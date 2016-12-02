header decal
02 Dec 2016

FIFA 17: Top 10 Premier League Players

FIFA 17: Top 10 Premier League Players

it's the best league in the world, but who are the best players in the Premier League on FIFA 17?

David de Gea (OVR 90)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 90)

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)

Mesut Ozil (OVR 89)

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

Paul Pogba (OVR 88)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 88)

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

Petr Cech (OVR 88)

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88)

