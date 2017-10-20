FIFA 18: Best English players to sign in Career Mode

Consistent under-achievers England have the talent to trouble any country in the world, but they just never seem to gel. On FIFA 18, can you find that missing ingredient on Career Mode or Ultimate Team to prove that English players do have quality? We’ve got 55 of the best English players to sign as you look to end over 50 years of hurt.

Goalkeepers (GK)

Competition has suddenly emerged for the England goalkeeping jersey, with a couple of younger keepers showing great potential.

For a full list of other goalkeepers, see table at the bottom of the page.

Joe Hart (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Age: 30

Club: West Ham United (on loan from Manchester City)

Best stats: 83 GK reflexes, 81 GK diving, 80 GK positioning

Career Mode cost: n/a

Career Mode wage: £97,000

FUT cost: 1,400 PS4/1,600 XB1

Joe Hart it still England’s number one. With some unconvincing performances over the past two years, the goalkeeper’s place is under some serious threat.

Jack Butland (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 24

Club: Stoke City

Best stats: 85 GK reflexes, 83 GK handling, 81 GK diving

Career Mode cost: £33.3 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £44,000

FUT cost: 950 PS4/1,100 XB1

Hart’s premier challenger for the England shirt is Stoke’s Jack Butland. However, the 24-year-old is still trying to find his consistency at the top level.

Tom Heaton (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Age: 31

Club: Burnley

Best stats: 83 GK reflexes, 80 GK positioning, 80 GK diving

Career Mode cost: £18.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £45,000

FUT cost: 700 both consoles

Consistency isn’t a problem for Burnley’s Tom Heaton, with a serious injury stopping him from challenging for an England starting spot. Heaton is rated at 80 on Ultimate Team.

Ben Foster (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 34

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Best stats: 84 GK reflexes, 79 GK diving, 79 GK handling

Career Mode cost: £10 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £53,000

FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1

Out of the international scene for some time now is Ben Foster. The 34-year-old ‘keeper has been a fixture in the West Brom side since 2012, you could snatch him on Career Mode.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Club: Everton

Best stats: 85 GK kicking, 82 GK reflexes, 77 GK diving

Career Mode cost: £18.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £52,000

FUT cost: 700 both consoles

Jordan Pickford is one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in the world, with the 23-year-old making the move to Everton from Sunderland last summer.

Right backs (RB)

Three of these right backs could be dubbed as world class, as they look to push each other to new heights.

For a full list of other right backs, see table at the bottom of the page.

Kyle Walker (OVR 83 – POT 84)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Manchester City

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 stamina, 86 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £40.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £114,000

FUT cost: 53,000 PS4/50,000 XB1

Now amongst the best right backs in the world, Kyle Walker is looking for silverware at Manchester City.

Nathaniel Clyne (OVR 82 – POT 84)

Age: 26

Positions: RB

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 stamina, 86 sliding tackle, 83 sprint speed

Career Mode cost: £38.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 3,800 PS4/3,400 XB1

Currently out injured, Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne will have a serious fight on his hands if he wishes to get into England’s World Cup squad.

Kieran Trippier (OVR 78 – POT 79)

Age: 26

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 87 stamina, 87 crossing, 80 curve

Career Mode cost: £17.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £67,000

FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1

Kieran Trippier’s rise over the past 12 months has seen him challenge Kyle Walker for the England right back spot, and leapfrog Nathaniel Clyne in the pecking order.

Matthew Lowton (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Age: 28

Positions: RB

Club: Burnley

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 81 stamina, 77 jumping, 76 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £10 million

Career Mode wage: £48,000

FUT cost: 500 PS4/650 XB1

Burnley are becoming a tougher and tougher nut to crack in the Premier League, with Matt Lowton coming in at right back in that miserly back four.

Craig Dawson (OVR 75 – POT 76)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, CB

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 jumping, 81 heading accuracy, 78 standing tackle

Career Mode cost: £10.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £46,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

With defensive shape a key component of West Brom manager Tony Pulis’ game, former centre back Craig Dawson has become a right back at the Hawthorns to provide more stability.

