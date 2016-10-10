FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best Young English Players

Well, it’s safe to say English football is not at its strongest at the moment. An embarrassing Euro 2016 defeat has been followed by the sacking of a manager after one match, and the general play over the past few months has been ugly to watch. But, it is not all bad news. There are barrels of English talent coming through, and it won’t be long before the national team will have to turn to them. This is no different on FIFA 17, and we take you through the best young English wonderkids to sign on Career Mode. Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Jack Butland, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Reece Oxford, Josh Onomah and Lewis Cook have all already been covered elsewhere.

Luke Shaw (OVR 81 – POT 89)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has endured an injury nightmare since his move to Old Trafford, and with Kieran Gibbs being called up to the latest England squad, the Three Lions need 20-year-old Shaw back quickly. The former Southampton man has made six appearances so far this season but is still chasing full fitness. On FIFA 17, he can offer 88 sprint speed, 83 acceleration and 83 stamina, and with his sky-high potential, he is every bit worth the £24 million price tag. His wages of £36,000 are kind, but the apt ‘injury prone’ trait will be your only worry.

Ross Barkley (OVR 81 – POT 89)

A stall in Ross Barkley’s career has seen him dropped from the England set-up, but there is no doubting his talent and potential. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder brings 85 dribbling, 84 short passing and 84 ball control on FIFA 17, with a ‘long shot taker’ trait. The Everton number 8 will set you back around £25 million and £43,000 wages, which is an absolute bargain given his potential.

John Stones (OVR 78 – POT 88)

With Chris Smalling and Gary Cahill rated at 84 and 83 overall respectively, John Stones can feel hard done by with his 78 overall rating on FIFA 17. Admittedly he didn’t have his best season for Everton last season, often finding himself on the bench, but since making his £50 million move to Manchester City, he looks to be the best centre-back in the England side. The 22-year-old has 84 composure, 81 sliding tackles and 80 short passing on the game, and with his potential so high it won’t be long before his level starts to grow on Career Mode. But, having six years to go on his new contract at City, he will be setting you back £35 million and more, but at least his £36,000 wages are on the cheap side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (OVR 79 – POT 86)

The inconsistency of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain frustrates many Arsenal and England fans, and for both sides, he is a player who could start and be the man of the match, or not make the squad on any given day. The 22-year-old is entering a key stage of his career, and if he can string performances together, he can be a regular for club and country. With 89-rated acceleration, 89 sprint speed and 88 balance on FIFA 17, he can beat players with ease. With two years remaining on his contract at Arsenal, he could be yours for around £17 million and £36,000 wages.

Eric Dier (OVR 78 – POT 86)

What a rise it has been for Eric Dier. After arriving at Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon the 22-year-old could only really get game time at right back but did score on his Premier League debut. But an injury crisis forced him to play as a defensive midfielder, and he has made the position his own. His 86 potential reflects his impressive career so far, and with attributes like 84 strength, 83 heading accuracy and 83 shot power, he seems to have everything to his game. His contract at Spurs takes him through to 2021, so you’ll be looking at a bid in the region of £30 million to sign him, with £36,000 wages.

Josh Onomah (OVR 70 – POT 85)

The first uncapped English player on our list and Josh Onomah hasn’t even played for the U21 side. The 19-year-old has only played 23 times for Spurs, and twice for England U20s, but EA Sports are tipping him to have a successful career. He featured regularly in Tottenham’s Europa League campaign last season and picked up his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup against Gillingham in September. The attacking or right midfielder holds 84 acceleration, 79 sprint speed and 78 agility on FIFA 17, but it will only take a season or two for this other stats to catch up. It will cost you around £10 million to sign Onomah, with his wages only costing £14,000.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 69 – POT 85)

On-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham just earned his first England U21 call-up after banging in 11 goals in 14 games for Bristol City so far this season. With Chelsea loaning out so many players every season, some of the loans have been made permanent on career mode as The Blues would have too many players returning the following season, so you can sign 18-year-old Abraham straightaway. The six foot three-inch striker has 79 acceleration, 78 strength and 77 sprint speed, making him the Romelu Lukaku of The Championship. He should only set you back around £6-7 million and his current wages are only £720 a week, so he is a real must buy if you need to bring in some young talent.

James Ward-Prowse (OVR 76 – POT 84)

England U21 captain James Ward-Prowse has been tipped for big things, and over the past year is has started receiving regular game-time for Southampton. A call-up for the senior time could be on the horizon for the central, attacking or right midfielder, especially if Gareth Southgate gets the job on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old brings 88 crossing, 86 curve and 82 vision on FIFA 17, and also has ‘early crosser’, ‘long passer’, ‘corner specialist’ and ‘takes finesses free kicks’ traits. The technical whizz-kid will set you back around £20 million, but his £11,000 wages make him worth the investment.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 74 – POT 84)

Despite only making seven appearances for Sunderland, Jordan Pickford has just earned his first call-up to the full England side. The 22-year-old has had successful loan spells at Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End, and has been a mainstay in the England U21 side under Gareth Southgate. He has 82-rated GK kicking, 75 handling, and 75 reflexes on FIFA 17, and with still ten years or more of growth in him, he is one of the best goalkeeping coups on the game. He will cost you around £10 million to sign, with wages of only £7,000.

Adam Armstrong (OVR 68 – POT 84)

A select few may be familiar with Adam Armstrong’s on-field credentials when linking up with him as Alex Hunter on The Journey, and the 19-year-old is one of the paciest young players on FIFA 17. The striker is currently on loan at Barnsley from Newcastle, but with over 60 games and 20 goals to his name at such a young age, it is only a matter of time before he gets his break in the Premier League. The England U20 international has 92 acceleration, 88 balance and 87 sprint speed on FIFA 17, making him a real handful for defenders. He is only on loan until January, so you could be able to sign him for less than £10 million, with bargain wages of £720.

Danny Ings (OVR 77 – POT 83)

Injury has prevented Danny Ings from making more than nine appearances for Liverpool, but three goals in that period give Liverpool fans hope. This season will be crucial for the 23-year-old as he will find himself behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi upon his return to action, and if he can’t break through he could be out the club as early as January. The former Burnley striker has 89 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 balance on FIFA 17. He will set you back around £20 million with £43,000 wages on Career Mode.

Related articles: