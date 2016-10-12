header decal
12 Oct 2016

FIFA 17: Formations Guide

FIFA 17: Formations Guide

Regardless of what mode you are playing on FIFA 17, your formation is crucial. Here's our complete guide on what systems to use.

Jump To
Three, four or five at the back?

3-5-2

3-4-3

5-3-2

The midfield blanket and the number 10 enigma

4-2-3-1

4-1-4-1

4-1-3-2

The resurgence of 4-4-2

4-4-2 flat

4-4-2 holding

4-1-2-1-2

The three amigos

4-3-3 holding

Chasing the game

4-2-4