Centre backs (CB)

England have often struggled to find the right combination in defence, but with so many talented defenders, should they convert to three at the back?

For a full list of other centre backs, see table at the bottom of the page.

Gary Cahill (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 heading accuracy, 85 standing tackle, 85 reactions

Career Mode cost: £34.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £141,000

FUT cost: 3,400 PS4/3,900 XB1

Gary Cahill can be world class on his day, and he has been a regular for Chelsea and England for over five seasons.

Eric Dier (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: CB, CDM, CM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 87 strength, 83 heading accuracy, 83 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £43.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £75,000

FUT cost: 1,500 PS4/2,000 XB1

Constantly switching between centre back and defensive midfield hasn’t helped Eric Dier, but you cannot deny the 23-year-old’s potential.

Michael Keane (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 88 strength, 84 heading accuracy, 84 marking

Career Mode cost: £38.8 million

Career Mode wage: £80,000

FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/1,100 XB1

Michael Keane could be the answer to England’s defensive problems with the new Everton man impressing for Burnley last season.

Phil Jones (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 85 aggression, 83 jumping, 82 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £24.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/650 XB1

After some impressive performances this season, Phil Jones has found himself a Manchester United regular after a bad run with injuries. Jones is rated at 79 on Ultimate Team.

Phil Jagielka (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 34

Positions: CB

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 standing tackle, 83 jumping, 81 sliding tackle

Career Mode cost: £7.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £97,000

FUT cost: 650 PS4/750 XB1

A stalwart of the Premier League, Phil Jagielka has been a consistent performer for over 10 seasons.

Left backs (LB)

There are no slouches at left back, with all five having played for their country.

For a full list of other left backs, see table at the bottom of the page.

Danny Rose (OVR 82 – POT 83)

Age: 26

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 87 aggression, 85 sliding tackle, 84 standing tackle

Career Mode cost: £36.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £87,000

FUT cost: 15,000 PS4/12,500 XB1

England’s top left back is without a doubt Danny Rose. The Tottenham man has just returned from injury, with his performances last season linking him with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Leighton Baines (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Age: 32

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Everton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 penalties, 86 crossing, 84 shot power

Career Mode cost: £20.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 1,800 PS4/2,200 XB1

Despite being out of the England fold, Leighton Baines is still one of the Premier League’s most respected left backs.

Ryan Bertrand (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 27

Positions: LB

Club: Southampton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 stamina, 82 crossing, 82 standing tackle

Career Mode cost: £20.1 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £76,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/800 XB1

The only man putting any pressure on Danny Rose for the England left spot is Ryan Bertrand. The 27-year-old is a permanent fixture in the Southampton side, and is a Champions League winner with Chelsea.

James Milner (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 31

Positions: LB, CM

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 91 stamina, 86 composure, 85 crossing

Career Mode cost: £15.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £97,000

FUT cost: 800 PS4/850 XB1

Not a conventional left back by any means, James Milner has been shoe-horned in the position at Liverpool, moving from central midfield.

Luke Shaw (OVR 79 – POT 84)

Age: 21

Positions: LB

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 80 crossing, 80 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £23.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £80,000

FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/800 XB1

Injuries have plagued Luke Shaw ever since he set foot at Old Trafford in 2014. Can he get himself fit and get into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Holding midfield is where the troubles lie for England, with a clear lack of protection for the defence.

For a full list of other defensive midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 82 – POT 84)

Age: 27

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 stamina, 85 short passing, 83 long passing

Career Mode cost: £37.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 2,900 both consoles

The Liverpool captain has been a regular under new manager Gareth Southgate, but he may lack the quality at the highest level.

Michael Carrick (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 35

Positions: CDM

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 88 composure, 87 short passing, 85 long passing

Career Mode cost: £5.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £75,000

FUT cost: 600 PS4/650 XB1

One of a few English players who can control a game, Carrick has been underused by the national team over the years.

Gareth Barry (OVR 79 – POT 79)

Age: 36

Positions: CDM

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 short passing, 81 interceptions, 81 composure

Career Mode cost: £2.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £47,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

Another stalwart, Gareth Barry is now the record holder for Premier League appearances with 634 games to his name.

