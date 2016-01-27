header decal
27 Jan 2016

FIFA 16 QPR: Complete Guide For Career Mode

FIFA 16 QPR: Complete Guide For Career Mode

General Tips

  • Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
  • Use the new 'Training' feature - even if you can't be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it's a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
  • Remember, it's not always the wisest move to spend all your transfer budget in summer as you may need a few replacements come January, so if possible, save a few of those pennies for a rainy day!

Budget

  • Transfer budget - £14.5 million (The highest of any Championship team)
  • Wage budget – £50,000 a week

What the team needs

  • Striker
  • Winger
  • Goalkeeper

Who should go

  • Karl Henry - £500,000
  • Rob Green - £1.8 million
  • Samba Diakite - £1.1 million

Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)

  • QPR have the luxury of spending big on Career Mode, so use that. The first move you should make is for Goncalo Guedes, pacey winger with bags of room to grow to around 88 overall
  • Rhodes has long been seen as one of the best strikers outside of the Premier League and will definitely score the goals you need to get promoted. If you prefer pace up top, look at Cameron Jerome (£4.2 million) instead
  • Green is 36 and will only get worse/less valuable, so selling him is a must. Once he's gone, snap up Dragowski ASAP. He's 17, ready to slot into your first-team, has bags of potential and is already better than Alex Smithies (68)

Who you should buy (with the larger budget)

  • Dicko is young (23), fast (90 sprint speed & 90 acceleration) and could well grow to 75-76 by the time you get promoted. QPR aren't exactly flush with top-strikers either, making him a smart buy with your leftover money
  • If Phillips is somehow prized away from you, snap up Cerny, or even Phillips stays, get Cerny on your books and use him as your go-to super-sub

