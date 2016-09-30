FIFA 17 Career Mode: Premier League Top 10 Wonderkids

After revealing our list of the top wonderkids in the whole of FIFA 17, we now focus our attention on the Premier League superstars of today and tomorrow. For any EFL managers out there, study this top 10 carefully as some of them will be inside your price range.

Kelechi Iheanacho (OVR 74 – POT 88)

The Manchester City striker has an exceptional goal scoring record, bagging 17 goals in 42 appearances for the Citizens. The 19-year-old Nigerian is the second highest rated Premier League teenager behind Marcus Rashford, and with a transfer price tag of around £15 million, he’s a real coup on Career Mode. He has 89-rated acceleration and 85 sprint speed, and with some useful form, his finishing (77) could be in the 80s by the end of your first season. With wages of just £22,000 a week he is a perfect fit for any Premier League side.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (OVR 71 – POT 87)

The Manchester United injury crisis of last season did not only give us Marcus Rashford but also utility man Timothy Fosu-Mensah. The 18-year-old made some starring performances last season, but the acquisition of Eric Bailly has made life difficult for him this season. With the number of options that Jose Mourinho has at United, you could snap the defensive midfielder and centre or right back for as little as £10 million. The Dutchman has aggression rated at 83 and has great movement of 80 sprint speed and 79 acceleration. His wages are just £4,000 a week making him a superb purchase if you have the patience to nurture him.

Gedion Zelalem (OVR 67 – POT 84)

The 19-year-old was the first Arsenal player to play under Arsene Wenger who was born after the Frenchman took over at the London club. The central midfielder was on loan at Rangers last season, and those performances have persuaded Mr Wenger to keep him on board at Arsenal for the season. Despite only having a 67 rating, he has 80 agility and 77 short passing. With a value of £1.1 million, you could sign him for as little as £6 million with a wage of £4,000.

Marcus Edwards (OVR 58 – POT 84)

Perhaps one of the most unexpected increases in growth in FIFA 17 is Tottenham Hotspur’s, Marcus Edwards. The 17-year-old has represented England U17s an incredible 23 times but is yet to feature for the Lilywhites. The left-footer can operate as an attacking midfielder or right winger, and although he is rated just 58 overall, his 92 balance shows his potential. Edwards would be a perfect signing for a League Two club as you could bag him for around £500,000 with wages of just £900 a week. You can then use Edwards all the way through the divisions, and by the time you reach the Premier League, he wouldn’t be out of place.

Bartosz Kapustka (OVR 71 – POT 84)

The Polish international put on some excellent performances at Euro 2016, earning him a move to Premier League champions Leicester. The 19-year-old has three goals in 12 appearances for Poland and is yet to represent his new club, but if Leicester gets through their Champions’ League group, we should see him sooner rather than later. The left or attacking midfielder possesses 83 acceleration as well as 78 sprint speed, and you should be able to snap him up for around £8 million with £3,000 a week for his wages.

Dominic Solanke (OVR 69 – POT 82)

Despite only making one appearance for Chelsea, Dom Solanke has a great reputation after scoring 7 goals in 25 appearances on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season, as well as having 11 in 14 for England U17s between 2013-14. He demanded £50,000 a week wages at the end of last season, leading to a lot of transfer speculation. For a price of around £4 million, you will receive an 18-year-old with 78 acceleration, 76 ball control and 76 sprint speed, for £3,000 in weekly wages.

Thierry Ambrose (OVR 66 – POT 82)

Thierry Ambrose is perhaps Manchester City’s third choice striker despite never having made an appearance for the club, but if there are a couple of injuries to Sergio Aguero and Kelechi Iheanacho, he could be thrust into the limelight. He is a pacey forward with 87 acceleration and 86 sprint speed, enabling him to play on the right wing. With a value of £927,000, you could sign the 19-year-old for around £2 million, so maybe one for a Championship or bottom-half top-flight side to bring in and train up for the future, especially with wages of just £3,000 a week.

Pablo Maffeo (OVR 65 – POT 82)

Another Manchester City starlet is right or centre back Pablo Maffeo, aged just 18. He went on loan to Girona for the second half of last season, but we still don’t know much about him. With a rating of 65, he would be perfect for any lower league club, and nurture him through the years. His top stats include balance (85), acceleration (75) and sprint speed (73). With a price tag of around £1.3 million, he could be a player to sign on loan at first, but his weekly wages of £1,000 a week shouldn’t be a problem.

Brahim Diaz (OVR 64 – POT 82)

Manchester City are beginning to look like a useful side to take charge of in Career Mode with a wealth of young talent. Next in line is attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz, who is also yet to play for the Sky Blues. He arrived at the academy at 2013 from Malaga, and made eight appearances for Spain U17s this year, scoring three goals. With a potential of 82, you have nothing to lose in signing the 17-year-old, especially with 82-rated acceleration and balance, as well as 80 agility. You should be able to sign Diaz for around £1 million, and with £2,000 a week wages he will be within the budget of most lower league clubs.

Will Patching (OVR 60 – POT 80)

Who’s up next? Yep, another Manchester City player. Central midfielder Will Patching has been a force in the club’s academy over the past year, claiming three goals and an assist in 13 matches. But with so many options in City’s midfield, Patching would be the ideal player to take in on loan for a League 2 side, and if you can splurge £750,000 on him, it would be worth it, especially with his wages just costing £720 a week. With a free-kick accuracy of 70, he could be a set-piece expert in the future.