Leon Britton (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 34

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Swansea City

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 91 balance, 85 short passing, 84 composure

Career Mode cost: £4.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £55,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

Leon Britton has been a permanent fixture in the Swansea side since 2002, aside from an 18-month spell at Sheffield United in 2010/11.

Lee Cattermole (OVR 76 – POT 76)

Age: 29

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Sunderland

Work rate: Low/High

Best stats: 93 aggression, 81 sling tackle, 79 stamina

Career Mode cost: £10 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £12,000

FUT cost: 1,200 PS4/1,400 XB1

A man no-one likes to come up against, Lee Cattermole captains struggling Sunderland.

Central midfielders (CM)

A box-to-box midfielder is also lacking, but these five central midfielders all offer something different.

For a full list of other central midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Adam Lallana (OVR 83 – POT 83)

Age: 29

Positions: CM

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 stamina, 86 short passing, 86 ball control

Career Mode cost: £41.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £119,000

FUT cost: 8,200 PS4/7,600 XB1

Adam Lallana has been moved to a deeper role under Jurgen Klopp, and has excelled at arriving later into the box.

Jack Wilshere (OVR 81 – POT 84)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CAM, CDM

Club: Arsenal

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 balance, 84 short passing, 83 vision

Career Mode cost: £25 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 950 PS4/1,000 XB1

Jack Wilshere could be the answer to England’s midfield problems, but the Arsenal man needs to prove his fitness.

Danny Drinkwater (OVR 79 – POT 80)

Age: 27

Positions: CM

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 stamina, 82 long passing, 80 short passing

Career Mode cost: £23.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £110,000

FUT cost: 600 both consoles

Danny Drinkwater should cherish a reunion with N’Golo Kante at Chelsea, with the pair winning the Premier League with Leicester in 2016.

James Ward-Prowse (OVR 78 – POT 86)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, RM, CAM

Club: Southampton

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 curve, 88 crossing, 83 free kick accuracy

Career Mode cost: £27.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £60,000

FUT cost: 700 both consoles

A man with plenty of technical ability, but it’s time for James Ward-Prowse to become a big time player for Southampton.

Jack Cork (OVR 78 – POT 78)

Age: 28

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Burnley

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 stamina, 80 short passing, 80 interceptions

Career Mode cost: £17.6 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £53,000

FUT cost: 550 PS4/600 XB1

Jack Cork goes about his business quietly, but his reputation is growing. Could a late England call-up be on the cards?

Attacking midfielders (CAM)

The gulf in class after the top three attacking midfielders highlights the issues with English football.

For a full list of other attacking midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 – POT 90)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, ST, LM, CF

8Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 89 stamina, 86 positioning, 86 composure

Career Mode cost: £79.5 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £101,000

FUT cost: 53,000 PS4/47,000 XB1

With Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard retiring so close after one another, England needed a new goal-scoring midfielder. Dele Alli has answered the calls, but he must now target trophies to have as successful career like Stevie G and Lamps.

Ross Barkley (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, RM, CM, RW

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 87 ball control, 85 dribbling, 84 short passing

Career Mode cost: £30 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £92,000

FUT cost: £1,600 PS4/2,000 XB1

A wealth of talent that could go to waste. Ross Barkley looks set to leave Everton in January, and the move will either make or break his career.

Wayne Rooney (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Age: 31

Positions: CAM, ST

Club: Everton

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 88 composure, 86 shot power, 84 curve

Career Mode cost: £25.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £106,000

FUT cost: 2,600 PS4/2,500 XB1

England’s former captain and record goal scorer Wayne Rooney is showing he still has the quality after his return to Everton. With The Toffees currently in the drop zone, Rooney needs to prove his leadership as well as ability.

Ravel Morrison (OVR 74 – POT 78)

Age: 24

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Club Atlas (on loan from Lazio)

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 80 dribbling, 79 ball control, 78 short passing

Career Mode cost: n/a

Career Mode wage: £32,000

FUT cost: 2,000 PS4/1,700 XB1

Ravel Morrison’s latest turn in his career is a loan move to Mexican side Atlas. Will we ever see him back on British shores?

