CM
|Newcastle
|73
|75
|£6.8m
|£46k
|Sam Hutchinson
|27
|CDM CM CB
|Shef. Wed.
|73
|74
|£6.6m
|£41k
|Kevin Stewart
|23
|CDM CM
|Hull
|72
|78
|£6.7m
|£6k
|George Thorne
|24
|CDM
|Derby
|72
|76
|£5.9m
|£25k
|Isaac Hayden
|22
|CDM
|Newcastle
|71
|79
|£5.6m
|£28k
|Ben Johnson
|30
|CDM CM LM
|Derby
|71
|71
|£2.9m
|£29k
Other English Central midfielders (CM)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Jonjo Shelvey
|25
|CM CDM
|Newcastle
|77
|82
|£20m
|£58k
|Fabian Delph
|27
|CM LB
|Man City
|77
|78
|£16.9m
|£97k
|Tom Cleverley
|27
|CM CAM CDM
|Watford
|76
|76
|£13.4m
|£51k
|Will Hughes
|22
|CM
|Watford
|75
|84
|£18.5m
|£37k
|Ryan Mason
|26
|CM CDM CAM
|Hull
|75
|77
|£13.9m
|£11k
|Jake Livermore
|27
|CM CDM CB
|West Brom
|75
|76
|£13m
|£50k
|Tom Huddlestone
|30
|CM CDM
|Derby
|75
|75
|£10m
|£45k
|Andrew Surman
|30
|CM CDM
|Bournem’th
|75
|75
|£10m
|£49k
|Harry Winks
|21
|CM CDM CAM
|Tottenham
|74
|84
|£16.6m
|£48k
|Lewis Baker
|22
|CM CAM
|Middlesbro’ (on loan from Chelsea)
|74
|82
|n/a
|£66k
|Dale Stephens
|28
|CM
|Brighton
|74
|74
|£9.7m
|£40k
|Jason Puncheon
|31
|CM CAM LM
|Crystal Palace
|74
|74
|£8.1M
|£43K
|Tom Davies
|19
|CM CAM
|Everton
|73
|85
|£12.9M
|£40K
|Tom Carroll
|25
|CM CDM
|Swansea
|73
|78
|£8.7M
|£48K
|Jack Rodwell
|26
|CM
|Sunderland
|73
|75
|£8.3M
|£10K
|Henri Lansbury
|26
|CM CDM CAM
|Aston Villa
|73
|74
|£8M
|£31K
|Ashley Westwood
|27
|CM CDM
|Burnley
|73
|74
|£7.8M
|£43K
|Craig Gardner
|30
|CM LM CAM CDM
|Birm'ham
|73
|73
|£6.2M
|£25K
|Jonny Howson
|29
|CM CDM
|Middlesbro’
|73
|73
|£6.4M
|£17K
|Dan Gosling
|27
|CM
|Bournem’th
|73
|73
|£6.9M
|£49K
Other English Attacking midfielders (CAM)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Alex Pritchard
|24
|CAM LM
|Norwich
|73
|79
|£10.2m
|£27k
|Josh Onomah
|20
|CAM RM CM
|Aston Villa (on loan from Tottenham)
|72
|86
|n/a
|£35k
|Lee Tomlin
|28
|CAM LM
|Cardiff
|72
|72
|£5.3m
|£19k
|Lewis Cook
|20
|CAM CM
|Bournem’th
|71
|84
|£10.1m
|£27k
|James Maddison
|20
|CAM
|Norwich
|71
|81
|£7.1m
|£17k
|Isaiah Brown
|20
|CAM LM
|Brighton
|71
|81
|£7.4m
|£22k
|Kasey Palmer
|20
|CAM
|Huddersfield (on loan from Chelsea)
|71
|81
|n/a
|£42k
|Luke Freeman
|25
|CAM CM RM
|QPR
|71
|74
|£5.2m
|£17k
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|21
|CAM CM
|Crystal Palace
|70
|84
|£8.7m
|£24k
|Zach Clough
|22
|CAM ST
|Nott’ham Forest
|70
|78
|£4.8m
|£16k
|Nick Powell
|23
|CAM CM ST
|Wigan
|70
|76
|£4.2m
|£8k
|Erhun Oztumer
|26
|CAM CF
|Walsall
|70
|73
|£3.5m
|£7k
Other English Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Wayne Routledge
|32
|RM RW LM
|Swansea
|75
|75
|£8.4m
|£50k
|Nathan Dyer
|29
|RM RW
|Swansea
|75
|75
|£10.9m
|£52k
|Patrick Roberts
|20
|RM
|Celtic (on loan from Man City)
|74
|84
|n/a
|£63k
|Tom Ince
|25
|RW LW CAM
|Hudd'sfield
|74
|77
|£12.8m
|£40k
|Junior Stanislas
|27
|RM LM
|Bournem’th
|73
|73
|£7m
|£49k
|Jordon Ibe
|21
|RM LM
|Bournem’th
|72
|80
|£8.5m
|£27k
|Callum McManaman
|26
|RM RW
|Sund'land
|72
|73
|£6.3m
|£7k
|Ben Marshall
|25
|RM LM RB
|Wolves
|72
|73
|£6.4m
|£28k
|James Henry
|28
|RM LM CAM
|Oxford United
|72
|72
|£4.8m
|£8k
|Kemar Roofe
|24
|RM LM CAM ST
|Leeds
|71
|76
|£5.5m
|£19k
|Jack Harrison
|20
|RW
|New York City FC
|70
|84
|£7.3m
|£5k
|Jacob Murphy
|22
|RM
|Newcastle
|70
|79
|£5.1m
|£31k
|Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
|25
|RM LM
|Cardiff
|70
|73
|£3.9m
|£17k
|Craig Noone
|29
|RM
|Bolton
|70
|70
|£2.8m
|£23k
Other English Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Jay Rodriguez
|27
|LM ST
|West Brom
|76
|76
|£13.4m
|£60k
|Demarai Gray
|21
|LM
|Leicester
|73
|83
|£12m
|£39k
|Marc Pugh
|30
|LM
|Bournem’th
|73
|73
|£6.3m
|£49k
|Stewart Downing
|32
|LM CAM RM
|Middlesbro’
|73
|73
|£5.2m
|£16k
|Solly March
|22
|LM RM CAM
|Brighton
|72
|81
|£9.3m
|£24k
|Rolando Aarons
|21
|LM
|Newcastle
|72
|79
|£8.1m
|£28k
|Jamie Paterson
|25
|LM CAM RM
|Bristol City
|72
|75
|£6.8m
|£25k
Other English Strikers
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Jermain Defoe
|34
|ST
|Bournem’th
|80
|80
|£13.4m
|£76k
|Charlie Austin
|27
|ST
|So'ton
|78
|78
|£18.4m
|£75k
|Andy Carroll
|28
|ST
|West Ham
|78
|78
|£17.6m
|£92k
|Troy Deeney
|29
|ST
|Watford
|78
|78
|£17.6m
|£57k
|Andre Gray
|26
|ST
|Watford
|77
|80
|£19.1m
|£55k
|Saido Berahino
|23
|ST
|Stoke
|76
|82
|£19.4m
|£57k
|Danny Ings
|24
|ST
|Liverpool
|76
|80
|£17.4m
|£81k
|Callum Wilson
|25
|ST
|Bournem’th
|75
|79
|£14.8m
|£51k
|Dwight Gayle
|26
|ST
|Newcastle
|75
|78
|£14.8m
|£55k
|Bradley Wright-Phillips
|32
|ST
|NY Red Bulls
|75
|75
|£7.3m
|£9k
|Peter Crouch
|36
|ST
|Stoke
|74
|74
|£3.4m
|£42k
|Tammy Abraham
|19
|ST
|Swansea (on loan from Chelsea)
|73
|86
|n/a
|£49k
|Gary Hooper
|29
|ST
|Shef. Wed
|73
|73
|£6.7m
|£51k
|Glenn Murray
|33
|ST
|Brighton
|73
|73
|£4.4m
|£42k
Who do you want for your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments section below.
Looking for free players? Click the links below:
Contract Expiry Signings ending in 2018 (first season)
Contract Expiry Signings ending in 2019 (second season)
Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions? Just click the link below:
Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RWs & RMs)
Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LWs & LMs)
Best young attacking midfielders (CAMs)
Best young central midfielders (CMs)
Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:
Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)