Everyone loves a bargain. Whether you are in the Premier League or in the lower divisions, there are still some useful free agents you can get hold of in FIFA 17’s Career Mode. RealSport picks a side of players you can pick up for free.

Goalkeeper

Martin Silva (75)

Age: 33

Nationality: Uruguay

Position(s): GK

Potential (POT): 75

Wage: £9,500 a week

Defence

Cristian Sapunaru (75)

Age: 32

Nationality: Romania

Position(s): RB/CB/CDM

Potential (POT): 75

Wage: £8,400 a week

Ricardo Carvalho (79)

Age: 38

Nationality: Portugal

Position(s): CB

Potential (POT): 79

Wage: £10,000 a week

Gil (79)

Age: 29

Nationality: Brazil

Position(s): CB

Potential (POT): 79

Wage: £63,000 a wek

Alvaro Pereira (75)

Age: 30

Nationality: Uruguay

Position(s): LB

Potential (POT): 75 Wage: £3,700 a week

Midfield

Balazs Dzsudzsak (79)

Age: 29

Nationality: Hungary

Position(s): LM/RM

Potential (POT): 79

Wage: £17,000 a week

Tomas Rosicky (81)

Age: 35

Nationality: Czech Republic

Position(s): CAM/CM/RM

Potential (POT): 81

Wage: £12,000 a week

Paulinho (81)

Age: 27

Nationality: Brazil

Position(s): CM/CDM

Potential (POT): 81

Wage: £88,000 a week

Gervinho (80)

Age: 29

Nationality: Ivory Coast

Position(s): LW/RW

Potential (POT): 80

Wage: £71,000 a week

Attack

Graziano Pelle (80)

Age: 30

Nationality: Italy

Position(s): ST

Potential (POT): 80

Wage: £32,000 a week

Lucas Pratto (80)

Age: 28

Nationality: Argentina

Position(s): ST

Potential (POT): 80

Wage: £30,000

RealSport's FIFA 17 Career Mode Free Agent XI