Jack Grealish (OVR 73 – POT 82)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM, LM

Club: Aston Villa

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 balance, 79 agility, 78 dribbling

Career Mode cost: £11.1 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £24,000

FUT cost: 850 PS4/1,200 XB1

Jack Grealish looked to be the next X factor England player when Aston Villa were in the Championship, but he has fallen with the status of the club.

Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

There are plenty of options out wide, but few have shown the consistency to be an England regular.

For a full list of other right wingers and midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: RW, RM, LM

Club: Manchester City

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 92 balance

Career Mode cost: £50 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £123,000

FUT cost: 14,000 PS4/9,800 (XB1)

Raheem Sterling is recapturing the form that saw his name go up in lights at Liverpool, but he cannot take his foot off the gas with so much competition at Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: RM, LM, RWB

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 sprint speed, 88 balance, 85 dribbling

Career Mode cost: £34.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £92,000

FUT cost: 950 both consoles

Many were surprised to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain choose Liverpool over Chelsea last summer, so the former Arsenal man must now prove himself at Anfield.

Theo Walcott (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Age: 28

Positions: RM, LM, ST

Club: Arsenal

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 83 agility

Career Mode cost: £24.4 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £110,000

FUT cost: 1,200 both consoles

So much was expected of Theo Walcott, now 28 years old it looks like he will never hit the heights we all hoped he would.

Jesse Lingard (OVR 78 – POT 80)

Age: 24

Positions: RM, LW, LM, RW

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 85 agility, 84 balance, 84 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £22 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £84,000

FUT cost: 750 both consoles

Jesse Lingard has been one of the surprise stories at Manchester United, becoming an important player for the club, particularly from the bench.

Aaron Lennon (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 30

Positions: RM, LM

Club: Everton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 agility, 91 balance, 84 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £14.2 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £85,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/650 XB1

Always a threat during his time at Tottenham, Aaron Lennon has showed his quality once again after moving to Everton two years ago.

Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

It’s a similar tale on the left, but there is a lot riding on one talented youngster.

For a full list of other left wingers and midfielders, see table at the bottom of the page.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – POT 90)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, ST, RM

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 90 agility

Career Mode cost: £47.8 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £65,000

FUT cost: 32,250 PS4/31,000 XB1

The breakout star of the footballing world in the past two seasons, 19-year-old Marcus Rashford is now a regular starter for both Manchester United and England. Rashford is a 79 rated striker on Ultimate Team.

Andros Townsend (OVR 78 – POT 79)

Age: 25

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Crystal Palace

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed, 83 penalties

Career Mode cost: £21.7 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £48,000

FUT cost: 850 PS4, 900 XB1

Andros Townsend took his England opportunity four years ago, but his troubles at Newcastle and now at Palace means he has a lot to do to get back in the squad.

Nathan Redmond (OVR 77 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: LM, RM, ST

Club: Southampton

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 agility, 89 acceleration, 86 sprint speed

Career Mode cost: £24 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £60,000

FUT cost: 850 both consoles

If Nathan Redmond is to become a regular England international, he needs to step up and show consistency in the Premier League.

Marc Albrighton (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 27

Positions: LM

Club: Leicester City

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 86 stamina, 83 crossing, 82 curve

Career Mode cost: £15.9 million (release clause)

Career Mode wage: £60,000

FUT cost: 800 both consoles

A Premier League winner, Marc Albrighton remains one of Leicester’s most reliable players.

Scott Sinclair (OVR 77 – POT 77)

Age: 28

Positions: LM

Club: Celtic

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 89 stamina

Career Mode cost: £14.3 million

Career Mode wage: £53,000

FUT cost: 700 PS4/800 XB1

After a great 12 months for Celtic, many are calling for Scott Sinclair to be selected for England.

Strikers (ST)

Perhaps England’s strongest position, these lads don’t need to be asked twice to find the back of the net.

For a full list of other strikers, see table at the bottom of the page.

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 finishing, 89 positioning, 87 shot power

Career Mode cost: £102.5 million

Career Mode wage: £145,000

FUT cost: 74,500 both consoles

One of the hottest strikers in the world right now, Harry Kane just needs to showcase what he can do on the biggest stage.

