FIFA 17 Career Mode: Top 10 Hidden Gems

Probably one of the hardest things do on Career Mode these days is finding an almost unknown talent that goes on to become one of the best players in the world. However, here at RealSport, we have done our research and discovered 10 young players who will go on and become superstars.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (OVR 71 – POT 87)

AS Monaco always seem to have a young starlet on their books, and a couple of seasons ago it was Anthony Martial, who has now been replaced by Kylian Mbappe Lottin. The left winger holds great pace (acceleration 82, sprint speed 81) and has excellent dribbling (77) for a 17-year-old. He could be a player to snap up on loan early doors, or if you are feeling confident go for the full purchase. With his value just £2.3 million, you shouldn’t have to spend too much over £10 million to sign him, and his affordable wages of £7,000 a week make him a real must-buy.

Bartłomiej Drągowski (OVR 71 – POT 86)

Gianluigi Donnarumma will perhaps be the most coveted young keeper in FIFA 17 Career Mode, but if you struggle to negotiate a deal for the AC Milan youngster, you don’t even have to look outside of Italy for a replacement. Fiorentina's Bartłomiej Drągowski is just 18 years' old, and with a potential of 86, what’s not to like. Being a goalkeeper he should come cheap, so expect a bid of just under £10 million to be accepted to go with his £4,000 weekly wages.

Václav Černý (OVR 69 – POT 86)

Ajax have a reputation for one of the best football academy’s in the world, and it looks to be no different judging by the potential of Václav Černý. The 18-year-old can play on either wing, and with agility at an unbelievable 92, this is a player who could tear up the lower leagues, and help you secure a few promotions. His value is just £1.4 million and wages just £720 a week, so even if you are a League 2 struggler, at the very least you could sign him on loan.

Reece Oxford (OVR 66 – POT 86)

Reece Oxford burst onto the scene at the beginning of last season when he started in midfield during West Ham’s Europa League qualifier. 14 appearances later, we are still waiting to see the talent the centre back or defensive midfielder possesses, but EA Sports are confident he will deliver the goods with his 86 potential rating. 17-year-old Oxford was a consultant for The Journey, and if you sign him early doors, there is every chance you could take it on a journey from League 2 all the way to the Premier League and beyond. His wages are £1,000 a week, and his value is incredibly just £765,000, so if you threw a couple million at the Hammers, they wouldn’t turn it down.

Jeisson Vargas (ORV 70 – POT 86)

Our first player coming from outside Europe is Estudiantes man Jeisson Vargas. The left winger will turn 19 in September, so expect him to grow fairly rapidly as he looks to go up 16 overall points in around ten years. He is another young wide man who holds great pace, with acceleration, sprint speed, agility and even balance all over 80. With a wage of £720 a week, he would make a great loan signing, but we recommend four or three-and-a-half star sides to put a bid in for around £6 million.

Borja Mayoral (OVR 72 – POT 86)

Borja Mayoral currently finds himself on loan at Wolfsburg from Real Madrid, and with Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata at Los Blancos, you should be able to purchase the striker once his loan spell in Germany is over. 78 finishing at the age of 19 is incredible, going with his 77 positioning. If you want a young striker who does the basics rights, he’s your man. His wages of £14,000 a week are steeper than most youngsters, but if he is available, it will be worth it in the long run.

Francisco Geraldes (OVR 73 – POT 86)

These are hidden gems after all, and Francisco Geraldes is currently applying his trade at Portuguese side Moreirense on loan from Sporting Lisbon. Finding a solid attacking midfielder to pull strings for weaker teams is often difficult, but if you can get a youngster with plenty of potential, your problem is solved. With agility at 86 and the rest of his movement above 75, along with dribbling and ball control, you can open defences up with ease. His slightly higher value means you may need to put in a bid of close to £10 million to sign him, especially when he returns from loan, but his affordable wages of £3,000 a week make up for it.

Ryan Gauld (OVR 73 – POT 85)

You ready for this? A Scottish attacking midfielder on loan at Vitoria from Sporting Lisbon. Gems don’t get more hidden than that. Ryan Gauld left Dundee United for Portugal back in 2014, and his two goals in five games for Sporting last season make him an intriguing prospect. It won’t be long before we see him in a Scotland shirt, and if you want to take control of his future, you should be looking to sign him for around £10 million to go with his super cheap wages of £720 a week.

Josh Onomah (OVR 70 – POT 85)

After an excellent performance in the EFL Cup for Tottenham, this looks to be the year where Josh Onomah can make a name for himself. He looked frightened at times last season, but with that experience under his belt and Nacer Chadli leaving the club, he now can now start racking up minutes on the pitch. With still plenty of competition at Spurs, a loan signing is definitely something you should consider, but if you want to purchase the attacking or right midfielder, then a bid of £7 million should land the speedster along with his £14,000 a week wages.

Lewis Cook (OVR 71 – POT 85)

Jack Wilshere’s loan move to Bournemouth looks great in the short term for England, but in the long run, it may be bad news. Lewis Cook has heaps of potential, and with already over 75 appearances to his name for Leeds, we could be looking at the next Dele Alli. Cook can operate anywhere in central midfield, and with a balance of 82, 79 acceleration and 79 agility, we could be looking at a similar player to Wilshere, but hopefully this one stays fit. Another player you could look to sign on loan, especially with wages of just £720 a week, and you’ll be looking in the region of £7 million if you wish to buy him.