Daniel Sturridge (OVR 82 – POT 82)

Age: 27

Positions: ST

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 84 positioning, 83 finishing, 83 shot power

Career Mode cost: £39.3 million

Career Mode wage: £123,000

FUT cost: 1,000 PS4/1,100 XB1

A promising career thwarted by injury, Daniel Sturridge is still one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Leicester City

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 92 aggression, 91 sprint speed, 91 acceleration

Career Mode cost: £28.4 million

Career Mode wage: £78,000

FUT cost: 32,000 PS4/24,500

A nightmare for defenders, PL winner Jamie Vardy can run the channels all day long.

Danny Welbeck (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Age: 26

Positions: ST

Club: Arsenal

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 sprint speed, 83 acceleration, 82 agility

Career Mode cost: £29.6 million

Career Mode wage: £114,000

FUT Cost: 950 PS4/850 XB1

A striker of a dying breed, Danny Welbeck puts in a defensive shift and has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Michail Antonio (OVR 80 – POT 81)

Age: 27

Positions: ST, RM, RWB

Club: West Ham United

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 88 heading accuracy, 87 sprint speed, 86 sprint speed

Career Mode cost: £30.4 million

Wage: £106,000

FUT Cost: 5,000 PS4/4,500 XB1

The versatile Michail Antonio is a cult hero in the Premier League, and the West Ham man has so many weapons in his game.

Other English Goalkeepers (GK)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Alex McCarthy 27 GK So'ton 75 77 £9.6m £43k Scott Carson 31 GK Derby 74 74 £5.7m £33k David Stockdale 31 GK Birm'ham 74 74 £5.7m £19k Alex Smithies 27 GK QPR 73 75 £5.6m £19k Lee Grant 34 GK Stoke 73 73 £2.7m £37k Robert Green 37 GK Hudd'sfield 73 73 £475k £18k

Other English Right backs (RB)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Kyle Naughton 28 RB Swansea 75 75 £9.2M £48K Danny Simpson 30 RB Leicester 75 75 £8M £46K Ashley Young 31 RB LM LB Man United 75 75 £7.1M £74K Glen Johnson 32 RB Stoke 75 75 £6.2M £46K John Ward 27 RB LB Crystal Palace 74 75 £8m £39K Adam Smith 26 RB Bournem’th 73 76 £7.1M £45K Luke Ayling 25 RB CB Leeds 73 75 £6.9M £26K Carl Jenkinson 25 RB Birm'ham (on loan from Arsenal) 73 75 n/a £62K Martin Kelly 27 RB LB CB Crystal Palace 73 74 £6.4M £39K

Other English Centre backs (CB)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage John Stones 23 CB Man City 79 85 £26.2M £92K Ryan Shawcross 29 CB Stoke 79 79 £16.7M £69K Ben Mee 27 CB Burnley 78 79 £17.4M £46K Harry Maguire 24 CB Leicester 77 83 £19.4M £47K Steve Cook 26 CB Bournem’th 77 80 £15.6M £53K Scott Dann 30 CB Crystal Palace 77 77 £10.9M £46K Curtis Davies 32 CB Derby 77 77 £8.4M £49K John Terry 36 CB Aston Villa 77 77 £1M £24K James Tarkowski 24 CB CDM Burnley 76 81 £14.8M £40K Simon Francis 32 CB RB Bournem’th 76 76 £7.4M £53K Calum Chambers 22 CB RB Arsenal 75 84 £16.2M £56K Liam Moore 24 CB Reading 75 80 £13M £23K Lewis Dunk 25 CB Brighton 75 80 £13.7M £34K James Tomkins 28 CB RB Crystal Palace 75 76 £10.4M £41K Jamaal Lascelles 23 CB Newcastle 74 81 £12.9M £40K Ben Gibson 24 CB Middlesbro’ 74 81 £12.9M £13K Michael Dawson 33 CB Hull 74 74 £3.8M £10K Axel Tuanzebe 19 CB CDM RB Man United 73 84 £10.8M £39K Alfie Mawson 23 CB Swansea 73 84 £11.1M £39K Kyle Bartley 26 CB Swansea 73 75 £7M £46K Steven Caulker 25 CB QPR 73 77 £7.6M £22K Tom Lees 26 CB Shef. Wed 73 74 £6.8M £41K Aden Flint 27 CB Bristol City 73 74 £6.6M £34K Micah Richards 29 CB RB Aston Villa 73 73 £5.2m £29k

Other English Left backs (LB)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Kieran Gibbs 27 LB West Brom 78 78 £14.2m £55k Aaron Cresswell 27 LB LWB West Ham 76 77 £12.2m £73k Charlie Daniels 30 LB Bournem’th 75 75 £8m £45k Charlie Taylor 23 LB Burnley 73 80 £8.7m £33k Joe Bryan 23 LB LM LWB CM Bristol City 73 80 £8.7m £29k George Friend 29 LB Middlesbro’ 73 73 £5.1m £16k Jordan Obita 23 LB LWB Reading 71 78 £5.2m £17k Tyrone Mings 24 LB CB Bournem’th 71 78 £5.2m £27k Scott Malone 26 LB Huddersfield 71 73 £4.3m £25k Ashley Cole 36 LB LA Galaxy 71 71 £356k £4 Liam Rosenior 32 LB RB RM Brighton 71 71 £2.3m £25k Ben Chilwell 20 LB Leicester 70 82 £5.1m £25k Luke Garbutt 24 LB LWB LM Everton 70 77 £3.9m £40k

Other English Defensive midfielders (CDM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Mark Noble 30 CDM CM West Ham 76 76 £9.2m £73k Nathaniel Chalobah 22 CDM CM Watford 75 84 £16.6m £33k Adam Clayton 28 CDM CM Middlesbro’ 74 75 £8.7m £16k Ben Watson 31 CDM CM Watford 74 74 £6.4m £39k Jonathan Hogg 28 CDM CM Hud'sfield 74 74 £8m £37k Ben Pearson 22 CDM CM Preston 73 78 £7.9m £11k Jack Colback 27 CDM CM Newcastle 73 75 £6.8m £46k Sam Hutchinson 27 CDM CM CB Shef. Wed. 73 74 £6.6m £41k Kevin Stewart 23 CDM CM Hull 72 78 £6.7m £6k George Thorne 24 CDM Derby 72 76 £5.9m £25k Isaac Hayden 22 CDM Newcastle 71 79 £5.6m £28k Ben Johnson 30 CDM CM LM Derby 71 71 £2.9m £29k

Other English Central midfielders (CM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Jonjo Shelvey 25 CM CDM Newcastle 77 82 £20m £58k Fabian Delph 27 CM LB Man City 77 78 £16.9m £97k Tom Cleverley 27 CM CAM CDM Watford 76 76 £13.4m £51k Will Hughes 22 CM Watford 75 84 £18.5m £37k Ryan Mason 26 CM CDM CAM Hull 75 77 £13.9m £11k Jake Livermore 27 CM CDM CB West Brom 75 76 £13m £50k Tom Huddlestone 30 CM CDM Derby 75 75 £10m £45k Andrew Surman 30 CM CDM Bournem’th 75 75 £10m £49k Harry Winks 21 CM CDM CAM Tottenham 74 84 £16.6m £48k Lewis Baker 22 CM CAM Middlesbro’ (on loan from Chelsea) 74 82 n/a £66k Dale Stephens 28 CM Brighton 74 74 £9.7m £40k Jason Puncheon 31 CM CAM LM Crystal Palace 74 74 £8.1M £43K Tom Davies 19 CM CAM Everton 73 85 £12.9M £40K Tom Carroll 25 CM CDM Swansea 73 78 £8.7M £48K Jack Rodwell 26 CM Sunderland 73 75 £8.3M £10K Henri Lansbury 26 CM CDM CAM Aston Villa 73 74 £8M £31K Ashley Westwood 27 CM CDM Burnley 73 74 £7.8M £43K Craig Gardner 30 CM LM CAM CDM Birm'ham 73 73 £6.2M £25K Jonny Howson 29 CM CDM Middlesbro’ 73 73 £6.4M £17K Dan Gosling 27 CM Bournem’th 73 73 £6.9M £49K

Other English Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Alex Pritchard 24 CAM LM Norwich 73 79 £10.2m £27k Josh Onomah 20 CAM RM CM Aston Villa (on loan from Tottenham) 72 86 n/a £35k Lee Tomlin 28 CAM LM Cardiff 72 72 £5.3m £19k Lewis Cook 20 CAM CM Bournem’th 71 84 £10.1m £27k James Maddison 20 CAM Norwich 71 81 £7.1m £17k Isaiah Brown 20 CAM LM Brighton 71 81 £7.4m £22k Kasey Palmer 20 CAM Huddersfield (on loan from Chelsea) 71 81 n/a £42k Luke Freeman 25 CAM CM RM QPR 71 74 £5.2m £17k Ruben Loftus-Cheek 21 CAM CM Crystal Palace 70 84 £8.7m £24k Zach Clough 22 CAM ST Nott’ham Forest 70 78 £4.8m £16k Nick Powell 23 CAM CM ST Wigan 70 76 £4.2m £8k Erhun Oztumer 26 CAM CF Walsall 70 73 £3.5m £7k

Other English Right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Wayne Routledge 32 RM RW LM Swansea 75 75 £8.4m £50k Nathan Dyer 29 RM RW Swansea 75 75 £10.9m £52k Patrick Roberts 20 RM Celtic (on loan from Man City) 74 84 n/a £63k Tom Ince 25 RW LW CAM Hudd'sfield 74 77 £12.8m £40k Junior Stanislas 27 RM LM Bournem’th 73 73 £7m £49k Jordon Ibe 21 RM LM Bournem’th 72 80 £8.5m £27k Callum McManaman 26 RM RW Sund'land 72 73 £6.3m £7k Ben Marshall 25 RM LM RB Wolves 72 73 £6.4m £28k James Henry 28 RM LM CAM Oxford United 72 72 £4.8m £8k Kemar Roofe 24 RM LM CAM ST Leeds 71 76 £5.5m £19k Jack Harrison 20 RW New York City FC 70 84 £7.3m £5k Jacob Murphy 22 RM Newcastle 70 79 £5.1m £31k Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 25 RM LM Cardiff 70 73 £3.9m £17k Craig Noone 29 RM Bolton 70 70 £2.8m £23k

Other English Left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Jay Rodriguez 27 LM ST West Brom 76 76 £13.4m £60k Demarai Gray 21 LM Leicester 73 83 £12m £39k Marc Pugh 30 LM Bournem’th 73 73 £6.3m £49k Stewart Downing 32 LM CAM RM Middlesbro’ 73 73 £5.2m £16k Solly March 22 LM RM CAM Brighton 72 81 £9.3m £24k Rolando Aarons 21 LM Newcastle 72 79 £8.1m £28k Jamie Paterson 25 LM CAM RM Bristol City 72 75 £6.8m £25k

Other English Strikers

Player Age Pos. Club OVR POT Cost Wage Jermain Defoe 34 ST Bournem’th 80 80 £13.4m £76k Charlie Austin 27 ST So'ton 78 78 £18.4m £75k Andy Carroll 28 ST West Ham 78 78 £17.6m £92k Troy Deeney 29 ST Watford 78 78 £17.6m £57k Andre Gray 26 ST Watford 77 80 £19.1m £55k Saido Berahino 23 ST Stoke 76 82 £19.4m £57k Danny Ings 24 ST Liverpool 76 80 £17.4m £81k Callum Wilson 25 ST Bournem’th 75 79 £14.8m £51k Dwight Gayle 26 ST Newcastle 75 78 £14.8m £55k Bradley Wright-Phillips 32 ST NY Red Bulls 75 75 £7.3m £9k Peter Crouch 36 ST Stoke 74 74 £3.4m £42k Tammy Abraham 19 ST Swansea (on loan from Chelsea) 73 86 n/a £49k Gary Hooper 29 ST Shef. Wed 73 73 £6.7m £51k Glenn Murray 33 ST Brighton 73 73 £4.4m £42k

